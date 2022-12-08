The resale, thrift, and vintage markets have boomed over the past few years with TikTok creators taking trends like “thrift flipping” to new heights. But plus-size consumers have taken issue with this trend.

Often when clothes are upcycled, customers buy larger sizes and reconstruct them to fit smaller bodies. This, in turn, takes options away from the already slim pickings plus-size people have in shopping environments — an especially pervasive problem in thrift stores.

However, plus-size-focused second-hand and vintage stores have been created to combat this issue, with many brands offering locations both in person and online. In fact, there are plus-size vintage stores in most major cities, like Two Big Blondes in Seattle or Plus Bklyn in NYC (my personal favorite).

Even if you aren’t located in these cities, however, there are plenty of boutiques that offer online shopping. Many brands also offer purchasing via apps, like New Nostalgia on Etsy and Depop. With the growth of Instagram’s shopping feature, most of these retailers also do live sales and post new items on Instagram Stories for fans to shop before they make it to the website.

All this to say: There are options available. So if you find yourself struggling to locate thrift stores with a decent plus-size section, look no further. Ahead, check out the ten best places to shop.

1 More Than Your Average Faux Leather Red Statement Vest More Than Your Average Size 3X $68 See on More Than Your Average Black-owned brand More Than Your Average was founded in 2017 by Mya Price. Price curates a selection of plus-size vintage pieces inspired by the style of the women in her life. The pieces are so trendy, you wouldn’t even know they’re vintage.

2 Plus Bklyn Marilyn B Abstract Floral Print Button Up Plus Bklyn Size XL $38 See on Plus Bklyn Located Brooklyn, New York’s Williamsburg neighborhood, Plus Bkyln has everything you need — from new and trending pieces to carefully-curated plus-size vintage clothing. No worries if you’re not in Brooklyn though, as they host sales on Instagram Stories daily and Instagram Live sales weekly.

4 Depop Vintage Leather Harley Davidson Vest Depop Size XL $100 See on Depop Don’t sleep on Depop for plus-size options. Sellers like Thick Mint offer great vintage and Y2K styles in a range of sizes.

5 Bad Moon Flower Power Cardigan Bad Moon Size Large $44 See on Bad Moon Bad Moon drops new collections regularly, with curated vintage selections like Whimsigoth and ‘90s Grunge. The online shop carries mid and plus (with a convenient Shop By Size tab), so everyone size M-5X+ can snag some great finds.

7 The Plus Bus Jams World Vintage Chartreuse Hawaiian Mini Dress The Plus Bus Size 2X $125 See on The Plus Bus This Los Angeles-based store boasts celeb fans like Tess Holliday and Lizzo. With on-trend second-hand and vintage options, Plus Bus is a must next time you’re in LA (or online shopping from your bed).

8 Thrilling '80s Bette Midler Sweatshirt Thrilling Size L/XL $38 See on Thrilling Thrilling is a platform for vintage resellers that offers sizes XS-4XL (plus, children’s and menswear, FYI). The site also lets you shop by decade, which is super helpful for finding that perfect Mad Men-era aesthetic.

9 Cake Acoa Olive Silky Jumpsuit Cake Size 3X $36 See on Cake Cake offers mostly second-hand items from recent seasons and also include styling tips on their social media posts. You can visit Cake’s store in Minneapolis or shop directly from their Instagram.