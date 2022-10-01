Reviewers Can't Believe How Comfortable These Cheap Bras & Underwear On Amazon Are

Never underestimate the power of a good bra or pair of underwear for setting your day off on the right foot. Even better? If those comfortable basics don’t cost a fortune, without skimping on quality. Reviewers can’t believe how comfortable these cheap bras and underwear are, so now’s an amazing opportunity to freshen up your top drawer.

When shopping for effing amazing (and cheap) bras and underwear, Amazon has your options completely covered — but lucky for you, our shopping editors have selected the ones that discerning reviewers are especially obsessed with, so you can choose from the best of the best. Ahead, you’ll find lightweight microfiber bikinis, moisture-wicking underwear that'll keep you cool and dry on the hottest days, absorbent, surprisingly cute period-friendly briefs, and so much more. We’ve got plenty of obsession-worthy bras for you to consider, too; and whether your vibe is wireless, seamless, or sporty, colorful or neutral, there are a multitude of cheap, comfortable underthings you’ll wear so much, you’ll wish you discovered them sooner.

If you’re ready for a restock, scroll on to shop 35 cute, comfortable, cheap, and wildly popular bras and underwear for your buying pleasure, all available right this instant on Amazon.

1 A 5-Pack of Soft Bamboo Underwear With The Cutest Lace Trim KNITLORD Bamboo Lace-Trim Underwear (5-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Not only is this five-pack of bikini panties made of super-soft bamboo (with spandex for stretch), they’re trimmed with the cutest lace and complete with a sweet little bow — and they’re only $18 right now. In fact, these are so comfortable, one Amazon reviewer wrote, “I literally forgot so was wearing undies. These are sooo cute, super comfy, and don’t ride up. I’m obsessed!” Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 2

2 This 4-Pack Of Seamless, High-Waisted Underwear That Don’t Ride Up Ellen Tracy Seamless Underwear (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Reviewers love how comfortable this seamless underwear by classic designer Ellen Tracy is. One enthusiastic shopper wrote, “The quality and fit are truly the best. No riding up and very stretchy, durable material.” And not only do they feature a comfy high waist, they’re so cheap — currently, a four-pack will only set you back under $20. And it doesn’t hurt that they come in the prettiest neutral colors, either. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 15

3 A Comfy Cotton Bra With A Convenient Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Front-Closure Cotton Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon With the cutest ruching and supportive, wide straps, this wildly affordable bra by Fruit of the Loom is a bonafide obsession among reviewers — they’ve awarded it over 24,000 five-star ratings to date. It’s made from 95% cotton blended with 5% spandex for the ultimate in breathability and stretchy comfort, and the hook-and-eye front closure makes it easy to put on and take off. (But it’s so comfy, you won’t really want to take it off.) Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 17

4 This 4-Pack Of Moisture-Wicking Underwear That Keeps You Cool & Dry Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties (4-Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon At only $12 right now, this four-pack of bikini briefs by Fruit of the Loom is almost unbelievably affordable (only $3 per pair!). They’re made of the brand’s CoolBlend moisture-wicking fabric (a combination of 54% cotton, 40% polyester, and 6% spandex, lined in pure cotton), which is designed to keep you cool, comfortable, and dry — a dream for anyone who lives in a humid climate, or for wearing while you work out. One shopper confirmed, “I live in Florida and it is obviously hot here. These underwear really do what they say and keep you dry.” Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

5 A 6-Pack Of Hipster Briefs In ‘90s-Inspired Heathered Shades Altheanray Seamless Cotton Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon Purchasing this six-pack of full-coverage panties will get you almost a full week’s worth of underwear for about $20, which is almost criminally cheap. Plus, they come in the cutest ‘90s-inspired, heathered shades, in super-comfortable 95% cotton blended with 5% spandex. Oh, and did I mention they’re seamless? No wonder they’ve earned an impressive 4.4-star rating on Amazon. Available sizes: Small—X-Large

Available colors: 11

6 This Smooth & Stretchy Bra That Contours Without An Underwire Warner's Easy Does It Wireless Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon This cult-favorite bra is wireless, seamless, and divinely stretchy, but it still manages to offer the shape and support of an underwire bra, thanks to smooth contoured cups. The style is made from 94% nylon and 6% spandex, so it’ll keep its shape while remaining stretchy and comfortable. “It has so much stretch and feels so light,” wrote one of thousands of reviewers (there are currently over 35,000 of them!), and another confirmed, “It’s very stretchy so, it moves and bends with your body. I definitely will be purchasing more.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 15

