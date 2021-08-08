Celebrity Style

12 Princess Diana Looks That Prove Her Vacay Style Was '90s Goals

Swimwear, sunnies, and sarongs galore.

Diana, Princess of Wales, wearing a patterned bikini and holding a matching sarong, stands on board ...
Anwar Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images
By Orla Pentelow

Princess Diana Archive/Hulton Royals Collection/Getty Images

There’s no real denying that Princess Diana’s style has endured through the ages. From tackling tough ‘90s trends to becoming the perfect poster girl for Versace, the late Princess’ fashion choices still resonate today. And Diana’s summer holiday style is no exception.

Mirrorpix/Mirrorpix/Getty Images

As one of the world’s most photographed women, Diana knew the power of a photo opp and dressed accordingly. This striped dress, worn on holiday with the King and Queen of Spain, speaks volumes of her natural style.

