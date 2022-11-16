Major understatement: Prada’s Cleo bag is having a moment. Since its debut on the runway back in 2020, it has soared to it-bag status, with celebs of all kinds showing love for the minimalist ‘90s design.

Hailey Bieber is just the latest in a seemingly never-ending list of celebrities to rock the Cleo. The model showed off a bright yellow version while out in LA last week. Bieber, dressed in an edgy motocross-inspired ‘fit, was seen carrying the sleek, leather bag. It effortlessly completed her black and yellow, biker-babe look.

While she chose Prada’s front-flap edition, the Cleo’s classic hobo silhouette is easily the most popular. The viral accessory comes in multiple sizes — plus, various colorways and materials, including a glamorous satin design adorned with rhinestones (if you’re more of a maximalist, you can’t go wrong here). Styles range from $2,750 for the mini flap bag to $3,750 for a slightly bigger version that can also be worn as a crossbody.

Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, and Margot Robbie have all toted black iterations recently. Hunter Schafer, Lori Harvey, and Shay Mitchell are also notable fans. (What can I say? She’s a star.) Meanwhile, my personal favorite is the cherry red version — which just so happens to be perfect for the holidays.

If you yourself have a couple grand to burn (congrats, btw), you can shop Hailey’s exact style below.