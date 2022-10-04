Beauty

13 Memorable Beauty Moments From Paris Fashion Week S/S 2023

Paris did not disappoint.

For the fashion lovers and pop culture connoisseurs of the world — Paris Fashion Week 2022 has been all things iconic.

As the final stop for the industry’s top models, it seems everyone was on their A-game, and the beauty moments were epic to say the least.

Logo Face Art At Valentino

Though entirely impractical, Valentino made a serious statement with their patterned face art on the Paris runway. Fashion-obsessed Halloween costume, anyone?

