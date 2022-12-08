Shopping

10 Plus-Size Vintage Clothing Brands To Shop Online & In Store

The resale market has room for all of us.

The resale, thrift, and vintage markets have boomed over the past few years with TikTok creators taking trends like “thrift flipping” to new heights. But plus-size consumers have taken issue with this trend.

Often when clothes are upcycled, customers buy larger sizes and reconstruct them to fit smaller bodies. This, in turn, takes options away from the already slim pickings plus-size people have in shopping environments — an especially pervasive problem in thrift stores.

However, plus-size-focused second-hand and vintage stores have been created to combat this issue, with many brands offering locations both in person and online. In fact, there are plus-size vintage stores in most major cities, like Two Big Blondes in Seattle or Plus Bklyn in NYC (my personal favorite).

Even if you aren’t located in these cities, however, there are plenty of boutiques that offer online shopping. Many brands also offer purchasing via apps, like New Nostalgia on Etsy and Depop. With the growth of Instagram’s shopping feature, most of these retailers also do live sales and post new items on Instagram Stories for fans to shop before they make it to the website.

All this to say: There are options available. So if you find yourself struggling to locate thrift stores with a decent plus-size section, look no further. Ahead, check out the ten best places to shop.

More Than Your Average

Black-owned brand More Than Your Average was founded in 2017 by Mya Price. Price curates a selection of plus-size vintage pieces inspired by the style of the women in her life. The pieces are so trendy, you wouldn’t even know they’re vintage.

Plus Bklyn

Located Brooklyn, New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood, Plus Bkyln has everything you need — from new and trending pieces to carefully-curated plus-size vintage clothing. No worries if you’re not in Brooklyn though, as they host sales on Instagram Stories daily and Instagram Live sales weekly.

Berriez

Berriez founder Emma Zack made headlines at New York Fashion Week last season for her inclusive runway show. The brand reworks vintage pieces in collaboration with local artists to give customers one-of-a-kind vintage styles.

Depop

Don’t sleep on Depop for plus-size options. Sellers like Thick Mint offer great vintage and Y2K styles in a range of sizes.

Bad Moon

Bad Moon drops new collections regularly, with curated vintage selections like Whimsigoth and ‘90s Grunge. The online shop carries mid and plus (with a convenient Shop By Size tab), so everyone size M-5X+ can snag some great finds.

Luvsick

Luvsick has fun, edgy options available on their website, but they also sell in-person at Lost Girls Vintage in Chicago. Ten points to the Midwest.

The Plus Bus

This Los Angeles-based store boasts celeb fans like Tess Holliday and Lizzo. With on-trend second-hand and vintage options, Plus Bus is a must next time you’re in LA (or online shopping from your bed).

Thrilling

Thrilling is a platform for vintage resellers that offers sizes XS-4XL (plus, children’s and menswear, FYI). The site also lets you shop by decade, which is super helpful for finding that perfect Mad Men-era aesthetic.

Cake

Cake offers mostly second-hand items from recent seasons and also include styling tips on their social media posts. You can visit Cake’s store in Minneapolis or shop directly from their Instagram.

Ethical Bodies

This St. Louis-based shop is dedicated to providing sustainable options to plus-size shoppers, offering vintage and modern pieces in size XL-5X.