When I think of early-2000s fashion, I think of Paris Hilton. And when I think of Paris Hilton, I think of chainmail dresses, XL Balenciaga moto bags, and rhinestone-studded Juicy Couture tracksuits. Hilton and Juicy Couture’s trademark set are so intertwined, in fast, that it’s still hard to think of one without the other, even 20 years later.

It goes without saying that the ‘22 revival of the velour tracksuit couldn’t have happened without the help of Hilton. That’s why Kim Kardashian tapped Hilton back in October 2020 to co-star in a Skims campaign for the launch her very own line of sporty separates.

Now, it’s Hilton’s chance. This coming June, the early-aughts it-girl will be debuting a line of tracksuits all on her own. In an exclusive interview, she told Vogue, “They’ve been my go-to since before I could remember,” adding, “they’re comfortable and chic, and can make you feel glamorous, while still being super fun and casual.” I’m sold. (Again.)

Hilton’s collection includes a pink zip-front hoodie and matching lounge pants, a “Shine On”-embellished blue version, and more. She’ll also be releasing variations on the theme, like a crimson velour pullover and matching pants, both accented with star-shaped cutouts.

Courtesy of Paris Hilton

Though she’s now designing under her own name, Hilton still cherishes the loungewear sets she acquired during their hey-days. In fact, the star told Vogue back in 2019 that she still has a whole closet devoted to her Juicy Couture collection. I, for one, would love to peep that wardrobe.

Preview the full collection on Paris Hilton’s website and bookmark the styles you want, so you’re prepped and ready when they release — an inevitably sell out — in June.

