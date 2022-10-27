Tiffany & Co. always knows how to bring a star-studded celeb turnout. For their latest launch, the Tiffany Lock, the brand hosted a launch party at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, where celebs like Kim Kardashian, Gal Gadot, Alexa Demie, Zoë Kravitz, Halsey, and Hailey Bieber showed out in support.

The model and founder of Rhode Skin (which launched back in June) made a splash with her sultry look, stepping out in an ultra sheer black dress — a custom look by Saint Laurent. While the details of the dress — like the long sleeves, high neck, and maxi length — typically lend themselves to a more modest look, the model made the ensemble feel so spicy. She layered the gown over a matching black bra and panty set underneath for a full peek-a-boo moment.

Bieber accessorized with strappy black heeled sandals and diamond-encrusted bangles (Tiffany Locks, obviously). Her gold torque-style necklace featured a stunning jade stone that peaked out from behind her glossy brunette locks.

Bieber assumed the role of Tiffany & Co. global ambassador in October 2021, going on to star in their T Collection campaign in June 2022 (right on time with the Rhode Skin launch). Here’s hoping the model will star in the Lock campaign, as well.