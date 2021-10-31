Princess Diana’s Love Affair With Chanel In 8 Looks

Style
The French fashion house was a favourite of the late royal’s.
In February 2021, fans were treated to a teaser poster of Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in the upcoming biopic, Spencer. Stewart was seen nailing Diana’s famous head tilt in a red tweed coat, pulled from the actual Chanel archives for the film (Chanel's autumn/winter 1988/89 ready-to-wear collection, to be exact).
Pablo Larrain/Neon/Topic Studios/Pool/Tim Graham Picture Library/Tim Graham Photo Library/Getty Images
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images
While the look recreated in the film wasn’t Chanel, Diana did own a very similar red coat from the French fashion house. It was part of her outfit the very first time she wore Chanel on a visit to Paris in 1988. She returned to the label again and again over the years for public appearances.
Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images