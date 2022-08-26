Been in a serious rut with your hair washing routine these days? Word on the internet is that an unexpected switch up in the order of your go-to regimen may just be the total refresh your strands need — and it’s being called reverse hair washing.

While TikTok is known for its viral beauty trends that seem to burn bright and fast (like, say, the faux freckle technique that gave seriously mixed results), the latest fine hair hack to take over the platform with millions of views and likes might be the key to luscious, weightless, frizz-free locks. I’m listening ...

So what is reverse hair washing? Shampoo comes before conditioner just as surely as using facial cleanser comes before applying your favorite moisturizer — but BeautyTok is convinced that running conditioner through your hair before cleansing with shampoo may just be a surefire way to unlocking your shiniest strands yet. Typically, conditioner is formulated to be quite heavy, making your hair have less of that bounce so many with thin hair so often crave (like Kourtney Kardashian’s enviable 90s blowout, for example). With conditioner first, you massage the hydrating cream throughout your hair, absorbing all of the deeply moisturizing benefits, before cleansing away the unwanted weight (with a double shampoo, if you prefer). The result? Lots and lots of volume and shine.

While some prefer to completely lather their scalp to their ends in conditioner when reverse washing, others prefer to stick to coating just from mid-length to their ends.

What’s more, those with different hair textures and types have taken to the game-changing trend, finding their ideal routine for their unique hair type.

If you happen to have hair on the dry side, however, this hair hack may not perform the best at first — but the key is to find the perfect products for you that are packed with heavy-duty hydration and ingredients that repair dull strands, which may take a bit of trial and error. TikTokers are convinced that the effort is worthwhile in the end — so why not give it a try?