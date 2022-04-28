As Victoria’s Secret continues their efforts to become a more inclusive brand, the company has tapped social media star Remi Bader to help expand its size range in an authentic way. Bader will be VS’s new PINK brand ambassador and size consultant — and to that, I say, hell yeah.

The year-long partnership will see Bader, who rose to fame with her hilariously honest “realistic clothing hauls,” take part in the fitting portion of the design process to ensure a flawless fit for plus size wearers. In addition to her fit model duties, Bader will mentor 250 PINK Campus Reps, helping to spread body positivity to a new generation.

The 26-year-old model and TikToker is kicking things off by helping to launch PINK’s new swimwear line in XXL sizes. While once only available online, the brand is now offering expanded sizes in its apparel and intimates category throughout stores nationwide. PINK’s Wear Everywhere Bra, for example, is now shoppable in 33 sizes.

“What intrigued me so much about this partnership — besides the fact that I grew up wearing PINK — is the brand’s openness for my honesty and desire to see change,” Bader said in a press release.

“PINK has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health, and I’m really honored to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I’ve built.”

Another win for inclusivity!