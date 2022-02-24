Beauty

12 Gorgeous Beauty Moments From London Fashion Week

Two words: Butterfly. Clips.

At London Fashion Week F/W 2022, a model walks the runway at the Conner Ives show with butterfly cli...
By Jamie Feldman
London Fashion Week F/W 2022 brought stunning details like butterfly clips, feather lashes, 2000s-inspired updos, and more. Here are 12 incredible, must-see beauty moments from the UK runways.
Bejeweled Eyes

The Euphoria vibes were strong at Paul Costelloe, where makeup artist Yin Lee used Kevyn Aucoin products to create an “Elizabethan beauty” look with icy blue eyeshadow and jewel details.

