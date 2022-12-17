Reformation has taken the fashion world by storm with their chic pieces that feel both timeless and trend-setting, but that quality construction comes with a price to match. So if you love the Ref style but are working with a budget, there are lots of stylish alternatives out there. To be clear, the best Reformation alternatives aren’t necessarily exact copies. This is about identifying the characteristics you love in your favorite Reformation pieces — whether that’s a slinky silhouette or buttery-soft material — and then locating them in less-expensive styles.

What To Consider When Shopping For Reformation Alternatives

First, take a look at the Reformation piece you’ve been coveting and pinpoint the design detail you feel best defines it. For instance, many of Reformation’s best-selling tops tend to feature trendy square or straight necklines, sometimes with off-the-shoulder sleeves, while many of their now-iconic wedding guest dresses feature fitted bodices and dramatic side slits, and come in a curated collection of colors and prints. Below, you’ll find some close approximations to those signature design details (though they may lack the playful names Reformation assigns its styles).

The brand also nails the “elevated basics” category, so if you’re in the market for wardrobe staples that look and feel more special than usual, they’re a great source of inspiration — think clingy sweater dresses, ultra-soft crewneck sweaters with a not-too-tight, not-too-baggy fit, and wear-with-everything Chelsea boots. Luckily, these pieces are just simple enough to find less-expensive alternatives with similar aesthetics. If the Reformation piece you love is made of a material like leather or cashmere that pushes it out of your price range, instead simply choose a piece with a comparable silhouette but in a more budget-friendly fabric, like a wool or cotton blend, faux leather, or a silky polyester. It should be noted, though, that Reformation alternatives usually won’t have the brand’s focus on sustainability.

Whichever Reformation piece has your heart, there’s a chic alternative out there waiting for you. Keep scrolling to discover 15 Reformation alternatives on Amazon, from event-worthy dresses to pitch-perfect tees you’ll want to buy in multiples.

1 The Best Alternative To The Juliette Dress Romwe One Shoulder Satin Midi Dress Amazon $17 See On Amazon Serve major femme fatale vibes in this slinky satin dress. Like the Reformation Juliette Dress, it features a slim-fitting bodice in a vibrant emerald shade (although it’s available in several other chic colors as well), and a daring, thigh-high slit. The one-shoulder strap is an elegant departure from its Reformation counterpart. Where the Juliette is made of a floaty viscose, this is crafted of a nylon-spandex blend that’ll keep you comfortable while you dance the night away at your next wedding or event. Enthusiastic review: “This dress was so cute and perfect for weddings! I received multiple compliments! The color was on point and the fit was amazing. Am going to be buying this in every color!!” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large| Colors: 14 | Material: 93% Nylon, 7% Spandex

2 The Best Alternative To The Twilight Dress The Drop Amelia Square Neck Midi Tank Dress Amazon $33 See On Amazon Looking for something similar to the Reformation Twilight Dress? Try this dress by The Drop. Like the Twilight, it features a square neckline with wide straps; and while it doesn’t have the Twilight’s tie straps and single high side slit, the dropped hemline and matching side slits create a similar visual effect. Made of a thick and stretchy cotton and elastane blend, the length hits below the knee, and can easily be dressed up or down; for events, try pairing with strappy high-heeled sandals and a longline blazer. Enthusiastic review: “The fit is amazing. I can dress it up or down (think New Years Eve, or a beach party). It is really that cool and versatile. I'm planing to wear it to a NYE party with a cropped, lightweight jacket and strappy, silver heals. This is an all season, all event dress.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 7 | Material: 56% Cotton, 36% Polyester, 8% Elastane

3 The Best Alternative To The Frankie Silk Dress PRIMODA Slit Bodycon Maxi Dress Amazon $28 See On Amazon Just like Reformation’s Frankie Dress, this dress features a slinky fit, with a thigh-high slit and a square neckline punctuated by delicate spaghetti straps, but there’s one thing this dress does that the Frankie can’t: it’s available in classic black (though it comes in some punchy brights, too). This is made of a polyester and spandex blend, rather than silk, but reviewers adore the way the soft, stretchy material clings to their figures. She’s a stunner sure to suit any event you attend. Enthusiastic review: “Exactly like the photo. Fits like a glove. Highlights all the best places. It's the perfect LBD.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 8 | Material: Polyester, Spandex

