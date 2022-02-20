Reviewers Are Obsessed With These Cheap, Comfy Shoes On Amazon

In this day and age, cute shoes are so plentiful online that it’s actually overwhelming to shop. For instance: How do you sift out shoes that just look good in photos to find the pairs that are actually wearable and comfortable upon delivery? That's a bit trickier, obviously, and it feels remarkably similar to catfishing. That's why I turned to the Internet’s one-stop shop — Amazon — and found the cheap, comfortable shoes of your dreams.

Here’s the truth: I went on a literal shoe investigation. A deep dive, if you will. This consisted of combing through hundreds of product pages and scanning thousands of reviews. Why? So you didn’t have to, of course. The result is a seemingly endless array of designer alternatives, head-turning high heels, and even faux fur sandals that feel like pillows.

If that sounds good, keep scrolling to check out 33 of the cheapest, comfiest shoes on the Internet backed up by Amazon shoppers’ helpful comments and ratings. These top-rated sneakers, loafers, boots, sandals, and slippers are all wearably stylish pairs that won’t break the bank — and what you see is exactly what you get, too.

1 Editor’s Pick: A Slip-On Canvas Loafer That You Can Walk For Miles In TOMS Alpargata Slip-On Shoes Amazon $28 See On Amazon “When I traveled Italy for two weeks carry-on only, Tom's iconic Alpargata shoes saved my feet. The canvas uppers and leather insoles were breathable and absorbent so my feet were never hot or sweaty, and they offered plenty of cushioning with enough arch support to keep me going over everything from Florentine cobblestones to underground Roman ruins. The casual fabric loafer design meant it could be dressed up or down, and they flew under the radar more effectively than sneakers in Europe. Plus, the company makes a donation for every pair you purchase, and it’s nice to know my investment is being paid forward.” — Scarlett James, Bustle editor A helpful review: "These are my FAVORITE shoes to wear by far! They are super comfy and are my go-to most days...they are snug on arrival but always give enough after some wear and become absolutely perfect!” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 43

2 Effortless Running Shoes With A Lace-Free Design Tiosebon Slip-On Running Sneakers Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sick of stopping to adjust your laces on a jog? Get yourself a pair of these laceless kicks and never worry about tripping or face-planting again. The knit mesh upper offers excellent ventilation while a latex arch insert provides support, and the MD outsole is an effective buffer between you and the concrete during your morning run. A helpful review: “I’ve been wearing them nonstop and love that I can slide them on and off. They can easily go in a pillowcase or laundry bag and be washed on the gentle cycle.” Available sizes: 5 — 13

Available colors: 18

3 Sleek Venetian Loafers With Zero Break-In Period Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon How chic are these? The Amazon Essentials Loafer Flats look like you dropped a bag on ‘em — but they’re under $30. It’s a serious score: The faux leather upper drives the price down, but their refined silhouette and sharp pointed toe is pure money. On top of that, a thick 6-millimeter memory foam insole, cushioned heel pillow, and lightweight yet waterproof TPR outsole allows for day-to-night use. A helpful review: “True story — bought myself Gucci mules and hated them. I’ve been wearing a pair of Target knockoffs for a year that I love, and then just bought these for a new mule/loafer style. They fit perfectly right out of the gate, and are super comfy. $695 Gucci’s got returned, and here I am loving these cheap pretty things!” Available sizes: 5 — 15 (including select wide)

Available colors: 14

4 Mesh Ballet Flats You Can Stash In A Clutch HEAWISH Ballet Flats Amazon $23 See On Amazon Sayonara, sweaty feet: These mesh ballet flats keep things cool for hours on end. The highlight? They are extremely malleable and will stretch to fit various foot types — oh, and they can be rolled up compactly in your purse or suitcase while traveling. A helpful review: “I just wore them for two twelve-hour shifts in a row. My day also included walking three downtown city blocks to a local food truck for lunch with colleagues...I'm OBSESSED and will no longer be entertaining the idea of buying my first pair of Rothy's!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 16

