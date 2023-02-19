Podiatrists Swear By These Comfy, Cheap Shoes On Amazon

Fact: There’s simply nothing worse than walking all day in shoes you can’t wait to take off. If you’re anything like me, the comfort of a good sneaker or a trusty ballet flat is the determinant of a good day. With the myriad of choices that the Internet has to offer, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed by what exactly you should look for your next go-to pair.

Luckily for you, I’ve gathered five podiatrists (and one physical therapist) to recommend their top picks for your utmost comfort. Along with expert selections, they also shared key features to shop for. Getting the size right — whether that’s length or width — comes first, followed closely by arch support, shock absorption, and a somewhat rigid sole with good traction. Other details, like breathable mesh and a heel counter, got high marks as well.

Still unsure where to start? Combined with the experts’ picks, I’ve rounded up 30 shoes that tick all the boxes. Keep scrolling for the most comfortable shoes on Amazon — all at very good prices.

1 A Birkenstock Lookalike With Great Arch Support CUSHIONAIRE Lane Cork Footbed Sandal with +Comfort Amazon $29 See On Amazon “Birkenstocks are one of my favorite sandals but they are pricey. A very close second favorite and much less expensive is Cushionaire sandals,” writes Dr. Ashley Lee, a foot and ankle surgeon. These are a nice alternative if you want the same look and feel but don’t want to break the bank. They have a thick footbed with solid arch support that molds to your foot, and this keeps your heel from slipping out the back. Available sizes: 5 — 13

2 A Wedge You Could Walk Miles In TOMS Michelle Sandals Amazon $54 See On Amazon For days you can’t stand heels, opt for these cute shoes. “TOMS wedges are some of the most comfortable wedges I've worn,” vouches Lee. “They have a solid sole, but a slightly soft foot bed with an arch support. It evenly distributes weight to the entire foot making it easy to wear these all day.” Measuring a little over three inches, they provide just enough height while the cork midsole and platform maintain maximum comfort. Available sizes: 5 — 12

3 And A Sturdy Ankle Boot With Style TOMS Kelsey Ankle Boots Amazon $63 See On Amazon If you want a rugged option — I’ve got you. These TOMS boots give you the same height as the wedge sandals above, just in a different style. They feature elasticated side panels and an ankle pull-tab which makes them easy to slip your foot into. Plus, they have super-durable rubber outsoles, which mean these will stay in good condition for longer. Available sizes: 6 — 11

4 A Lightweight Sneaker For Everyday Skechers Summits-Quick Getaway Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These Sketchers come equipped with a rubber sole, lightweight feel, and a cushy memory foam insole. “This sneaker is a nice 'travel sneaker' or errand sneaker. It's lighter weight and breathable with a good arch support,” says Lee. “Although I recommend a sturdier shoe to run or exercise in, this is a great shoe to throw on to run errands for the day.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

5 These Running Shoes That’ll Never Fail You Akk Lightweight Running Sneakers Amazon $46 See On Amazon As far as I’m concerned, everyone needs a comfy workout shoe — especially one built like these AKK sneakers. Between the lightweight material and non-slip soles, they also have a memory foam insole so they literally get better with every step. Dr. Alireza Khosroabadi, podiatrist and founder of founder of Khosroabadi Institute confirmed, “These shoes are especially good for those who have bunions, hammertoes, or wide feet. The rubber soles and memory foam insoles provide excellent arch support.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

6 A Comfy Yet Classic White Sneaker PUMA California Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon These PUMA sneakers are the shoes that’ll go with everything while still ensuring maximum comfort. Khosroabadi notes they are “a good choice for those who may have inflammation on the back of the foot where the Achilles tendon connects to the heel bone. By elevating the heel, the shoes release some of the tension. In addition to health benefits, these shoes come in lovely soft leather.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

7 These Top-Rated Laceless Sneakers Clarks Adella Holly Sneakers Amazon $60 See On Amazon Clarks’ Adella Holly sneakers stretch to your foot with a lightweight feel. They include bungee cords for a laceless closure and rubber outsoles to help soften the impact of each step. “These are super comfortable shoes for folks with wide feet or a large instep. There is a removable Ortholite footbed for cushion, and breathable fabric for maximum coolness,” confirms Khosroabadi. Available sizes: 5 — 12

8 A Nostalgic Sneaker With A Padded Sole Tommy Hilfiger Twlaces Sneakers Amazon $69 See On Amazon Every closet needs a vintage sneaker — consider these Tommy Hilfigers yours. Made of faux leather for easy cleaning, the sneakers have a high-quality rubber outsole that’ll give you some extra grip. Dr. Khosroabadi points out that the “rubber soles absorb impact and provide a cushioned landing. These are especially good for people with metatarsalgia (pain on the ball of the foot) or plantar fasciitis (pain on bottom of the foot).” Available sizes: 5 — 11

