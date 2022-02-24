MENU
Beauty
12 Gorgeous Beauty Moments From London Fashion Week
Two words: Butterfly. Clips.
Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
By
Jamie Feldman
Feb. 24, 2022
Tristan Fewings/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
London Fashion Week F/W 2022 brought stunning details like butterfly clips, feather lashes, 2000s-inspired updos, and more. Here are 12 incredible, must-see beauty moments from the
UK runways
.
Nicky Sims/BFC/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bejeweled Eyes
The
Euphoria
vibes were strong at Paul Costelloe, where makeup artist
Yin Lee
used Kevyn Aucoin products to create an
“Elizabethan beauty”
look with icy
blue eyeshadow
and
jewel details
.
Tap
SEARCH
CLOSE
Entertainment
See All
TV & Movies
Books
Celebrity
Music
Streaming
Style
See All
Fashion
Beauty
Celebrity Style
Wellness
See All
Health
Relationships
Self
Life
See All
Astrology
Tech
Food
Travel
Rule Breakers
Originals
Shop
Video
Beautopia
Choose an edition:
US
/
UK
Newsletter
About
Archive
DMCA
Advertise
Terms
Privacy
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.