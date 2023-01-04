SATC fans will remember that Carrie, Charlotte, and Samantha were positively horrified to learn that Aidan planned to propose with a pear-shaped diamond engagement ring with a gold band. The elegant, teardrop style was not considered trendy at the time (read: 2001), but has become incredibly popular since then. Today, pear-cut is one of the most sought-after engagement ring trends among modern brides.

Developed over 500 years ago and made by popular in the 18th century, pear stones feature an asymmetrical shape with one pointed end and one plump (hence the name). A combination of the elongated marquise and round brilliant cut, pear — also called teardrop — diamonds are said to represent tears of joy. Due to the shape, these appear larger than their actual carat size, which is surely a selling point for many brides.

Adaptable to any style, classic solitaries are perfect for minimalists, while those who desire something a bit more unconventional can shop vintage-inspired styles, cluster rings, and off-kilter stones. Megan Fox’s engagement ring from MGK, for example, was designed with two pear-cut stones — one diamond and one emerald (their birthstones, naturally).

Finding yourself drawn to trendy pear-cut rings? Keep reading. Right ahead, browse more than 25 gorgeous pear-shaped engagement rings for every aesthetic.

1 The Signature Bezel Pear Engagement Ring Vrai $1,150 See on Vrai This modern, minimalist ring boasts an artsy bezel setting (one of 2023’s biggest engagement ring trends, btw) for a simple, modern look. The sleek gold rim makes the stone pop even more.

2 Camellia Diamond Engagement Ring Brilliant Earth $1,190 See on Brilliant Earth From Brilliant Earth’s Wildflower Collection, this beautiful ring boasts a pear-cut center stone surrounded by smaller (but still sparkly) diamonds.

3 Edgy Basket Accented Pear Cut Engagement Ring 12Fifteen Diamonds $1,170 See on 12Fifteen Diamonds This nontraditional sparkler features a cool, east-west basket setting with a diamond-accented band. Isn’t she a beaut?

4 Camellia Petal Ring Anna Sheffield $6,900 See on Anna Sheffield The highlight of this flower-inspired ring is its scalloped frame encrusted with diamonds. I mean, just look at her! I literally could all day long.

5 Floating Pear Cut Diamond Engagement Ring Artemer $4,840 See on Artemer The rounded bottom hugs the center stone with brilliant-cut diamonds to lend an extra touch of glimmer.

6 Double Pear Cut Diamond and Gemstone Rolling Ring Ashley Zhang $3,000 See on Ashley Zhang Courtesy of New York City-based fine jewelry designer Ashley Zhang, this double-stone rolling ring is perfect for Virgos, due to the blue sapphire birthstone.

7 Petite Twist Diamond Engagement Ring Blue Nile $1,190 See on Blue Nile In the market for something timeless with a little twist? Look no further than this ornate rose gold style.

8 Pear Halo Diamond Engagement Ring with Pavé Band Forevermark $4,000 See on Forevermark A fan of the classic halo design? This stunning ring sparkles from every angle.

10 East-West Engagement Ring ILA $1,300 See on ILA If the other east-west pear engagement rings on this list didn’t excite you, this no-frills style will. It’s sleek and classic, but still nontraditional.

11 Norah Black Onyx & Diamond Ring Marrow Fine $2,400 See on Marrow Fine Sold on the black stone trend? This vintage-inspired ring boasts an inky onyx stone with tapered diamond baguettes on each side. An absolute dream.

12 Pear-Cut Diamond Bridal Set Ben Bridge $2,599 See on Ben Bridge Maximalists, it’s important you know that this dazzling, two-piece halo set exists (and it’s under $3k).

13 Pear Signet Ring Maggi Simpkins $7,000 See on Maggi Simpkins If you’re searching for an artsy design, consider this deliciously chunky signet style from Los Angeles-based designer Maggi Simpkins.

14 Selena Pear Moissanite Halo Engagement Ring Valerie Madison $3,100 See on Valerie Madison Straight out of your daydreams, this engagement ring features a vintage-inspired halo of brilliant-cut diamonds set into recycled gold.

15 Irawo Colored Gemstone & Diamond Ring Aurelia & Pierre $1,808 See on Aurelia & Pierre Calling all Taureans (or anyone with an affinity for emeralds)! This double-stone ring has a vertical design that will literally make you gasp.

16 Rosalind Engagement Ring Porter Gulch $6,095 See on Porter Gulch Reminiscent of 1920s engagement rings, this style has an opalescent pink sapphire center with a trio of pear and round diamonds on either side.

17 Small Nestled Pear Ring Wwake $3,940 See on Wwake Featuring the brand’s signature arc design, this stunner pairs perfectly with a curvy eternity band.

20 Mini Pear Diamond Trace Pavé Ring KatKim $13,400 See on KatKim Crafted in 18 karat gold, this dazzling ring features an unexpected design that sees the diamond nestled against the contoured pavé band. It’s both timeless and utterly unique.

22 Étincelle de Cartier Ring Cartier $3,050 See on Cartier This Cartier ring is another great option for brides who want something simple and timeless, with a flashy band.

23 Pear Diamond Cluster Engagement Ring Capucinne $3,710 See on Capucinne This clustered baby perfect as is, but you can customize it if you prefer a vertical setting, instead of the horizontal iteration seen here.

24 Bellini Black Diamond Engagement Ring Sofia Kaman $3,500 $2,975 See on Sofia Kaman This black diamond, halo-style ring brings all the drama. What more could you want, really?

25 For Ever Diamond Engagement Ring Chopard See on Chopard This Chopard solitaire ring is impervious to trends, insuring it will withstand the test of time.