5 Platform Sneakers With A 90s Vibe Adokoo Platform Sneakers Amazon $24 See On Amazon One closet staple that is totally underrated is white canvas sneakers, mainly because they literally go with everything. One fan favorite? Adokoo’s platform sneakers. They have a slim lace-up design with a 1.5-inch flatform and rubber sole that grips the ground as you walk. Already have a similar style in your arsenal? There are a few additional colors, including black and pink, along with cheetah prints. Wear any of these with floaty floral frocks all summer long. A helpful review: “I love these sneakers so much, I bought two pairs. They're so durable and still look brand new, even though I've washed both pairs in the washing machine and they come out good as new and dry quickly.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 5

6 Affordable Birkenstock Alternatives You’ll Live In All Summer CUSHIONAIRE Luna Cork Sandals Amazon $25 See On Amazon Want Birkenstock Mayari sandals but don’t want to dish out $100 for the privilege? Here’s a cheap sandal that’s practically its spitting image for a fraction of the cost, and more than 30,000 shoppers gave them five stars. Constructed with genuine suede insoles and a faux suede upper, these slip-ons are an extremely practical and comfortable sandal all year long. There’s a flexible molded cork footbed with great arch support, adjustable straps, and a premium EVA outsole that offers top-notch traction. A helpful review: “They’re cute, comfy and I like how the buckles actually work! You can adjust them to fit a little tighter or a little looser to accommodate your feet comfortably. Totally recommend these to anyone who can’t afford Birkenstock’s or is looking for something casual and cheap.” Available sizes: 6 — 12 (including select wide)

Available colors: 17

7 Futuristic Blade Sneakers That’ll Receive Loads Of Compliments LUCKY STEP Platform Tennis Shoes Amazon $33 See On Amazon Heads will turn when you step out these futuristic tennis shoes no matter which of the 13 colorways you go for. (Seriously, how fun is this neon green and candy pink combination?) There’s an intricate hollow platform sole that reduces impact on your feet during exercise while the bladed design was made to bend during sports for peak flexibility. This cutting-edge style is only $33, which is out-of-this-world cheap considering how unbelievably cool they are. Just note they run snug, so you may want to consider going up half a size. A helpful review: “When I wear them I get compliments in double-digits. Everyone asks where I got them!” Available sizes: 6 —11

Available colors: 13

8 Fan-Favorite Vegan Laceless Sneakers In A Whopping 76 Colorways Blowfish Play Sneakers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Here's another Converse alternative worth your attention, according to more than 20,000 enthusiastic fans. The laidback laceless style comes in nearly 100 colorways, including gritty distressed finishes and prints. An unexpected bonus? These are certified vegan by The Vegan Society. A helpful review: “I'm an avid Converse fan, and I'm picky when it comes to buying lookalikes, but these are great! I've been rocking them on and off for a few months, and they haven't scuffed or ripped or anything yet." Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 76

9 Best-Selling Chelsea Boots With A Chunky Block Heel Soda Glove Ankle Boots Amazon $42 See On Amazon If you’re a high-heeled boot lover and want something you can walk in comfortably all day, then this sturdy style is for you! If you’re terrified of towering heels, however, don’t disregard these so fast. The thick lug sole is crafted from rubber while the upper is made from a synthetic leather or suede, depending on your preference. The flexible elastic panel in the ankle shaft allows for easy removal without yanking them off at the end of the day. A helpful review: “These are everything! I’ve never had so many people stop me and ask where I got my shoes from. They’re beautiful and are so comfortable. You could definitely wear these everyday like I do.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 4

