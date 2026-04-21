Paris Hilton is dazzling. Literally. Sitting across from the media mogul in New York’s Waldorf Astoria — with her clad in a black bomber jacket from Karl Lagerfeld Paris customized with crystal embellishments along the collar, pockets, and back — I can’t help but notice the glitz. (She needs all the sparkle for when she takes the DJ booth later today to celebrate the brand’s Spring 2026 campaign.)

The 45-year-old entrepreneur has been the face of Lagerfeld’s eponymous label since August. In the months that followed, she’s starred in two spots, both titled “From Paris With Love.” To keep the buzz going, the brand is hours away from taking over Herald Square, one of NYC’s busiest hubs, for a pop-up DJ set. Poised in front of Macy’s flagship store, Hilton is set to play a 30-minute set atop a Parisian-styled vintage double-decker before heading to an afterparty inside the iconic building.

“I’ve loved Karl Lagerfeld and his fashion since I was a little girl. He was just so talented, and all of his pieces were always so chic, timeless, and iconic,” says Hilton, who clearly took style cues from the late designer. Her collar mimics Lagerfeld’s crisp white button-downs, while her jacket features patches of the designer and his beloved cat, Choupette. She’s also wearing bedazzled fingerless gloves: “I got [the gloves] from Karl. They’re now one of my trademarks as well.”

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The April 20 event for Karl Lagerfeld Paris comes weeks ahead of the 2026 Met Gala, an exclusive fete Hilton has only attended once so far. Coincidentally, her one-time appearance was tied to the designer.

In keeping with the theme “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” Hilton made her Met Gala debut in 2023 wearing her best tribute to the legend. She even stepped out of her comfort zone for the occasion. Marc Jacobs, who designed her look, told Vogue at the time that he thought “it would be interesting and exciting to see her in a black gown ’cause it’s not typical for Paris.”

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Deviating from her colorful (read: pink) palette was a no-brainer for the infinite icon. “Since the theme of the Met Gala was all about Karl, I wanted it to really embody him. So when Marc came to me with the inspiration for the look, I was immediately drawn to it, and just thought it was so perfect for the event,” she recalls. “I loved all the crystal detailing. It was leather. It was just so fantastic.”

To this day, the dress holds a special place in her heart — and her home. “I [still] have it in my closet,” she says. “I was just looking at it last week. It’s such a beautiful piece.”

Courtesy of Karl Lagerfeld Paris

Since then, noir has fully infiltrated her wardrobe, further proving Lagerfeld’s lasting impact. “I think [black is] so chic, always,” she says. “I was just at Coachella last weekend, and I wore this whole look that was all black. I just think it looks beautiful on, no matter what — day or night.”

Don’t worry, though. She’ll always have a soft spot for her signature color: “I love pink, of course.”