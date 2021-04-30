10 ‘Ugly’ ‘90s Fashion Trends Making A Comeback

And while you may have thought those trends were nestled comfortably in the past, you couldn’t be more wrong. From platform sneakers to oversize plaid, the ugliest ‘90s trends are back, but with a more tailored, sophisticated twist. These reimagined ‘90s trends are a nod to the retro decade and a hint toward the future. In short? It’s time to rethink those childhood ‘90s trends and try them once more.
One way to reimagine the most popular retro trends? Start with how you style them. Instead of wearing your JNCO-style jeans with a grungy oversized plaid shirt, consider styling the denim with a sleeker bodysuit. Into the oversize flannel top look? Pair it with bike shorts or a denim skirt for a chic contrast.
And throw on the accessories with abandon. Whether platform sneakers or grown-up jelly sandals, your shoes are an easy way to dip your toe into the ‘ugly’ trends of yore. And for a low-stakes take on ‘90s trends, throw a scrunchie in your hair, whether you’re wearing a T-shirt and denim, or a slinky slip dress.
Ahead, find the top ten “ugly” trends from the ‘90s that you’re going to want to add to your wardrobe this year and beyond.