10 Smart Platform Oxfords That Look Designer DADAWEN Platform Oxford Shoes Amazon $36 See On Amazon PSA: These stylish platform oxfords are an affordable alternative to Stella McCartney’s fashion-girl favorite. The retro brogue upper sits on a contrasting platform that’s shockingly lightweight. Other noteworthy details include an adjustable lace-up closure, a water-resistant leather upper, and a non-skid sole. A helpful review: “'I’ve had my eye on a pair of Stella McCartney platform oxfords but could never justify the outrageous price for a ‘trendy’ shoe that I will likely not wear in a year or two...Although I had somewhat low expectations given the price, the shoes are actually super comfortable and appear to be very well made!” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 11

11 These Trusty Waterproof Chelsea Boots With Rave Reviews Asgard Waterproof Chelsea Boots Amazon $33 See On Amazon All right, people, this is the ultimate Chelsea boot — no cap, they’re everything. If it starts raining? This pair is waterproof. Need to travel with them? They’re light as a damn feather. Oh, and they can be slipped off in seconds thanks to the elastic gore and heel tab. Inside, a layer of EVA foam provides cushiony padding. With 4.5 stars after more than 17,000 ratings, they’re pretty much perfection. A helpful review: “I got these boots right before leaving on a three week vacation to Scotland and London. I didn't want to bring big heavy boots in my bag so I got these. They are pretty lightweight and very comfortable. I put an insole in to help with the cobblestone streets but I was able to wear them comfortably through long days of walking.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 13

12 Platform Wedge Sneakers For A French-Girl Y2K Throwback DREAM PAIRS Platform Wedge Sneakers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Remember Isabel Marant’s wedge sneakers from the 2000s? They were a noughties favorite and, like everything else Y2K, they’re back in fashion now. These DREAM PAIRS platform wedge sneakers mimic the iconic shoe — at a fraction of the French designer’s top-dollar price tag. The invisible wraparound wedge sits 3.75 inches off the ground with a side zipper for quick and easy removal. A helpful review: “I am obsessed with these shoes...They are comfortable, and versatile! You can wear them with almost every outfit! People are always complimenting them, and asking where I got them from and are always shocked when I say Amazon!” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 14

13 Crossover Suede Flats That Are A Total Win For Wide Feet Ollio Ballet Flats Amazon $30 See On Amazon If you struggle finding flats for wide feet, your search is over because — ta-da! — this precious pair by Ollio will accommodate your tootsies with no problems at all. If you have narrow feet, the brand suggests ordering a half size down to find your perfect fit. Not only are these cute, casual, and comfortable, but that pleated round toe also adds visual interest to an otherwise basic style. A helpful review: “I have wide feet. I ordered a half size up, and they fit even a looser than I planned for. So comfortable! It’s like the shoes arrived already broken in. I ordered this shoe in few different colors and each one consistently fits the same. 10/10 highly recommended, especially if you have wide feet!” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 11

14 Waterproof Slides That Are Marshmallows For Your Feet Joomra Pillow Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from an extremely lightweight and breathable EVA foam with an anti-slip texture, these sporty slide sandals are beyond comfortable to wear. You’ll feel like you’re walking on marshmallows or pillows — as the name implies — with 1.7-inch thick soles that are both squishy and supportive. A helpful review: “I absolutely adore these sandals! I am nine months pregnant and WISH I bought these much sooner. They have helped tremendously with my back and foot pain.” Available sizes: 4 — 14

Available colors: 9

15 Supple Leather Loafers That Are “Worth Every Penny” DUOYANGJIASHA Leather Loafers Amazon $28 See On Amazon Some will be genuinely shocked that these 100% leather loafers cost under $30. In that case, might I suggest that you add them to your cart as soon as possible? Pair these mocs with jeans to run some errands around town. (Notice how the metal accents make them appear that much more polished?) There's a water-resistant sole that's also pliable and springy, so roll them up for your glove department if you want to use them as drivers. A helpful review: “I don’t want the word to get out about these shoes! I found them from a fashion blogger online and decided to purchase them because of the amazing price. They are worth every penny. They are super lightweight, and yet the large treads on the bottom allow you to be in them all day long!!” Available sizes: 4.5 — 12

