Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum: A skincare product that delivers on the promise implied by its name —wherever you apply it, you'll notice an instantaneous tightening and lifting effect. But as miraculous as it is, its $60 price tag is not. Luckily, there are worthy Plexaderm alternatives that are formulated with similar active ingredients and yield equally impressive skin-smoothing results, but at a fraction of the cost. Before you start shopping for a cheaper version, though, it's good to know how the original works.
The two key ingredients behind Plexaderm's dramatic (though temporary) effects are sodium silicate and magnesium aluminum silicate, which are both minerals derived from shale clay. These work together to basically create a thin film on the surface of the skin (the under-eye area is the most popular place) that, when dry, pulls it taut, thereby giving the illusion of firmness.
The other magical element at play here is instant gratification. In roughly 10 minutes or so following proper application, Plexederm users rave that they see a noticeable difference in the tightness of the areas on which the product was applied. Per the brand, those results should continue to be seen for up to 10 hours.
So, when you’re on the hunt for a good Plexaderm alternative, remember to look for products that check the same boxes: Immediate lifting that will lock in place for most of your day.
Below, you'll find three products below that Amazon reviewers report live up to the hype. Just keep in mind that no matter which you choose, less is always more — you only need a pea-sized amount and you always want to allow the elixir to fully dry before moving on to the next step in your routine. Scroll on to shop now!