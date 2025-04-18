There are few designers that celebrities consistently show up for — and Ralph Lauren is definitely one of them. Not only is the label an American institution, but it also hosts some of fashion’s most visually arresting events. This was certainly the case for the brand’s most recent Fall 2025 ready-to-wear show on April 17, which saw a noteworthy tribe of A-listers flock to the former New York Life building.

To match the fashion that strutted down the catwalk, which included opulent Victorian-era ruffles and flowy, romantic numbers, front-row attendees got the memo and dressed to impress.

For example, Anne Hathaway wore bedazzled jeans with a khaki trench coat, while White Lotus star Sarah Catherine Hook donned 2025’s fave corpcore accessory: neckties. Other attendees, including Sadie Sink, Ariana Debose, and Chase Sui Wonders, showcased their best takes on Ralph Lauren’s signature tailoring. Take a look at their chic looks and more below.

Anne’s White Tank & Trench Coat

Hathaway’s white tank-and-jeans look was a masterclass in elevating basics. She paired the simple tank, one of summer 2025’s burgeoning trends, with ripped gold jeans covered in iridescent beads. Her topper, a classic khaki trench, gave it an air of elegance, as did her gold choker jewelry and sleek ponytail.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sarah’s Corpcore Number

Hook traded in her White Lotus character’s breezy resortwear for corpcore at the show, particularly with a double-breasted blazer dress with boxy shoulders. She leaned into CEO dressing with a crisp white button-down cinched with a beige necktie. To complete the tailored look, the actor slipped on brown pointed-toe pumps and carried the slouchy Ralph Calfskin Shoulder Bag.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Kacey’s Tailored Cowboycore

Leave it to Kacey Musgraves to take a tailored staple and give it a good ol’ country twist. The “Deeper Well” songstress wore dressy cuffed pants with a casual white tank and a lot of Western elements: a statement buckle belt, matching chocolate brown boots, and, of course, a cowboy hat.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Sadie’s Textural Masterpiece

Sadie Sink’s outfit is proof that tailored pieces can work stylishly with flowy pieces. The Stranger Things star wore a wispy beige dress as her base item, which she layered with a structured herringbone vest and matching blazer.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Delaney’s Plaid Shorts Suit

A plaid shorts suit for fall? Yes, please. Actor and comedian Delaney Rowe paired her look with dark caramel accessories, and her ’fit will be on my Pinterest board, stat.

Lexie Moreland/WWD/Getty Images

Andra’s Lustrous Sheer Top

The Hollywood-beloved “naked” trend was well represented by singer Andra Day, who rocked a crystal-encrusted sheer top. She paired it with wide-leg ivory trousers and a matching trench coat.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ariana’s Tailored Suiting

Pantsuits — a polar opposite of “naked dressing” — have been sweeping celebrities’ wardrobes recently. Ariana DeBose did the trend justice in a gray pinstripe set, styled with a crisp white button-down and a square-tail necktie, a fun take on the office-fave accessory. To up the ante, she carried the label’s RL 888 Box bag, a structured top-handle accessory.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chase’s Leather Trench

In a sea of sophisticated neutrals, Chase Sui Wonders stood out in a rich fir green leather trench coat. With caramel accents and tortoiseshell sunglasses, she looked oh-so-stylish.

TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images