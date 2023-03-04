Podiatrists Love These Stylish Shoes Under $40 On Amazon Because They're So Good For Your Feet

It’s hard enough to find a great pair of shoes for a reasonable price — but shoes that are cheap and in podiatrist-approved styles? That sounds like an impossibility. Fortunately, though, it’s not, mainly thanks to Amazon’s surprisingly large selection of supportive footwear under $40.

Bustle reached out to a handful of board-certified podiatrists and other specialists in order to source the best advice when shopping for quality shoes. Below, you’ll find everything from clogs and loafers to sandals and even dress shoes with a slight heel — and they all follow rules set forth by these footwear experts on what is actually good for your feet.

Scroll on to check out these stylish, podiatrist-approved shoes on Amazon that won’t cost you more than $40 a pair.

1 These Dress Shoes With A Lower To Minimal Heel JENN ARDOR Penny Loafers Amazon $40 See On Amazon “My favorite elements to look for with shoes that are healthy for your feet are shoes with a lower to minimal heel if dress shoes or boots,” wrote Dr. Sondema N. Tarr, board-certified podiatrist practicing at Direct Podiatry Arizona. These JENN ARDOR Penny loafers, for example, have virtually no heel, but they do have a supportive footbed, a cushioned insole, and an upper (in your choice of three colors) that’s polished enough for work and parties. Available sizes: 6.5 — 11

2 Or These Everyday Loafers That Have No Heel At All Amazon Essentials Moc Driving Style Loafers Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you’re wearing your shoes every day, ideally, “they will have no heel at all,” Dr. Tarr wrote, like these Amazon Essentials driving loafers. They feature a faux-leather upper that’s soft, breathable, and slips right on. That said, it’s the inside reviewers can’t stop raving about: “These black suede loafers are exactly what I have been looking for,” one wrote. “Super comfortable without needing to ‘break them in’.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

3 Or These Stylish Loafers With Padded Insoles Clarks Pure Tone Loafer Flats Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you prefer a slight heel, the layers of Clarks cushion-plus padding in these Pure Tone loafers counteract any discomfort, according to some reviewers: “They are comfortable to wear for work all day,” one wrote. They also come in over 15 different colors and patterns and have a narrower fit than most loafers, so they look great with everything from slacks to skirts. Available sizes: 3.5 — 11

4 Some Slides With Plenty Of Cushioning For High Arches Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $24 See On Amazon According to Dr. Daniel Geller, a board-certified and surgically trained foot and ankle surgeon, before you can choose a pair of shoes, you first need to “find out if you have a neutral arch, low or high arch.” Those with “high arches need less control and more cushion,” Dr. Geller wrote. I have particularly high arches and these viral pillow slippers have been a lifesaver for me for that reason: They feel like cushiony clouds that mold to the shape of my feet. They’re also made from waterproof EVA, so you can wear them around the house, to the pool, out in the rain, or in the showers at the gym. Available sizes: 4-5.5 — 15-16

5 Or Some Flat Fashion Sneakers With More Padding Than Most Keds Kickstart Seasonal Solid CNVS Sneakers Amazon $41 See On Amazon Alternatively, there are these Keds Kickstart sneakers. Reviewers report that they have way more support and cushioning than your average pair of flat fashion sneakers, and their canvas upper (in black, white, or navy) goes with just about any outfit. “I've been struggling with plantar fasciitis, so I was skeptical as to whether or not these would provide enough support to help my feet feel better, but they have definitely helped!” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 13.5

6 A Pair Of Sneakers With More Control & Stiffness For Lower Arches Under Armour Surge 3 Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon "Folks with low arches will benefit from more control, support, and stiffness to their shoes,” Dr. Geller wrote, which is why these Under Armour Surge 3 running shoes have an overall 4.5-star rating. The EVA midsole cushions every step, but the exterior rubber pods, cushioned collar, and thick sole still offer plenty of structure. Get them in your choice of 17 different colors. Available sizes: 5 — 12

