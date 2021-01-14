15 Pastel Eyeshadow Palettes That'll Have You Dreaming Of Spring

Even though spring hasn't sprung yet, it doesn't mean you can't rock color in your makeup looks. Whether you've already broken out your floral prints or are still bundled up in sweater layers, turning to some pastel eyeshadow palettes can bring a soft, gorgeous pop to your look (and have you dreaming of warmer temperatures).

Pastels are the perfect middle ground between subtle neutrals and vibrant pigments: They provide just a wash of light color while still being versatile enough to go with the rest of your makeup look. So they can really be worn everyday to liven up a fresh face. Plus, pastels happen to be some of the most beautiful hues of the rainbow — think mint green, lavender, rose petal pink, and baby blue (swoon).

If you've never ventured into pastel makeup territory before, know that the shades are usually buildable, so you can go sheer with your pigment for Zoom calls or layer them on for more of a pop. And, come spring, the light colors will match the blossoming florals of the season. If you're ready to channel the most wonderful time of the year, these 15 pastel eyeshadow palettes are a great place to start.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Ultra-Pigmented Option Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Palette Sephora $42 See On Sephora Anastasia Beverly Hills is known for its strongly-pigmented shadows, and the pastel pinks and purples in this palette are no exception. Paired with the more neutral shades, you can create a huge range of eye looks.

2 The Purple Lover's Option Juvia's Place The Violets Eyeshadow Palette Ulta $14 See On Ulta Purple shades — like the ones in this Juvia's Place palette — make nearly every eye color pop, and they also blend well with neutrals (like brown). If you love shimmer, these bring the shine.

3 The Rainbow Option Cloud Dye Shadow Palette Vault ColourPop $36 See On ColourPop ColourPop's Cloud Dye set, inspired by the tie-dye trend, brings you three palettes in one. You'll wind up with every color of the pastel rainbow, so you can create any look you want.

4 The Cream Option Waterproof Cream Palettes – Fire and Ice Danessa Myricks Beauty $36 See On DM Beauty This palette offers stunning pastels in creamy formulas that are super-blendable and even waterproof for longwear. The icy pink is a standout shade for your spring looks.

5 The Romantic Option Zoeva Sweet Glamour Eyeshadow Palette Ulta $28 See On Ulta Those looking for a subtle approach to pastels will want to snag this palette from Zoeva. With soft shades of blue, mint, and purple, it offers a soft intro to colors to experiment with.

6 The Cool-Toned Option Urban Decay Naked Ultraviolet Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $49 See On Sephora Urban Decay's Ultraviolet palette relies mostly on pastel shades of purple and a bit of peach, but also brings a pop of mint to work with. It brings a mix of glitter, shimmer, and matte finishes for all different looks.

7 The Peaches & Mint Option Huda Beauty Pastel Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $29 See On Sephora Pile on the peaches and mint tones with this Huda Beauty palette, which is perfect for those who love a green shade.

8 The Travel-Friendly Option #remixnatural Eyeshadow Palette Tarte $24 $22 See On Tarte Those who always have makeup in their bag should definitely pay attention to this palette from Tarte. The shades feature nearly every pastel you could want, and it's the perfect size for taking on the road.

9 The Splurge Option Viseart Eyeshadow Palette Sephora $80 See On Sephora If you're looking for a luxe pastel palette, this versatile collection of metallic shades will give your spring look some shine as you bask (and glisten) in the warm sunshine.

10 The Full Face Option Face Pro Palette Ofra $99 $79 See On Ofra Love a multitasking beauty product? This all-in-one palette features highlighter, bronzer, face powder, and some pretty pastel eyeshadows to boot.

11 The Matte & Metallic Option Gilded Pastel Eyeshadow Palette Milani $19.99 See on Milani Get a range of soft peaches, teals, purples, and yellows with this cool-toned palette by Milani. Whether you're a matte or a metallic finish fan, it brings you options in both.

12 The Everyday Option 35C Everyday Chic Artistry Palette Morphe $25 See on Morphe If you want to embrace a pastel look but also want to keep things relatively subtle, Morphe's 35C is the way to go. It brings you a vast range of shades, from neutral taupes and browns to soft purples and pinks to layer on for any occasion.

13 The '70s-Inspired Option 70s Feels Eyeshadow Palette e.l.f. $10 See On e.l.f. The '70s aren't just back via curtain bangs: You can also channel the era in your makeup with these muted pastels. The teal and faded purple offer a vintage feel that'll make every day feel like #ThrowbackThursday.

14 The Warm-Toned Option Everynight Eyeshadow Palette Mented $30 See On Mented This palette by Mented offers neutral browns and a deep black alongside pastel pinks and peaches for soft color that pairs perfectly with warm-toned looks.