Available colors: 8

16 Canvas Low-Top Sneaks That Rival An Iconic Brand Hash Bubbie Low Cut Canvas Sneakers Amazon $21 See On Amazon An amazing affordable Converse alternative for just $21? Yes, please! The low-top sneaker has a canvas upper that’s equally sturdy with a striped outsole that nods to the designer original. Pick between 15 solids and patterns, including tie-dye and leopard print. A helpful review: “I'm a huge Converse fan, but I can't afford to get as many cute colors as I'd like, so I thought I'd give these a try. I'm so happy that I did! They are just as cute and comfortable as my Chucks.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 14

17 Trendy Quilted Flats For “A Perfect Alternative To Flip Flops With A Nicer Edge” Shoe Land Quilted Flat Sandals Amazon $17 See On Amazon Bottega Veneta, is that you? Shoe Land’s quilted sandals make for a dreamy alternative to the Italian fashion house’s signature sandals. These square-toe quilted slides are runway-worthy — buuut they’re only $17, and available in seven trendy hues that’ll certainly receive their fair share of compliments. A helpful review: “These shoes were the perfect answer for summer dresses. Flat, comfortable, fashionable. They are a perfect alternative to flip flops with a nicer edge. I will buy every color for next summer. They lasted through the entire summer and 2 vacations.” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 7

18 Slingback Fur Slippers Fans Swear Beat Out The Originals Kadi Fuzzy House Slippers Amazon $23 See On Amazon Fuzzy and fun yet still totally light and airy, these open-toed plush slippers are a giant bear hug for your arches with an elastic logo slingback that keeps your foot fastened. There’s a layer of foam underneath, plus a waterproof rubber sole. Fans swore they were just as comfortable as the designer originals, but with these you can afford to stock up on a pair and a spare. A helpful review: “I really wanted to buy the UGG version of these slippers...I decided to give these a try first...So far I LOVE THEM!! They're so cute and comfy. They're pretty sturdy, but they also have a decent amount of cushion to them.” Available sizes: 6 — 10

Available colors: 4

19 Faux Fur Sandals That Look Like Birkenstocks FITORY Faux Fur Cork Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Finally, furry sandals that are surprisingly wearable in public. The faux fur upper and lining will feel like paradise in the wintertime against your skin — just add a wooly sock when you leave the house for an on-trend look. Have slim feet? The straps are both adjustable for a custom fit all your own, and the cork footbed offers sufficient arch support for those who need it. Move over, Birkenstock — these cost only $29 and are just as good. A helpful review: “I’ve gotten endless compliments on these shoes. I purchased in the cream shade. Even my mom who is a die-hard Birks fan and has worn them exclusively for 30 years thought these were actual Birkenstocks. They’re cozy and adorable. Comfy enough to wear inside and sturdy enough to hold up for wear outside the home.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 7

20 Très Chic Ballet Flats For When You Just Can’t Wear Heels DREAM PAIRS Ballerina Flats Amazon $27 See On Amazon Are you over struggling in high heels? (Honestly, who isn't at some point.) These dressy ballet flats are a great solution if you need to don a more formal shoe to a wedding or work. Key details on this pair include a contrasting cap toe and an elasticized topline — the black and beige channels French-girl couture, but a few colorways are monochromatic if you want a more streamlined look. The rubber sole provides traction for commuting or dancing, too. A helpful review: "I have to wear closed toe shoes for work, so I am always on the hunt for comfortable flats. These are flexible, not too tight, don’t slip off and don’t pinch my toes.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 8

21 Suede Thigh-High Boots For “Instant Sophistication” Shoe'N Tale Suede Thigh-High Boots Amazon $49 See On Amazon These faux suede over-the-knee boots are actually an amazingly versatile shoe. Here’s why: An elasticized leg keeps these babies up at all times, which means you can wear your spring and summer dresses through the winter without having to bare your legs or slipping on tights. No matter what time of year you wear them, you’ll look hot as hell for under $50. A helpful review: “Instant sophistication and sexiness...I’ve worn them all day on a few occasions now and they are so comfortable.” Available sizes: 5 — 10

