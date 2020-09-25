This week, Meghan Markle gave fans a glimpse into her unsurprisingly chic home, which she shares with her husband Prince Harry and their young son Archie. Meghan sent a video message to singer Archie Williams, who was appearing on America's Got Talent, after being wrongfully incarcerated for an unimaginable 36 years. And while her message was heartfelt and important, her stunning living room also garnered attention. Here's how to replicate Meghan Markle's ultra-chic living room, with bits and pieces collected from the high street.

Markle's living room — which is part of the house she shares with Harry that is thought to be worth $14 million — has a notably understated feel to it, with cream and black as the primary colour schemes. The room is decorated to look cosy yet very elegant, with a bouquet of hydrangeas, stoneware candle holders, some subtle cushions, and a touch of Diptyque.

I've found some great high street dupes for everything in Markle's living room, so you can make your space just as sophisticated as hers. Here's everything you will need...

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

A chic vase & some statement flowers Autumn White Hydrangea Flower Wayfair Hydrangeas are notoriously pricey, so why not invest in some dried ones that will last much longer?! £38.97 See On Wayfair

A few coffee table books 200 Women: Who Will Change The Way You See The World Amazon This book will leave you feeling inspired, and will also look great on your coffee table. £25.19 See On Amazon