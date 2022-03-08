Beauty
Silver eyeshadow, bleached brows, and more.
Paris Fashion Week 2022 hit different. This season was all about cool silver accents and fun hair accessories, serving some of the best beauty looks to come out of “Fashion Month.” Click through to see the top trends.
Peter Philips was the lead makeup artist at Dior, where models walked down the runway with beaded headbands and matching silver shadow swiped in the inner corners of their eyes.