Available colors: 22

22 Cozy AF Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers You’ll Shamelessly Wear In Public ArcticShield Memory Foam Moccasin Slippers Amazon $22 See On Amazon Crafted with a faux suede upper and furry lining, these moccasin slippers are an actual dream that you almost won’t believe aren’t real shearling. A memory foam insole molds and contours to your foot for the utmost comfort — so much so, that you’ll never want to take them off. The slip-resistant rubber sole lets you rock these pretty much anywhere — and trust me, you’ll be down for multiple public outings once you experience how soft these are. A helpful review: “I am so in love with these moccasins. I keep them at work and they are so comfy and warm and yet still ‘shoes’ so you aren't walking around in slippers. They are super warm so I even wear them with no socks. LOVE.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 3

23 Elegant Pumps That Are Comfy Right Out Of The Box LifeStride Suki Pumps Amazon $45 See On Amazon Crafted from a luxe-looking faux leather, these dressy high heels will become your new go-to. Neither its sleek pointed toe, stretchy wrap instep strap, nor 3-inch heel are tight or painful in the slightest. Expect these to be wearable all night the day they arrive — no breaking in necessary. A helpful review: "For a girl who NEVER wears heels, I was able to rock these for 5+ hours on my first time wearing them at a wedding. I didn’t get any blisters so I count that as a win.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including wide)

Available colors: 6

24 Modern Chelsea Boots That Look Like Real Leather DREAM PAIRS Ankle Boots Amazon $43 See On Amazon These Chelsea boots will get you through fall, winter, and beyond. The faux suede upper doesn’t show much dirt, so you don't have to worry about your shoes looking shabby when the weather is bad. A faux fur lining keeps your foot toasty in the elements and the lightly padded footbed makes them comfortable — just note, fans reported that it took one or two wears to truly break them in. A helpful review: “Super cute and I’ve gotten a lot of compliments on them. I also like that they aren’t loud when you walk!” Available sizes: 5 — 11

Available colors: 6

25 Work-Friendly Wedges With A Stable Base LifeStride Dreams Wedge Pumps Amazon $40 See On Amazon If you want a sensible compromise between pumps and flats, these leather wedges are a godsend. Designed specifically for stability and balance throughout the day, the 2-inch wedge will make you feel confident without inducing foot cramps. The highly flexible outsole is pretty lightweight, too, so you won’t making that heavy clomping sound unless you really stride. A helpful review: “These are great for long days in the office and have good support. The wedge heel makes them easy to walk-in and they’re very light unlike some wedge shoes which can be bulky. There is just enough stretch to accommodate any swelling from long periods of standing and flying while traveling.” Available sizes: 5 — 11 (including select narrow and wide)

Available colors: 4

26 Versatile Flatforms To Elevate Your Warm-Weather Looks Soda Topic Ankle Strap Espadrille Sandals Amazon $29 See On Amazon Sure, platforms are comfortable — but have you tried flatforms? A total game-changer! Soda’s Topic sandals will be your next footwear obsession in no time. The 1.5-inch espadrille heel gives you a little boost with an added anti-slip rubber sole and ankle strap for security. There are countless upper colors available in various synthetic materials, including python and metallic. That’s not all: More than 17,000 Amazon shoppers gave these sandals a glowingly positive rating. A helpful review: “I am obsessed with these shoes! I now own them in a couple of different colors. One pair I wore on my bachelorette trip to Charleston and another pair I’ve worn to a couple of college football game days...On both of those occasions, my feet were completely fine at the end of the day without and pain or blisters.” Available sizes: 5.5 — 11