9 An Elevated Loafer With Incredible Support Clarks Ashland Bubble Loafers Amazon $50 See On Amazon If you’re frequently on the go and want a dressy shoe choice, give these Clarks loafers a go. These are “great for people who are working on their feet all day or chasing the kids,” confirms Khosroabadi. “These leather loafers come with extra cushion, a breathable footbed and small platform heel. If you suffer from toe problems, these shoes may be exactly what your feet are looking for.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

10 These Walking Shoes With Air Cushions HKR Athletic Walking Shoes Amazon $28.99 See On Amazon With a elasticated slip-on closure that make them easy to get on and off (plus, a perforated arch for maximum breathability where it counts) these sneakers are an immediate must-have. The platform gives you a bit of a lift and the soft sole is ideal if you’re on your feet all day. “It’s great for those with bunions, plantar fasciitis or other types of foot pain.” Khosroabadi says. For under $30, these are a steal. Available sizes: 5.5 — 10.5

11 Soft Knit Sketchers That’ll Put Some Pep In Your Step Skechers Go Joy Walking Shoe Sneakers Amazon $39 See On Amazon These aren’t your average comfortable sneakers. These Skechers have a specialty insole that gives maximum breathability and bounce. With mesh material for added comfort and responsive cushioning technology, these are an immediate buy. Podiatrist Dr. William D. Spielfogel writest that, “this shoe is a great option for consumers who are looking to take care of their foot health while keeping costs low.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

12 An Affordable Custom Orthotic For Instead Relief Dr. Scholl's Custom Fit Orthotic Inserts Amazon $50 See On Amazon “Many times, off-the-shelf athletic footwear does not provide enough support,” Spielfogel adds. Do you have shoes you love but need to give them a revamp? Consider these custom orthotic inserts by Dr. Scholl’s you can slip into any shoe. They have been clinically tested, provide immediate, all-day pain relief, and offer 3D heel, arch, and ball-of-foot support without crowding your toes. Available colors: 2

13 These Podiatrist-Designed Insoles Samurai Arch Support Insoles Amazon $30 See On Amazon If your main concern is arch support, these Samurai insoles are a no-brainer buy. They were designed by podiatrists with state-of-the-art orthotic laboratory technology, so you know they’re the real deal. Great for plantar fasciitis and shin splints relief, these fit into any shoe you already own and provide the extra support you need without breaking the bank. “Adding a quality pair of arch supports to your footwear of choice can prevent unnecessary pain and alleviate the discomfort that can be associated with increased activity,” Dr. Spielfogel notes. Available sizes: 6 — 18.5

14 And Some Trusty Metatarsal Pads For Your High Heels HDDNUI Premium Metatarsal Pads (10-Pack) Amazon $6 See On Amazon Dr. Sidney Weiser, podiatrist and founder of Quality Podiatry group, also says that, “in high-heel shoes, there should be a metatarsal pad. You are putting more weight on the forefoot, so you need that protection.” Enter: This ten-pack of pads. Slip these into any pair of pumps for some extra cushion and your feet will be comfy and supported all night long.

15 This Investment-Worthy Running Shoe With A Sturdier Heel Counter ASICS Gel-Kayano 28 Running Shoes Amazon $105 See On Amazon A stable heel counter also comes recommended by our experts, so for all you gym-goers — or anyone who just wants to look like they went to the gym — these ASICS running shoes are a must-have. ASICS redesigned the heel counter to help keep the stable and provide a more comfortable stride so, no matter what your workout routine is, these shoes will feel like walking on a cloud. The knitted mesh guarantees breathability, while the sole provides plenty of cushy support. Available sizes: 5 — 12.5

16 These Sneakers That Feel Like You’re Walking On Pillows Mishansha Air Cushion Sneakers Amazon $40 See On Amazon Available in 30 colors, these air cushion sneakers are equally cute and comfy. These feature a soft sponge lining that reduces the friction between feet and come equipped with a pair of arch support insoles. They’re designed with double the air cushioning to offer premium shock absorption, plus they have a grippy sole that’s anti-skid. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

17 The New Balance Sneakers That Give Extra Cushion New Balance 608 V5 Cross Trainers Amazon $56 See On Amazon In case you missed it, the dad sneaker trend is very much still happening. Don’t be fooled, though: These sneakers may look chunky, but they feel quite light. They’re made with genuine leather and also have a foam insert that offers long-lasting comfort. The EVA foam midsole provides the extra cushion you need to get through the day, plus the interior is designed with minimal seaming to help reduce irritation. Available sizes: 5 — 12

18 These Minimalist Shoes That Feel Like You’re Barefoot WHITIN Barefoot & Minimalist Shoes Amazon $44 See On Amazon Although not a podiatrist, Anthony Maritato is a licensed physical therapist who has “been discussing and reviewing shoes for nearly 20 years.” He praises his best find and says, “My absolute favorite shoe on Amazon is the WHITIN minimalist sneaker. I have posted multiple video reviews of this shoe and choose to wear them daily over far more expensive custom crafted shoes I own.” The wide toe box allows the foot to move freely while the canvas material provides breathability. It feels like you’re essentially barefoot when you wear these. Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