4 The Best Alternative To The Robin Sweater Dress Rocorose Turtleneck Sweater Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon With the same bodycon fit and high turtleneck, this midi sweater dress could easily be mistaken for Reformation’s Robin sweater dress, but instead of cashmere, it’s made from a soft blend of viscose and chinlon (a type of nylon), so it’s way more budget-friendly. Unlike the Robin, this long-sleeved dress doesn’t feature a side slit, which makes it a bit more daytime-friendly. Dress it down with white sneakers, or, for a Reformation-esque evening vibe, dress it up with a pair of strappy black sandals with a trendy square toe. Enthusiastic review: “Perfect to dress up or down. Fits perfectly and is way better quality than I expected. It’s also so comfy!” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 30 | Material: 70% Viscose, 30% Chinlon

5 The Best Alternative To The Merel Velvet Dress SOLY HUX Velvet Bodycon Dress Amazon $22 See On Amazon You can always count on Reformation to tap into (and kickstart) current trends. Case in point: Their Merel Velvet Dress, which hits the ‘90s vibes just right. As an alternative, this dress features a similarly lush, stretchy velvet fabric in a selection of rich jewel tones, as well as adjustable spaghetti straps. The back of this dress might be a bit higher, and the hemline a bit shorter than the original, but the eye-catching color and fit are similar. If you’ve got a holiday party or event and want to make a major statement, this is the dress for you. Enthusiastic review: “Y'all this dress is AMAZING, I can't stress how much this dress makes me feel confident (got it in black btw but definitely want the red) it hugs you in all the right places and it's the perfect length for me” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large; X-Large Plus — 5X-Large Plus | Colors: 29 | Material: 95% Polyester, 5% Spandex

6 The Best Alternative To The Baxley Dress YOBECHO Sweetheart Neckline Mini Dress Amazon $37 See On Amazon If you love the charm of Reformation’s Baxley dress, try out this ditsy print mini dress. Though it lacks the Baxley’s side slit and midi length, it features a similar ruffled cap sleeve, sweetheart neckline, and smocking along the bodice for all the appeal of its Reformation counterpart. Accented with a bow and a ruffled hemline, it would look so cute with a pair of tall boots and a cozy cardigan for a low-key date night. Enthusiastic review: “I really love this! [...] the styling of the dress is so high end- it looks like something from reformation or similar stores. In that sense, totally worth it! Wearing it on a vacation!” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 11 | Material: 100% Polyester

7 The Best Alternative To The Sigmund Dress ZAFUL Square Neck A Line Dress Amazon $39 See On Amazon A little spicy and a little sweet (just like the Reformation Sigmund dress), this square-neck midi dress has a stunning side slit, long puffed sleeves (though these are sheer), and a square neckline. A smocked bodice offers definition, contrasting with the floaty skirt, while smocking at the cuffs allows the sleeves to delicately blouse. In warm weather, pair this dress with strappy high-heel sandals; for chilly holiday parties, wear with a slender stiletto boot. Wear the sleeves off the shoulder for a little extra drama. Enthusiastic review: “This dress is so much more beautiful in person. [...] it fits me likes a glove. very true to size. i also love the front slit and it compliments the dress well. i am short so it was a little longer on me but i love it.” Sizes: Small — X-Large | Colors: 3 | Material: 100% Polyester

8 The Best Alternative To The Nadira Dress ZESICA Square Neck Ruffle Maxi Dress Amazon $42 See On Amazon Whether you’re wearing this dress with flat sandals for a casual daytime look or with heels for an evening out, it’ll strike a similar figure to the Reformation Nadira Dress. Both are made of viscose and feature tie straps, a fluttery tea-length skirt, and delicate finishing details — where the Reformation dress has a sweetheart neckline, this dress has a straight neckline, but adds a ruffle at the hemline. And while you might think of this as a summertime dress, you can easily layer it over a turtleneck and pair it with tall boots for an effortlessly chic, Ref-inspired cold-weather outfit. Enthusiastic review: “Actually bought this as a “morning dress” where I could get out of bedclothes and slip this on for the patio. Was SO cute and well made, I ended up wearing it on date night and for brunch with friends. Nice material, darling fit, and fashionable. Very pleased!!!![...]” Sizes: Small — XX-Large | Colors: 31 | Material: 100% Viscose

9 The Best Alternative To The Alden Dress Floerns Sleeveless Turtleneck Bodycon Dress Amazon $23 See On Amazon It’s not hard to see why the Alden Dress is a Reformation best-seller; the stretchy, bodycon fit and mock turtleneck are at once casual and daring, and the overall design is simple yet elevated enough to dress up or down. This dress features a similar curve-clinging fit (it’s made from a rayon and spandex blend, where the original is made of cotton and spandex), tank sleeves, and turtleneck, in that same ready-for-a-night-out mini length. Paired with strappy stilettos and a longline leather blazer, this is a recipe for effortless sophistication — or dress it down with some gleaming white sneakers and a slouchy sweater for daytime. Enthusiastic review: “I love the fit of this dress! It’s comfortable and I wasn’t having to pull it down all day so that’s a plus.” Sizes: X-Small — X-Large | Colors: 7 | Material: 93% Rayon, 7% Spandex