Available colors: 40

27 Low Pointed Pumps With A Wearable Kitten Heel DREAM PAIRS Moda Pumps Amazon $35 See On Amazon A classic pump never goes out of style, and the Dream Pairs Moda is all-day wearable. The two-inch kitten heels provide a little bit of lift without feeling like you're walking on stilts — and many Amazon shoppers agreed. Check out the array of colors and textures offered, such as patent leather, suedes, and even a snuggly sweater knit material. A helpful review: "Perfect heel height and style for a conservative 9-5 day job wardrobe, formal outings, or for pairing with your favorite jeans.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 19

28 An Embellished Evening Sandal You Can Dance In All Night DREAM PAIRS Low Heel Pump Sandals Amazon $43 See On Amazon The simple silhouette of this strappy sandal complements pretty much any cocktail frock or maxi dress on the planet. This version is blinged out with embellished rhinestones all over, including the ankle strap and chunky 3-inch heel. Not a fan of sparkle? There are also crisp neutrals and some more colorful options. All versions have a rubber sole and cushioned insole, so you can dance the night away without slipping or pain. A helpful review: “These shoes are perfect. I wore them as a wedding guest for 6 hours and was on my feet the whole entire time, but I felt no pain. The design is simple and elegant with a heel height that's not too high and not too low.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 26

29 Velvet Boudoir Slippers With Fabulous Marabou — And Memory Foam BCTEX Velvet Memory Foam Slippers Amazon $25 See On Amazon Glamorous, soft, and surprisingly sturdy, these boudoir-inspired slippers will make you feel like the queen you are. The sumptuous velvet upper has a moisture-wicking plush fleece lining, with supportive memory foam and a waterproof anti-slip sole if you need to step outside. Not to mention, fans raved that these were even more gorgeous in person — hard to believe, I know. A helpful review: "Once you take them out of the package you fluff up the feathers and they come to life! The pink is SO PRETTY! It is soft but almost has a pearl sheen that gives depth of color." Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 7

30 Rugged Hiking Boots To Handle Any Outdoor Adventure Hash Bubbie Hiking Boots Amazon $29 See On Amazon You’ll truly be a happy camper on or off the trail in these sturdy hiking boots. Their faux leather uppers are water-resistant and the laces help stabilize your ankles. They have a durable midsole that’s surprisingly cushiony and a rubber outsole that can tackle both rough and terrain. Bring these along every time you venture off the beaten path — whether you’re fishing, trekking, or camping — and they’ll keep your feet protected. A helpful review: “The shoes are truly waterproof — the first time I took them out in the trails it was the day after a pretty big rainstorm. They have great traction- I was climbing boulders with no issues with slipping.” Available sizes: 6 — 11

Available colors: 12

31 Machine-Washable Slippers That Feel Like The Spa Wishcotton Memory Foam Open-Toed Slippers Amazon $18 See On Amazon Need a rehab session for your feet? Try Wishcotton’s memory foam open-toed slippers to relieve pressure after a long day. These thong sandals have plush footbeds packed with two levels of spongey memory foam and are lined in a moisture-wicking velvet that feels like a heavenly spa towel. There's also an anti-skid outsole that's suitable for hardwood floors. Tired of spot-cleaning your slippers? Just toss these into the washing machine and they will be good as new. A helpful review: “These slippers are so comfortable. Imagine, walking through a field of clouds with a slight breeze blowing across your toes. Well, that's how these slippers feel. They make you want to jump for joy, but you don't because they might fall off” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4

32 Cozy Cable-Knit Slippers You’ll Never Want To Take Off ULTRAIDEAS Sweater Knit Slippers With Memory Foam Amazon $15 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6-star average and over 10,000 perfect ratings, these cozy slippers are the real deal. The chunky yarn upper will keep your feet toasty, as will the faux fur lining. Plus, the insole comes layered with cushiony memory foam while the outsole adds grip with durable rubber, so you can step outdoors in them to get the mail or run a quick errand. A helpful review: “I even wear them to the grocery store sometimes because they’re too comfortable to feel any shame.” Available sizes: 5 — 12

Available colors: 4