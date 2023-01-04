Trend Report

26 Pear-Shaped Engagement Rings Carrie Bradshaw Would Hate (But We Love)

Prepare to fall in love.

pear shaped engagement rings
Courtesy of Capucinne/Artëmer
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

SATC fans will remember that Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha were positively horrified to learn that Aidan planned to propose with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring with a gold band. The elegant, teardrop style was not considered trendy at the time (read: 2001), but has become incredibly popular since then. Today, pear-cut is one of the most sought-after engagement ring trends among modern brides.

Developed over 500 years ago and made by popular in the 18th century, pear stones feature an asymmetrical shape with one pointed end and one plump (hence the name). A combination of the elongated marquise and round brilliant cut, pear — also called teardrop — diamonds are said to represent tears of joy. Due to the shape, these appear larger than their actual carat size, which is surely a selling point for many brides.

Adaptable to any style, classic solitaries are perfect for minimalists, while those who desire something a bit more unconventional can shop vintage-inspired styles, cluster rings, and off-kilter stones. Megan Fox’s engagement ring from MGK, for example, was designed with two pear-cut stones — one diamond and one emerald (their birthstones, naturally).

Finding yourself drawn to trendy pear-cut rings? Keep reading. Right ahead, browse more than 25 gorgeous pear-shaped engagement rings for every aesthetic.

1

This modern, minimalist ring boasts an artsy bezel setting (one of 2023’s biggest engagement ring trends, btw) for a simple, modern look. The sleek gold rim makes the stone pop even more.

2

From Brilliant Earth’s Wildflower Collection, this beautiful ring boasts a pear-cut center stone surrounded by smaller (but still sparkly) diamonds.

3

This nontraditional sparkler features a cool, east-west basket setting with a diamond-accented band. Isn’t she a beaut?

4

The highlight of this flower-inspired ring is its scalloped frame encrusted with diamonds. I mean, just look at her! I literally could all day long.

5

The rounded bottom hugs the center stone with brilliant-cut diamonds to lend an extra touch of glimmer.

6

Courtesy of New York City-based fine jewelry designer Ashley Zhang, this double-stone rolling ring is perfect for Virgos, due to the blue sapphire birthstone.

7

In the market for something timeless with a little twist? Look no further than this ornate rose gold style.

8

A fan of the classic halo design? This stunning ring sparkles from every angle.

9

Clusters continue to trend in 2023. This iteration is designed with a single pear diamond snuggled between three unique step-cut diamonds.

10

If the other east-west pear engagement rings on this list didn’t excite you, this no-frills style will. It’s sleek and classic, but still nontraditional.

11

Sold on the black stone trend? This vintage-inspired ring boasts an inky onyx stone with tapered diamond baguettes on each side. An absolute dream.

12

Maximalists, it’s important you know that this dazzling, two-piece halo set exists (and it’s under $3k).

13

If you’re searching for an artsy design, consider this deliciously chunky signet style from Los Angeles-based designer Maggi Simpkins.

14

Straight out of your daydreams, this engagement ring features a vintage-inspired halo of brilliant-cut diamonds set into recycled gold.

15

Calling all Taureans (or anyone with an affinity for emeralds)! This double-stone ring has a vertical design that will literally make you gasp.

16

Reminiscent of 1920s engagement rings, this style has an opalescent pink sapphire center with a trio of pear and round diamonds on either side.

17

Featuring the brand’s signature arc design, this stunner pairs perfectly with a curvy eternity band.

18

Tiffany's Soleste ring was designed to radiate light in every direction — so wherever you go, you’ll be sparkling like a disco ball.

19

If you envy Megan Fox’s ring, this toi et moi design is an excellent dupe.

20

Crafted in 18 karat gold, this dazzling ring features an unexpected design that sees the diamond nestled against the contoured pavé band. It’s both timeless and utterly unique.

21

Ideal for stacking, Catbird’s Leda the Swan ring is understated, yet eye-catching, all at once.

22

This Cartier ring is another great option for brides who want something simple and timeless, with a flashy band.

23

This clustered baby perfect as is, but you can customize it if you prefer a vertical setting, instead of the horizontal iteration seen here.

24

This black diamond, halo-style ring brings all the drama. What more could you want, really?

25

This Chopard solitaire ring is impervious to trends, insuring it will withstand the test of time.

26

The vibrant green stone takes center stage on this floating ring with curved pavé band.