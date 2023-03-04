Podiatrists Love These Stylish Shoes Under $40 On Amazon Because They're So Good For Your Feet

Shopping
These comfy, cheap shoes are expert-approved to actually be good for your feet.
It’s hard enough to find a great pair of shoes for a reasonable price — but shoes that are cheap and in podiatrist-approved styles? That sounds like an impossibility. Fortunately it’s not, thanks to Amazon’s surprisingly large selection of supportive footwear under $40.
Bustle reached out to a handful of board-certified podiatrists and other specialists in order to source the best advice when shopping for quality shoes. Below, you’ll find everything from loafers to sandals and even dress shoes with a slight heel — and they all follow rules set forth by these footwear experts on what is actually good for your feet. Scroll on to see these stylish, podiatrist-approved shoes on Amazon.