7 These Dressy Office Shoes With Rubber Soles & Arch Support VenusCelia Serenity Flat Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon Board-certified foot and ankle surgeon Dr. Jason Hymowitz, DPM, DABPM, AACFAS, MS, wrote: “A dressier or in office shoe should consist of a rubber sole with arch support and mild heel lift with a leather body." Despite its sleek, stylish look, the VenusCelia Serenity flat has a surprising amount of support in the form of a rubber sole and a padded insole. While the leather and suede uppers are synthetic, reviewers still report that they’re “supple” and “very comfortable.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

8 Some Slip-Ons With Leather Uppers TOMS Alpargata Leather Wrap Loafer Flats Amazon $43 See On Amazon For more coverage and comfort, there are these TOMS leather wrap loafers. These feature a 100% genuine leather upper, alongside rubber soles for traction and a removable OrthoLite Eco LT Hybrid insole, which is made from plant-derived and recycled materials. While they’re a little more casual, one reviewer wrote that they look and feel so great, “you can literally wear [them] everywhere!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

9 These Shoes With Rubber Soles & Roomy Toe Boxes Clarks May Marigold Slip-On Loafers Amazon $36 See On Amazon “Materials that make a comfortable, supportive, and durable shoe include a rubber or EVA [sole] with traction” and a “toe box that allows for breathability and flexibility as well as room for the toes to move,” Dr. Hymowitz wrote. Despite their slightly raised heel, these Clarks May Marigold slip-on loafers have managed to earn an overall 4.4-star rating from more than 7,000 reviewers because they’re supportive and roomy. In addition to their rubber sole and wide toe box, they also have a cushioned Ortholite footbed and fabric lining along the leather upper. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

10 This ASICS-Brand Sneaker That’s Only $40 ASICS Gel-Venture 7 Running Shoes Amazon $40 See On Amazon “There are many good shoe brands out there that prioritize foot health,” and Dr. Hymowitz mentioned a few by name, with ASICS being one of them. These ASICS Gel-Venture 7 running sneakers are a best-seller with over 40,000 reviews because of their shock-absorbing gel cushioning system, high-abrasion rubber outsole, and sweat-wicking sock liner. While they can stand up to the most intense runs, they’re so supportive and comfortable, many reviewers wear them as “casual everyday shoes.” Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

11 This New Balance Pair With Comfy Fresh Foam Insoles New Balance Fresh Foam Roav V1 Sneaker Amazon $31 See On Amazon Dr. Hymowitz also mentioned the New Balance brand by name, but he wasn’t the only podiatrist to recommend the brand: "New Balance has always been tried and true and provides great cushioning through their ‘fresh foam’ system,” wrote Dr. Geller. These Fresh Foam Roav V1 sneakers are designed to feel as though you’re walking on clouds, thanks to their extra-cushioned midsole. Still, they’re plenty structured due to their raised collar, 8-mm heel-to-toe drop, and thick, durable outsole. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

12 Some Rocker Soles To Counteract Joint Stiffness EnllerviiD Platform Walking Shoes Amazon $33 "Some shoes have rocker soles making ambulating easier for folks with joint stiffness or pain in their feet or ankles,” wrote Dr. Geller. These wedge shoes offer that freedom of movement for a great price — plus they offer the convenience of a slip-on, the non-slip outsole of a walking shoe, and the cushiony insole of an athletic shoe. “I use these wedge shoes for my nursing job and they are very comfortable and keep me on my toes all day,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 10

13 These Flip-Flops With Structure & Responsive Cushioning Skechers On-The-Go 600-Sunny Flip-Flops Amazon $30 See On Amazon "Flip flops are obviously buyer beware although some brands will have better structure and support than others,” wrote Dr. Geller. Take these Skechers On-The-Go flip-flops, for example. Yes, they slip right on and can handle sun, sand, and travel, according to reviewers — but they also have responsive 5Gen cushioning inside of their Goga Mat footbed, which makes them way more supportive than your average pair. “The most comfortable flip flops I've ever owned! I can't believe how soft yet supportive they are,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: 5 — 12

