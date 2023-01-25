Celebrity Beauty

The Best Beauty Looks Spotted At Paris Couture Week 2023

From the runway to the front row, everyone brought their beauty A-game.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Doja Cat attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show
Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Couture Week is arguably the most special fashion week of them all. It only makes sense that the one-of-a-kind hand-made designs inspire major beauty looks to match. For F/W 2023, celebs like Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat went all out. Here, the best hair and makeup moments.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images

Doja’s Inferno

The true star of Couture Week, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath layered red paint and over 30,000 red Swarovski crystals all over Doja Cat. To finish the look, McGrath painted on her LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4.

