If there’s one brand to trust with timeless heritage pieces that are enduring yet relevant, it’s Ralph Lauren. The Western-rooted corporation is the tentpole of traditional American luxury. While the house’s history speaks to its high-quality products, one of its more recent launches, the Polo ID bag collection, has quickly gained as much attention as its more storied drops.

Tapping into the legacy of the Ralph Lauren brand, the design was influenced by equestrian styles and vintage identification bracelets (usually engraved similar to the bag’s clasp). The rich materials, brass details, and saddle-bag reference all lend themselves to the longevity and collectibility of the ID collection.

Polo ID’s Whirlwind History

The shoulder bag made its grand entrance with the Fall 2022 collection, and it didn’t take long for the fashion set to make it a mainstay. The OG design, which would now be considered the medium, made for the perfect everyday sidekick: roomy, practical, and effortless. Though it has a structured silhouette, the ID still channels an easygoing, hobo-style slouch bag — a combination of the polished but lived-in ethos that is at the heart of Ralph Lauren.

Since then, the ID family has seriously grown. The original is still going strong, but the options have quickly expanded in size, material, and silhouette. Currently offered styles include the the ID Shoulder Bag, ID Mini Shoulder Bag, ID Saddle Bag, ID Tote Bag, and ID Envelope Bag in basically every outer you could dream of. For the ’90s babies, there’s a distressed denim version; for the uptown dames, there’s a supple suede option; and for the workhorse, there’s a sturdy, chic leather take.

Bustle; Ralph Lauren

Celebs Can’t Get Enough

While celebrity style can sometimes seem impractical and/or unattainable, the Polo ID bag breaks the mold. It’s the antithesis of the barely there mini bag or the astronomically priced tote bag. Jennifer Lawrence, who’s usually known for her neutral arm candy, owns a vivid lemon yellow ID bag ($548, though currently unavailable) that she uses to accent her casual everyday looks.

Meanwhile, New York City street style queen Gigi Hadid recently carried the large version in black calfskin ($798) to visit boyfriend Bradley Cooper.

BACKGRID

Fashion-facing influencers like Amelie Zilber, Charlotte Groeneveld, and Chriselle Lim are also among the fanbase. Between the timelessness of the collection and the consistent new drops, it definitely won’t be long before more stars don their own.

The Costs Of A Polo ID Bag Is Actually Reasonable

Leaning into the handbag’s pragmatic nature, the price point is shockingly attainable for a designer bag. No piece in the ID collection retails for higher than $998 (the ID tote). The classic bags include the mini ($498), the small ($548), and the large ($798). The best part? The prices are consistent across materials from croc embossed leather to luxe suede.

With the shopping mentality of investment pieces and capsule wardrobes at the forefront, what more could a fashion fan want than an American-designed luxury handbag that is made for passing down for generations to come?