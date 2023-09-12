New York Fashion Week is in full swing, and the fashion set has already seen some amazing looks strut down the most elaborately staged runways (read: thongs, nips, and more undies). The good news is, these breathtaking and buzzy looks include some stunning plus-size ones. The bad news is, there haven’t been nearly enough.

Christian Siriano, Michael Kors, and Coach are designers who consistently curate a diverse cast season after season, and their Spring 2024 runways were no different. Siriano booked his regulars, including Jocelyn Corona and Lauren Chan. Coach also tapped some familiar faces from the label’s past runways, including Tess McMillan, among others.

Meanwhile, Ashley Graham once again returned to the runways for Kors’ show. Model Paloma Elsesser, who was just announced as one of the Victoria’s Secret Icons, also sashayed down several catwalks this season, including Kors’ and Eckhaus Latta’s. On the lingerie label front, body positivity advocate Iskra Lawrence opened for Adore Me.

Unfortunately, these amazing plus-size looks have been few and far between. This should go without saying at this point, but I’ll say it anyway: representation matters and diversity is beautiful — not a trend to hop on to create buzz around a show. Furthermore, booking one or two plus-size models doesn’t an inclusive runway make.

I, for one, am looking forward (and hoping for!) more dazzling, diverse models on runways as shows continue to roll out over the next few days. Ahead, some gorgeous plus-size looks so far from NYFW this season — because they deserve to be celebrated.

On the Michael Kors runway, Ashley Graham rocked the buzzy trends taking over Hollywood: sheer dresses and flaunted undies.

Meanwhile, Paloma Elsesser slipped into a semi-see-through dress with a massive statement belt — a tricky, but popular fall trend.

At Eckhaus Latta, freeing the nipple was a theme. Here’s Elsesser again, rocking a nip-forward sheer lace midi. So good.

The dark floral print on this mini paired with the flouncy yellow chiffon on the Kim Shui catwalk is such an unexpected spring option. Love.

Lingerie brand Adore Me is all about catering to all kinds of bodies; it’s why it offers 77 sizes. Naturally, its runway was a reflection of that. Body positivity advocate Iska Lawrence kicked off the celebration with floral-embroidered undies and a tutu.

Shreya Navile’s Adore Me look included Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes.

This decadent bodysuit from PatBO is both rhinestone and pearl-encrusted? Sign me up.

Jocelyn Corona is a mainstay at Christian Siriano’s shows. This time, she donned an intricate sheer dress with Carrie Bradshaw-approved rosettes and exposed her undies.

Also at Siriano, another sheer lace dress was donned by Lauren Chan. I’m obsessed with that flouncy skirt.

Coach also saw models exposing their undies, though the trend took an edgier vibe, under a knitted purple dress and boots.

Tess McMillan, meanwhile, was also outfitted in a diaphanous dress that exposed her undies at the Coach show. Those kiss marks on her dress and bag? Genius.