If you’ve been keeping up with the Kardashians even just casually, then you’ve no doubt noticed that eldest sister Kourtney has been rocking (and completely owning) a super sleek raven-colored bob for some time. Well, someone took a round brush to those blunt ends because the February 2022 Bustle cover star recently revealed a voluminous blowout on her Instagram Story that just screams ’90s bombshell in all the most enviable ways.

The Poosh founder’s hair may be just grazing her shoulders, but that doesn’t mean she can’t turn up some serious volume. With Kardashian’s ’90s blowout bob, she absolutely sold the chin-grazing look with a deep side part (a win for Millennials, TYVM) and perfectly unkempt messiness. She paired the zhuzhed-up hairdo with soft glam makeup by way of coppery blush and strongly lined lips. It’s a whole super sexy vibe that would make Pam Anderson proud.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has leaned hard into the ’90s aesthetic that’s been dominating social media feeds everywhere, either (as those who keep up already know). Ever since she started dating friend-turned-boyfriend-turned-husband drummer Travis Barker (the PDA-loving couple married in May 2022 in Portofino, Italy), she’s been all about the nostalgic Hot Topic-esque vibes. A review of some of the latest and greatest: a black leather minidress, a black patent leather trench, a plaid blazer dress, a choker/harness situation, and a Victorian corset dress, to name a few . Basically, there have been a lot of ’90s punk/goth/grunge moments — which all goes to say that Kourtney’s Pamcore-style lip liner-plus-bombshell blowout isn’t all that surprising.

In the IG Story post in question, though, there’s no black to be found. Along with the unbelievably bouncy bob, Kardashian can be seen wearing a plunging white lace top of some sort. All I can say is... the whole look is absolutely serving.