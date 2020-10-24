Style
12 Best Buys From Primark's Disney Christmas Collection
It features Mickey Mouse wreaths, baubles, and even a tree-topper.
Whether you're ready for festivities or not, the high-street has begun to remind us that Christmas is coming and fast. Let's face it: I'm in dire need of some Christmas magic right now. Brace your shopping baskets, as everyone's low-budget fashion chain Primark has released a Disney Christmas Collection and you'll want all of it.
Wreaths, stockings, sparkly baubles, blankets and more have been given the Disney treatment. Of course, Mickey Mouse features heavily across the range, and you even purchase wrapping paper and cards featuring the classic cartoon character. What's more, prices start at just £2 so you'll easily fill up your basket.
It doesn't matter if you're an old-school Disney fan or are shopping for your little ones, I think everyone can appreciate some wholesome Disney merchandise. As one Disney fan, tweeted: "Actually went to Primark today for the first time since March! Love the new Disney stuff."
"I haven’t been to @Primark since March!! Seeing all the cute Disney stuff and Christmas bits, I think it’s time to return," said another fan. There's not an online Primark store but you can head down to your nearest store and shop to your heart's content. We've picked seven items to snap up.