Celebrity Beauty
From the runway to the front row, everyone brought their beauty A-game.
Paris Couture Week is arguably the most special fashion week of them all. It only makes sense that the one-of-a-kind hand-made designs inspire major beauty looks to match. For F/W 2023, celebs like Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat went all out. Here, the best hair and makeup moments.
Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images
The true star of Couture Week, celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath layered red paint and over 30,000 red Swarovski crystals all over Doja Cat. To finish the look, McGrath painted on her LiquiLUST: Legendary Wear Matte Lipstick in Elson 4.