14 These Cheap Birkenstocks That Are A Supportive, Slip-On Alternative Birkenstock Barbados EVA Sandal Amazon $40 See On Amazon Both Dr. Geller and Dr. Hymowitz recommended Birkenstocks as a great alternative to flimsy flip-flops. While the cork-footbed pairs aren’t cheap, these Birkenstock Barbados sandals have a molded footbed made from EVA instead. As a result, they’re supportive and well-cushioned, but affordable and waterproof, too. Choose between nine solid color options. Available sizes: 5 — 14-14.5

15 These Orthopedic Clogs That Don’t Compromise On Support INMINPIN Clog Slippers Amazon $35 See On Amazon “Thong sandals with a flimsy rubber sole, toe shoes, and shoes with a narrow fit and toe box are common causes of pain and discomfort and should be avoided,” Dr. Hymowitz wrote. As a result, if you want slip-on convenience and breathability without compromising on support, you can opt for a clog instead. These orthopedic clogs have enough arch support and shock absorption to help those with plantar fasciitis, but they’re non-slip, easy to rinse clean, and can handle everything from beach days to gardening. Available sizes: 6-7 — 14-15

16 Some Breathable Loafers That Wick Away Sweat KEESKY Leather Casual Cut Out Loafers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Another breathable style with more support than a flip-flop? These casual loafers, which have a sweat-wicking liner and a cut-out design for ventilation. Still, their raised, rubber outsole cushions the impact between your feet and the hard ground, while a slightly padded insole offers much more support than your average sandal. “I am pleasantly surprised to find that the fit is perfect and they are very comfortable,” one reviewer wrote, especially given the low price tag. Available sizes: 6 — 10.5

17 Or These Slip-On Mules With Both Breathability & Padding Clarks Breeze Shore Mules Amazon $30 See On Amazon The Clarks Breeze Shore Mule also offers the convenience and breathability of a sandal, but with much more support. The footbed is raised 1 inch and offers a ventilated textile lining, a durable rubber outsole, and Clarks Coudsteppers padding between your foot and the ground. As a result, these slip-ons are a fan-favorite for everything from vacationing to teaching on your feet all day long. Buy them in ample colors and patterns, as well as half, narrow, and wide sizes. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

18 A Sneaker With A Stabilizing Heel, Adequate Traction & Arch Support Skechers Go Walk Joy-15641 Sneakers Amazon $36 See On Amazon According to Bruce Pinker, DPM, AACFAS, FAPWCA, DABPM, FACPM, shoppers should look for shoes with a fit that’s “snug but not tight” and a “length that is approximately 3/8 of an inch from the end of the longest toe.” They should also choose “a heel counter that is supportive and stabilizing, an outsole that provides adequate traction for the intended activity, and an insole with arch support and comfort.” The Skechers Go Walk Joy sneaker offers all of those qualities for a great price, plus it comes in a large range of half and wide sizes so you can find your ideal fit. Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes

19 Some Casual Shoes With Roomy Toes & Shock Absorption TOMS Alpargata Recycled Slip-Ons Amazon $35 See On Amazon Dr. Pinker also wrote that quality shoes often have “a toe box that is not cramping” and “shock absorption" to cushion your steps. That said, if an athletic sneaker isn’t your style, you can find those qualities in a more casual shoe. These TOMS Alpargata recycled slip-ons feature a roomy, comfortable toe box and a cushioned insole (made from 50% eco-friendly materials). The cotton upper is also breathable and conforms to your foot in a style that’s “cute” and goes “with basically every outfit,” according to reviewers. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

