Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum: A skincare product that delivers on the promise implied by its name —wherever you apply it, you'll notice an instantaneous tightening and lifting effect. But as miraculous as it is, its $60 price tag is not. Luckily, there are worthy Plexaderm alternatives that are formulated with similar active ingredients and yield equally impressive skin-smoothing results, but at a fraction of the cost. Before you start shopping for a cheaper version, though, it's good to know how the original works.

The two key ingredients behind Plexaderm's dramatic (though temporary) effects are sodium silicate and magnesium aluminum silicate, which are both minerals derived from shale clay. These work together to basically create a thin film on the surface of the skin (the under-eye area is the most popular place) that, when dry, pulls it taut, thereby giving the illusion of firmness.

The other magical element at play here is instant gratification. In roughly 10 minutes or so following proper application, Plexederm users rave that they see a noticeable difference in the tightness of the areas on which the product was applied. Per the brand, those results should continue to be seen for up to 10 hours.

So, when you’re on the hunt for a good Plexaderm alternative, remember to look for products that check the same boxes: Immediate lifting that will lock in place for most of your day.

Below, you'll find three products below that Amazon reviewers report live up to the hype. Just keep in mind that no matter which you choose, less is always more — you only need a pea-sized amount and you always want to allow the elixir to fully dry before moving on to the next step in your routine. Scroll on to shop now!

01 The Overall Best Plexaderm Alternative Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye (1 Ounce) Amazon $29 See On Amazon You'll find both sodium silicate and magnesium aluminum silicate near the top of the INCI list of this Peter Thomas Roth Instant Firmx Eye Tightener, plus there's bonus skin-tightening components including an argatensyl complex and what the brand refers to as "Eyeliss," which is a trio of peptides that work together to help visibly diminish the look of puffiness under the eyes. The product is also formulated with antioxidants vitamin C and E, as well as moisturizing vitamin B. Wait five minutes after application before applying makeup. Use it in the morning and you can expect to see tighter, smoother skin for about six to eight hours. Success story: "I have tried many other creams [like] Plexaderm and this one work for me. This cream, Peter Thomas Roth, is cheaper and does an excellent work for me. It leaves a transparent film that you can cover with a brush with loose facial powder. It holds long for me, more than 8 hours!"

02 Another Great Plexaderm Alternative With Caffeine Dr. Brandt Skincare No More Baggage (.5 Ounces) Amazon $42 See On Amazon This Dr. Brandt eye gel is formulated with caffeine to further help reduce puffiness and the appearance of dark circles. Also present are the key Plexaderm ingredients, sodium silicate and magnesium aluminum silicate, as well as algae and plant extracts. Unlike the rest of the picks on this list (which suggest application only on dry skin), the instructions say to apply the skin tightener after an eye moisturizer by warming a tiny amount between your fingers and patting it gently under your eyes. And though the directions don't include suggested drying time, several Amazon reviewers report that five to 10 minutes seems to be the ideal amount. Success story: "I love this product! My friend had me try it one day when I didn't sleep well and I loved it! I use a small amount in the morning after applying my face cream and I notice a huge difference! I even feel now like my slight bags are completely going away! I immediately feel the skin tighten and I don't look tired!"