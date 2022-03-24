Back again with another win for inclusivity, thanks to Remi Bader.

Back in 2020, the 26-year-old model and content creator went viral when she started posting her now instantly-recognizable “realistic” shopping hauls to TikTok — the good, the bad, and the non-fitting — and it was in one of those videos that she appealed to uber popular (and typically small-size) retailer Revolve. “Please, Revolve, please, just make some larger clothing,” she said, wearing a range of ill-fitting garments. “This is what we need to do with websites like this. Like what if I came and, and like I created a brand for them?”

Bader doesn’t have to wait much longer to get her hands on a more size-inclusive offering from the retailer — because now, she’s making it herself. Revolve announced Wednesday that it’s working with Bader on a collaboration launching this fall in sizes ranging from XXS-3XL.

The news comes on the heels of another major announcement from from the e-tailer: Khloe Kardashian’s inclusive denim line, Good American, will be available with more size options than it currently offers.

Bader explained exactly why the news is so meaningful to her — and why Revolve was the ideal partner for this collaboration.

“Revolve is one of the retailers I’ve always wanted to shop at but never could because they didn’t have my size available,” she said in an email to Bustle. “The best part of it all is that the moment I posted a TikTok saying that I loved the brand but wanted them to be more inclusive, they responded the same exact day wanting me to collaborate with them.

Revolve X Remi marks the first the time retailer will work with a content creator on a collection. Courtesy of Revolve

“The reason I also wouldn’t want to do this with anyone else is because they are allowing me to have a huge part in the design process — including fitting all of the clothes on my body so it’s true to size, and even letting my followers have a say in colors, styles and more,” she added. “I’m so excited to bring this line to life with Revolve and share it with my followers, who couldn’t be more excited.”

All in all, a good day for those pushing to make the fashion industry more inclusive, and a huge move by one of the most popular online retailers.