2021 is bringing a little bit of good news with it: Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are engaged. After dating for a year, Reum popped the question on a private island during Hilton's 40th birthday celebrations. Though Hilton has been engaged three other times, she has never been married before. Photos of Paris Hilton's engagement ring and other details were shared on her website.

The ring Reum presented her was custom-designed by Jean Dousset. The great-grandson of Louis Cartier, Dousset is the go-to designer for several celebrity engagement rings including Amy Adams' rock. For Hilton, Dousset crafted a platinum ring with a giant emerald-cut diamond and a trapezoidal diamond flanking the center stone. The setting was decorated with pavé diamond stones, though the band itself is clean and solid.

The ring is an Art Nouveau style and that vintage inspiration is one of the most popular engagement ring trends of the year. It's also nothing like any of the other rings she has been presented, which gives a nod to the timeless fashion aesthetic she's adopted over the past decade.

If the stunning engagement ring is any indication, her wedding to Reum will be breathtaking.