19 These Modern Boat Shoes For Effortless Comfort WHITIN Slip On Loafers Amazon $39 See On Amazon A great alternative to sneakers or flats? These boat shoes provide the same ankle support Maritato spoke to in the sneakers above. They have breathable mesh knit uppers in an array of timeless and seasonal hues, from black to blush pink. They also debut an anti-slip rubber sole for those wet sidewalks and a slip-on style which makes them easy to get on and off. Available sizes: 6 Wide — 9 Wide

20 A Podiatrist-Approved Sandal That Reduces Back Pain AEROTHOTIC Orthotic Flip Flops Amazon $37 See On Amazon No closet is complete without a good pair of flip-flops, and these just happen to come equipped with excellent arch support. Dr. Spielfogel advocates for soles that “provide good stability, support and shock absorption” — which these sandals definitely do. The orthopedic insole reduces back and heel pain while the water resistance holds a firm grip on rough surfaces. Plus, these are APMA (American Podiatric Medical Association) approved. Available sizes: 6 — 11

21 An Easy Velcro Shoe With High Density Memory Foam Secret Slippers Walking Shoes Amazon $60 See On Amazon Offering a Velcro closure, high-density memory foam padding, and firm arch support, these shoes tick all the boxes. They offer an air cushion design for shock absorption to protect your feet and keep your ankle comfy. An added bonus is the latex metatarsal pad that helps relieve foot pressure and fatigue. Opt for these if you need some extra support or struggle with diabetes or arthritis. Available sizes: 6.5 Wide — 10 Wide

22 A Classic Flat With A Cushy Heel Pad Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flats Amazon $18 See On Amazon Dr. Spielfogel points out that, “at the end of the day, the ‘right’ shoes are comfortable and fit well, and you can find many shoes that fit the bill while staying on a budget.” Well, Amazon Essentials just made your new favorite flats, and they’re under $20. The classic look goes with any outfit and these are gently elasticized so you can stretch into them without having to struggle. They feature memory foam lining and a heel pad that provides maximum ankle cushion. Available sizes: 5 — 15

23 These Knit Ballet Flats With A Barely-There Feel Frank Mully Pointed Toe Ballet Flats Amazon $36 See On Amazon If you’re on your feet a lot, you should seriously consider these Frank Mully flats for your next purchase. The breathable elastic mesh is complimented by moisture-wicking perforation. They include a cushioned footbed for a little extra bounce, while the pointed-toe silhouette is undeniably chic. Available sizes: 5 — 11

24 A Sleek Loafer You Won’t Want To Take Off LifeStride Zee Loafers Amazon $56 See On Amazon This isn't your basic preppy loafer, it’s a style that feels super-supportive (and a style that you need immediately). The luxe faux leather is complemented by its cushioned footbed. It features a plush layer of memory foam padding, so if you’re on your feet a lot you won’t feel any pain the next day. Available sizes: 5.5 — 12

25 A Slip-On Flat That Keeps Your Feet Cool hash bubbie Slip On Flats Amazon $18 See On Amazon Easy-peasy slip-on sneaker flats for under $30? Count me in. With elastic paneling to make taking them on and off a cinch — plus a thick sole for all-day wear — you can’t go wrong. They have breathable mesh upper to ensure your feet stay dry and cool all day and, as an added bonus, they go with almost everything. Available sizes: 5 — 11

26 This Cushiony Flat With A Supportive Sole LifeStride Deja Vu Flats Amazon $34 See On Amazon Dr. Weiser advocated for shoes that fit correctly, and not just for comfort. “If your shoe is tight, it can cause blisters that can lead to infection. If your shoe is too loose, you can lose the support you need.” These flats come in a truly wide range of sizes, with added arch support and reinforced heel. Plus, they’re designed with a rubber sole for traction so you won’t have to worry about slipping. Available sizes: 5 — 12 (wide sizes available)

27 These Knit Snaffle Loafers For A Lighter Look Feversole Woven Flat Shoes Amazon $34 See On Amazon Chic, timeless, and undeniably comfy — what more could you need in a flat? These Feversole gems feature a mesh upper that keeps your feet feeling dry all day, and a rubber sole for durable cushion. With the metal hardware and elevated heel, these are the perfect plus-one to any look. Available sizes: 6 — 9.5

28 These Sturdy Yet Stylish Ballet Flats Naturalizer Flexy Ballet Flats Amazon $52 See On Amazon Looking for a ballet flat that feels like it was made for your feet? These Naturalizer flats basically were. Featuring a cushioned footbed with arch support and proprietary comfort technology, the insole relieves any foot pressure you might have. There’s a slight heel for a little extra lift, plus an anti-slip outsole, so you’ll never want to take these off. Available sizes: 5 — 12

29 An Airy Slip-On With Extra Cushion LifeStride Next Level Slip-Ons Amazon $40 See On Amazon These Life Stride slip-ons are the perfect hybrid between a flat and a sneaker. They offer extra arch and heel support for balance and all-day stability, plus they have an ultra-flexible outsole which means every step will feel soft. Buy these now, because you’ll probably be repurchasing more than one pair. Available sizes: 5 — 12

