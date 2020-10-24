Whether you're ready for festivities or not, the high-street has begun to remind us that Christmas is coming and fast. Let's face it: I'm in dire need of some Christmas magic right now. Brace your shopping baskets, as everyone's low-budget fashion chain Primark has released a Disney Christmas Collection and you'll want all of it.

Wreaths, stockings, sparkly baubles, blankets and more have been given the Disney treatment. Of course, Mickey Mouse features heavily across the range, and you even purchase wrapping paper and cards featuring the classic cartoon character. What's more, prices start at just £2 so you'll easily fill up your basket.

It doesn't matter if you're an old-school Disney fan or are shopping for your little ones, I think everyone can appreciate some wholesome Disney merchandise. As one Disney fan, tweeted: "Actually went to Primark today for the first time since March! Love the new Disney stuff."

"I haven’t been to @Primark since March!! Seeing all the cute Disney stuff and Christmas bits, I think it’s time to return," said another fan. There's not an online Primark store but you can head down to your nearest store and shop to your heart's content. We've picked seven items to snap up.

Mickey Stocking Primark £7 This Mickey Mouse tartan stocking is very, very wholesome. It's perfect for for Christmas morning or just for filling with treats too.

Mickey Mouse Bauble Wreath Primark £10 This is one of the pricier items in the Disney range but the £10 Mickey Mouse Bauble Wreath is worth a bit of extra cash. It features a mix of Mickey Mouse-shaped baubles in festive red, black, and silver shades.

Mickey Mouse Tree Topper Primark £8 Forget an angel or star, and instead opt for a gold, sparkly Mickey Mouse tree topper to add the finishing touch to this year's tree decorations.

Mickey Bauble Primark £5.50 With its cute little bow and sparkly polka dot print, this bauble is unmistakably Minnie Mouse. At just £5.50, this decoration adds a sweet and subtle dash of Disney magic to your festive decorations.

Bauble Drum Primark £12 At just £12, why not buy a whole set of baubles? That's your shopping done (well, some of it). These rose gold Mickey Baubles are truly a box of treats.

Wood Garland Primark £6 Remind the little ones in your life that not only is Christmas coming but Mickey Mouse will be making an appearance too with this sweet garland.