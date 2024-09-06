Welcome to the Paris Hilton-aissance. The Simple Life alum is bursting back onto the scene, dominating headlines, and absolutely sliving.

In a span of one day, she released her highly anticipated album Infinite Icon, fronted a risqué campaign for Agent Provocateur, and starred on the cover of Nylon’s September 2024 issue. Now, that’s hot.

Paris’ Daring Cover Shoot

Everyone who lived through the noughties knows Hilton’s iconic tagline is “That’s hot.” It’s actually trademarked. On her recent Nylon cover, however, photographed by Jamie Nelson, the real estate heiress went the opposite route, temperature-wise. Read: freezing.

Against a gray-blue backdrop, she stripped down to nothing but a denim jumpsuit from Free People. Styled by Tiffany Reid, Bustle Digital Group’s Senior Vice President of Fashion, Hilton wore her jeans ’fit unzipped and pulled it all the way down to her hips, leaving her completely topless.

Here’s where it gets frigid. In lieu of a bra, the “Stars Are Blind” songstress held a heaping ice cream cone in each hand to cover her breasts. Her fiery red nails were a stark contrast to the (presumably vanilla) dessert. She accessorized with chunky hoop earrings from Alexis Bittar — nothing else.

As for her beauty look, she looked like a ’70s bombshell and styled her hair à la Farrah Fawcett with similar wavy bangs and layers. Makeup-wise, she dabbed gloss on her lips and glittery shadow on her eyes.

Her Other Photos Were So Risqué

The rest of her inside photos were equally daring. In one shot, Hilton wore a cream jacket — sans bra — which she left completely unfastened for a barely there look. She paired the Louis Vuitton outerwear with matching shorts from the same brand.

If that wasn’t fiery enough, her pointed skate pumps from Saint Laurent, care of Lidow Archive, drilled the point across.

In another ’70s-esque look, she wore a crop white tee from Levi’s paired with cheek-baring Daisy Dukes from Retrofête. She accessorized with white lace-up booties and striped socks.

Elsewhere in the shoot, she leaned into the underwear-flaunting trend and showed off her Gabriel Held Vintage briefs underneath a BODE skirt and two-toned jacket. In the picture, she similarly accessorized with striped over-the-knee socks and white pumps from Christian Louboutin.

She’s an infinite icon alright.