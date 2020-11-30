Back in March, Queen Elizabeth's color block dress went viral. To accept the Order of St. John’s Service Medal, her highness wore a colorful pink and red checkerboard patterned shift that was all the rage on Instagram. It was just the bright addition to the Queen’s already rainbow-filled wardrobe that ushered in the Spring season. With the dress, the Queen chose a classic three-strand pearl necklace with pearl and diamond stud earrings and a diamond brooch.

The dress was an immediate hit, with comments saying how elegant and stylish she is — especially when it comes to her modern bright-hued look.

Now, as the world continues to socially distance, the Queen repeated the same color block dress on Zoom, speaking to three winners of the Commonwealth Points of Light. She styled it slightly differently, choosing a two-strand pearl necklace this time, as well as a gold, diamond, and ruby trellis brooch that was one of her wedding gifts in 1947.

Though color blocking is a relatively new style approach, the Queen is well known for gravitating toward bright colors. According to the documentary "The Queen at 90," she chooses vibrant hues so she can be easily spotted in crowds. "She needs to stand out for people to be able to say 'I saw the Queen,'" revealed her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex.

As the world enters the bitter cold Winter, fans could all use a little pink-and-red color block style inspiration from the Queen of color herself, Queen Elizabeth II.

