10 Times Princess Diana Recycled Her Royal Wardrobe

Celebrity Style
Ever the People’s Princess.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images
Although she was one of the most photographed women in the world, that didn’t stop Princess Diana from regularly rewearing – and altering – her royal wardrobe. Time and time again Diana recycled her royal wardrobe, proving that it's not what you wear, but how you wear it that leaves an impact.
Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images, Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images
Ever the People’s Princess, Diana realised her impact on the public and dressed accordingly; rewearing pieces for both public appearances and private outings. She wore her famed Jan Van Velden black and white blouse on Royal Tour in Australia, and then to watch a polo match in Cirencester in 1983.