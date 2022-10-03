Name a single time Zendaya has not served a look — I’ll wait. You literally can’t, because the actress is a bonafide fashion icon. Alongside the genius of her long time stylist Law Roach, she is constantly serving up sartorial treats for her fans.

While Zendaya sightings have been minimal this year — as she famously skipped the 2022 Met Gala — she made an appearance on Sunday for Valentino’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show on day two of Paris Fashion Week. Zendaya was dressed in head-to-toe Valentino ensemble, which embraced the logomania trend pioneered by Dapper Dan in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Instead of Valentino pink, Zendaya opted for a smokey look, decked out in glistening black stones. The look included a sheer catsuit embellished in Valentino Vs, with a matching blazer and teeny black shorts on top. She accessorized the look with dangly black earrings and pointed-toe pumps, also featuring the luxury logo design.

Ever a fan of the fashion house, the Euphoria star sat front row with Law Roach and legendary model Naomi Campbell by her side. Later, Zendaya was seen catching up with Dove Cameron and Florence Pugh. It’s safe to say, looks were served all around.

Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dominique Charriau/WireImage/Getty Images