20 These Loafers With Sturdy Soles VenusCelia Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon “I do have feet prone to plantar fasciitis, unfortunately, so any shoe with a sturdy sole helps to prevent heel pain,” wrote Dr. Tarr. In fact, it's the sturdy textured sole on the VenusCelia boat shoe that makes it a favorite among reviewers with plantar fasciitis: “As someone who suffers from serious plantar fasciitis and compartment syndrome in my calves, I can never wear flats,” but “I spent the entire day in these today at work and when I left I STILL felt like I was walking on clouds!! I was in no pain!” This pair also features a padded insole and a soft leather upper in dozens of color options. Available sizes: 5 — 12

21 This Casual Sneaker With Memory Foam Insoles Skechers Bobs B Cute-Tie Dye Frayed Canvas Sneaker Amazon $33 See On Amazon Another reviewer with plantar fasciitis called these Skechers Bobs B-Cute shoes the “holy grail of canvas sneakers” because they can wear them “10+ hours a day” without discomfort. In addition to their flexible sole, they also have a memory foam footbed and a 100% canvas upper that slips on without the need for tying. Finally, they come in wide size options, too — a rare find for casual slip-ons. Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes

22 Some $25 Slip-On Shoes With Tons Of Support Features Lugz Clipper Sneaker Amazon $24 See On Amazon These Lugz Clipper sneakers come in 22 different colors. While their canvas upper and elastic, slip-on goring look like your standard Vans-style shoe, these have an extra-textured rubber outsole and a cushioned insole for added support. Most importantly, one reviewer wrote, “Very comfortable, I have plantar fasciitis and these didn’t cause any pains or made my feet tired after 2+ hrs of running errands and being on my feet.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 12 Wide

23 These Fashionable Sneakers Made With Flexible Fabrics TIOSEBON Lightweight Running Sneakers Amazon $38 See On Amazon “Do they have bunions or hammertoes? If so, that will require a shoe with greater ability to adapt to the shape of their feet,” Dr. Geller wrote. “Soft leather, mesh, or other stretchy fabrics can be useful in providing wearability." These slip-on walking shoes have over 8,000 five-star ratings on Amazon because of their stretchy mesh upper. It moves with your foot for a sock-like fit, but the memory-foam insole and non-slip outsole still keep you safe and supported. Available sizes: 5 — 13, including wide sizes

24 Some Flats With A Stretchy Upper hash bubbie Slip on Shoes Amazon $22 See On Amazon “They are very lightweight and easy to slip on,” wrote one reviewer who bought them because they “work with my bunion.” In fact, the hash bubbie flat’s mesh upper works with most feet, granted it’s breathable, flexible, stretchy, and soft. Reviewers also love the slip-on-and-go convenience and wrote that, compared to your average flat, these shoes offer “great support for the foot,” but are “dressy looking” at the same time. Available sizes: 5 — 11

25 These $30 Sneakers With A Classic Design Alicegana Lightweight Athletic Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon "While toe shoes may be trendy, they are not necessarily the best option for everyone,” Dr. Pledger wrote. “Instead, I would recommend shoes that have a more traditional design,” like sneakers. Reviewers have called these affordable athletic sneakers the “most comfortable” they have “ever owned,” and wrote that they “immediately ordered [two] more pairs in other colors.” The EVA outsole, memory foam insole, and lightweight, breathable upper make them great for everything from casual outings to the gym. Available sizes: 4 — 11

26 A Loafer With A Roomier-Than-Expected Toe Box Obtaom Pointy Toe Loafers Amazon $19 See On Amazon Dr. Pledger recommends loafers if you’re looking for a dressier shoe, and if you must go with a pointy-toe design, this pair does it better than most. It has an updated toe cap that’s wider and more flexible, so even those who expected blisters found them to be “immediately comfortable.” Still, their faux-leather or faux-suede upper (in your choice of 13 color options) also stretches as you break them in, so they’ll get even roomier with time. Available sizes: 5 — 11

