The brand has heard your cries and many requests: Reformation shoes are officially back. The popular brand is making another go of footwear, which it initially launched in 2019 before putting a pause on the endeavor. This time around, however, they’re focusing more on sustainability, meaning the shoes will be good for your closet and the environment.

Dubbed Ref Shoes 2.0, the footwear relaunch comes after several fan requests over the past 2 years. In fact, Reformation reports that shoes are its number one requested item.

This time around, the shoes are recyclable, and the brand is committed to using fully sustainable materials for packing and shipping. To start, it is using Forest Stewardship Council Certified shoeboxes and dustbags made from excess material. Reformation is also partnering with Looptworks on a take-back program that enables it to recycle 100% of the shoes made.

As for the style aesthetic, Ref Shoes 2.0 delivers that ever-popular ‘90s vibe that the brand is so well known for. Think: pretty pastels, strappy sandals, platform flip flops, and more.

The first collection launches on Monday, May 3, and features a selection of 15 pieces, with additional styles dropping throughout the next few Summer months. Sizes range from 5 to 11 and everything is priced between $98 and $278. You can shop the full collection in stores or on Reformation’s website.

