15 Pastel Eyeshadow Palettes That'll Have You Dreaming Of Spring

Even though spring hasn't sprung yet, it doesn't mean you can't rock color in your makeup looks. Whether you've already broken out your floral prints or are still bundled up in sweater layers, turning to some pastel eyeshadow palettes can bring a soft, gorgeous pop to your look (and have you dreaming of warmer temperatures).
Pastels are the perfect middle ground between subtle neutrals and vibrant pigments: They provide just a wash of light color while still being versatile enough to go with the rest of your makeup look. So they can really be worn everyday to liven up a fresh face. Plus, pastels happen to be some of the most beautiful hues of the rainbow — think mint green, lavender, rose petal pink, and baby blue (swoon).
If you've never ventured into pastel makeup territory before, know that the shades are usually buildable, so you can go sheer with your pigment for Zoom calls or layer them on for more of a pop. And, come spring, the light colors will match the blossoming florals of the season. If you're ready to channel the most wonderful time of the year, these 15 pastel eyeshadow palettes are a great place to start.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.