8 Chic Beauty Looks From Paris Fashion Week

Silver eyeshadow, bleached brows, and more.

At Paris Fashion Week F/W 2022, the wet hair at Sacai was one of the best hair looks.
Paris Fashion Week 2022 hit different. This season was all about cool silver accents and fun hair accessories, serving some of the best beauty looks to come out of “Fashion Month.” Click through to see the top trends.

Silver Accents At Dior

Peter Philips was the lead makeup artist at Dior, where models walked down the runway with beaded headbands and matching silver shadow swiped in the inner corners of their eyes.