10 The Best Alternative To The Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater Amazon Essentials 100% Cotton Crewneck Sweater Amazon $30 See On Amazon If cashmere is a little out of your price range but you can’t get the Reformation Cashmere Boyfriend Sweater out of your head, consider this crewneck sweater by Amazon Essentials. Featuring a similar relaxed fit (though you can size up for a slouchier feel) and ribbing along the cuffs and hem, this sweater is made of a cozy woven cotton for Reformation-esque style at a more affordable price point. While it’s available in several shades and patterns (including a few stripes, like the original), this caramel shade feels particularly elevated. Pair it with slouchy trousers and a sleek leather loafer for a relaxed and sophisticated workday outfit, or make it casual with denim — no wrong answers with this staple sweater. Enthusiastic review: “This sweater is the perfect weight. Not too thin and not bulky. A great fit and ideal length for both slacks and skirts. I love them so much I bought several colors.” Sizes: X-Small — 6X | Colors: 21 | Material: 100% Cotton

11 The Best Alternative To The Bardot Knit Top MANGOPOP Square Neck Top Amazon $18 See On Amazon With a square neck, bodycon fit, and short sleeves, this top will add a dash sauciness to your wardrobe, just like the Reformation Bardot Knit Top. The jersey and spandex blend is dreamily soft and stretchy (though it’s not ribbed like the Bardot), and the hem is long enough to tuck smoothly into your bottoms. As an added bonus, it’s half the price of the Reformation alternative, so you might as well buy more than one color — you’re going to reach for it weekly. The long-sleeve versions in this listing are perfect for colder weather, too. Enthusiastic review: “This top was exactly what I was looking for! I wanted something a little more elevated than just your usual [...] t-shirt, and I love the square neck on this one. The material is so soft and stretchy, not sheer at all. I ordered my usual size medium and it fit perfectly. It’s also a really great length, which I often struggle with since I have a long torso..and comfortable! I’ll be purchasing additional colors.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 18 | Material: 95% Jersey, 5% Spandex

12 The Best Alternative To The Varenne Cashmere Tank And Cardi Daily Ritual Cardigan And Crop Top Sweater Set Amazon $63 See On Amazon A matching set adds so much versatility to your wardrobe, so it’s no wonder the Reformation Varenne Cashmere Tank And Cardi Set is so popular. If the price of cashmere is a little too steep, this matching set is just as chic. Like the Reformation set, it features a cropped, button-front cardigan and a matching low-cut cropped tank, both with ribbed hems, but it’s rendered in a cost-friendly acrylic and nylon blend here. Pair this with ripped denim or an A-line skirt for an easy and chic daytime look. Enthusiastic review: “This is such a beautiful set! The material is super soft and feels good quality. It's stylish and fits so nicely. My favorite detail is the crisis cross on the back of the top.” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 5 | Material: 60% Acrylic, 40% Nylon

13 The Best Alternative To The Muse Tee SweatyRocks Scoop Neck Crop Top Amazon $17 See On Amazon This baby tee has so much in common with the easy-breezy Reformation Muse Tee, from the body-skimming fit to the cropped length and cap sleeves. The ideal basic tee, this option is from a stretchy, soft blend of rayon and spandex, ribbed like its Reformation counterpart, and will look every bit as fetching worn with literally any bottom you throw at it. This one costs about half the price of the Ref top, so you can go ahead and pick up a few — you have plenty of colors to choose from. Enthusiastic review: “I love this shirt. Perfect everyday basic. Very soft and comfy. I plan to order in multiple colors” Sizes: X-Small — XX-Large | Colors: 35 | Material: 92% Rayon, 8% Spandex

14 The Best Alternative To The Veda Bowery Leather Blazer The Drop Anouk Blazer Amazon $64 See On Amazon Whether you want it because it’s jacket season, or you’re ushering in your villain era, this faux-leather blazer is a chic alternative to the Reformation Veda Bowery Leather Blazer. This one is made of faux leather that reviewers swear looks and feels like the real thing, and like the Veda, it’s single-breasted with slim lapels and a single-button closure. It’ll look right on-trend with literally anything in your closet, but for a Reformation-esque vibe, try it with the cropped T-shirt above, a slip skirt, and knee-high boots. Enthusiastic review: “It has a great fit and looks like real leather. You can dress up anything you wear it with - even jeans.” Sizes: XX-Small — 5X | Colors: 4 | Material: Body: 55% Polyurethane, 40% Polyester, 5% Spandex; Lining: 100% Taffeta