27 A Work Shoe With A Roomier, Flatter Design Clarks Roseville Dot Loafers Amazon $63 See On Amazon According to Dr. Pinker, if you experience foot issues, you should “avoid narrow or pointy-toed shoes, especially high heels over 2 and a half inches.” Instead, opt for an elevated shoe with a roomier, flatter design. These Clarks Roseville Dot loafers have been called “incredibly comfortable” thanks to their foam footbeds and warm lining, but they’re still “perfect to wear for work” due to their premium leather upper. They even come in half, narrow, and wide sizing options. Available sizes: 5 — 12, including wide sizes

28 These Flats That Are Halfway Between A Sneaker & A Dress Shoe Skechers Reggae Fest Willows Flats Amazon $31 See On Amazon Alternatively, there are these Skechers Reggae Fest Willows shoes. Halfway between a comfy sneaker and an elevated flat, reviewers wear them for “work” and “casual dress up.” That said, their air-cooled memory foam insole and mesh upper with dual-side stretchy panels mean they remain “comfortable all day.” They also come in a handful of colors, so you can forego the heel and pointed toe without compromising on style. Available sizes: 5 — 11, including wide sizes

29 These Walking Shoes With A Wide Toe Box That’s Especially Great For Commuters VenusCelia MyFavour Walking Flat Loafers Amazon $26 See On Amazon "Look for shoes that have a wide and deep toe box to accommodate your foot shape and allow your toes to move freely,” Dr. Pledger wrote. Since they have an especially wide toe box alongside a 100% leather upper that gets more flexible over time, reviewers wrote that these VenusCelia walking loafers have “a lot of room” for your toes. They’re also great for “wide feet” and are a brilliant solution for commuters, granted they cushion your walk with a padded insole, but look polished enough for the office with their Moccasin loafer style. Available sizes: 5 — 11

30 Some Lace-Up Loafers With Sneaker-Like Features Hey Dude Wally Shoes Amazon $35 See On Amazon For even more toe room, there are these Hey Dude Wally shoes. “I have a wide foot and they fit very well,” one reviewer wrote, while another raved, “I've always had foot and toe pain; these are honestly the best shoes I've ever worn.” Unlike your average loafer, they have sneaker-like non-slip soles alongside odor-reducing, shock-absorbing insoles. They also lace up for a more secure fit. Available sizes: 6 — 17

31 An Affordable Slip-On For Wide Feet Emma Low-Top Slip Ons Amazon $17 See On Amazon “These shoes are so comfortable,” one reviewer wrote about these Emma low-top slip-ons. “I usually have to get a wide shoe but since it dosen't come in wide, I took a chance and ordered size 8. They fit perfect.” While they could pass for a name-brand competitor, all of the 15 color options cost less than $20 — and they have a padded insole, a rubber outsole, and elastic goring to ensure a comfortable, stable fit. Available sizes: 5 — 12

32 A Stylish Sneaker With Heel Support To Protect Your Ankles FUNKYMONKEY Canvas Slip On Shoes Amazon $24 See On Amazon “The shoe should also have a firm heel counter to keep your foot stable and prevent excessive pronation (rolling inward) or supination (rolling outward),” wrote Dr. Pledger. While that’s a tough ask at this price point, reviewers have called these FUNKYMONKEY slip-on sneakers a “great find” due to their unexpected structure and support. “I really like that the heel has extra cushion,” one reviewer wrote, while another said that they “don’t lack in support meaning your feet, arches, ankles won’t be sore after a day in them.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

33 Some Stylish Sneakers For Runners adidas Puremotion-Adapt Running Shoes $35 See On Amazon "Sneakers should be replaced every 300-500 miles, which is especially important for runners to consider,” wrote Dr. Pinker. With an average 4.4-star rating from over 17,000 reviewers, these adidas Puremotion-Adapt running sneakers are a shopper-approved shoe and with a $35 price tag on Amazon, they’re cheap enough to replace. The lace-free design has criss-cross elastic straps to keep your foot secure, the Cloudfoam midsole absorbs shock, and the rubber sole keeps you steady on your feet. They also come in tons of personality-expressing options, from tie-dye to animal print. Available sizes: 5 — 12