7 A 3-Pack Of Period Underwear That’s Surprisingly Cute Neione Period Underwear (3-Pack) Amazon $30 See On Amazon Leakproof and absorbent enough to hold the equivalent of two tampons, this three-pack of high-rise, full-coverage period briefs is made from a stretchy blend of 95% viscose and 5% spandex that feels so soft against your skin — so they’re comfortable enough that you’ll want to wear these briefs even if you’re not on your period. And with their chic saturated shades and sweet lace trim, they’re so much cuter than you’d expect of such a functional garment. Available sizes: Small — 6X-Large

Available colors: 3

8 These Lace Hipster Briefs With Major Boudoir Energy LEVAO Lace Hipster Seamless Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon How saucy are these cheap hipster briefs? With the most beautiful scalloped lace trim, a sheer lace back, and a dainty bow in front, these nylon briefs are blended with plenty of elastane to keep them stretchy and comfortable. Big boudoir energy, big comfort, small price. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

9 An Affordable Wireless Bra Made From Comfortable & Cooling Bamboo Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra Amazon $17 See On Amazon This cult-favorite wireless bra by Boody Body is made from a sustainable blend of 80% bamboo (one of the most breathable and cooling materials in the natural world), 13% nylon, and 7% spandex for plenty of dreamy stretch. The seamless, pull-on style is the ultimate in ease, and the sleek silhouette remains invisible underneath your top. This everyday bra costs less than $20, so you might as well take advantage of the unbelievable price and buy two or three. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

10 A 4-Pack Of Comfy Cotton Sports Bras That Double As Crop Tops Fruit of the Loom Cotton Pullover Sports Bra (4-Pack) Amazon $18 See On Amazon Sure, this multi-pack of seamless, wire-free cotton and spandex sports bras by Fruit of the Loom are incredibly cheap, but they’re more than just the comfiest pullover bra you’re soon to own — they also feature dainty spaghetti straps and a simple silhouette that can easily double as a cute crop top. Try pairing with high-waisted denim or biker shorts for a look that’s as chic as it is comfy. Available sizes: 32 — 44DD

Available colors: 8

11 The Comfy, Lightweight Foam Bra With Over 35,000 Ratings Hanes Oh So Light Foam ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $12 See On Amazon Hanes makes this wireless bra from a blend of 84% nylon and 16% spandex, while contoured foam cups offer weightless shape and support. Altogether, this is a bra that’s so light and comfortable, you can wear it all day long without wanting to peel it off the second you get home. And at well under $15, it’s not only easy to wear, but easy to buy, too — and with over 35,000 total ratings, reviewers have clearly caught onto how amazing this purchase is. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 5

12 A 6-Pack Of Stretchy, Seamless Hipster Briefs That Remain Invisible Under Leggings FINETOO Seamless Hipster Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $22 See On Amazon If avoiding panty lines is a priority for you, but you’re not a fan of thongs, consider this six-pack of seamless hipster briefs. Not only are they easy on the wallet, but they’re made from 90% polyester and 10% spandex for a fit that molds comfortably to your body, and the seamless construction remains invisible even underneath leggings. “These fit great, had ample stretch, and were so smooth and thin. You truly don’t see them under pants. I give them an A+++++++++,” wrote one happy customer. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 9

13 This Smooth Wireless Bra That’s Comfortable Enough To Sleep In Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon A classic white bra is a top-drawer staple, and this bra by Hanes is not to be missed. With a seamless, wireless design made of 90% polyester and 10% spandex, this bra is so comfortable — and cheap — that reviewers buy them in multiples. “If you need a bra to sleep in or looking for something to wear all through out the day, this is the PERFECT sleep bra under $55 on Amazon. SO SO SO COMFY,” one customer reported. Don’t love white? It comes in plenty of other neutral colors, too, including a couple of convenient two-packs. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 9

14 A Multi-Pack Of Classic Cotton Briefs In An Assortment Of Colors & Patterns Amazon Essentials Cotton Stretch Bikini Panties (6-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon Whether you favor neutrals, a fun pop of color, or a print like stripes or dainty florals, this multi-pack of briefs by Amazon Essentials (available in packs of either six or 10) has an option sure to suit you — 37 options, to be exact. Made of a breathable, stretchy combo of 95% cotton and 5% spandex, this essential purchase will only set you back $14. Sounds too good to be true, but we’re not asking any questions. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large; 1X — 1X Plus

Available colors: 37

15 A 3-Pack Of High-Waisted, Lace-Accented Briefs That Look So Expensive Warner's Blissful Benefits Hipster Panties (3-Pack) Amazon $13 See On Amazon With a high rise for comfortable, ultra-gentle compression, and made of a smooth, silky polyester blend, Amazon reviewers love how comfortable these hipsters are. One happy customer wrote, “These are my favorite, they have just enough stretch to move with you (no pinching) but don't roll down in front.” The waistband is overlaid with the prettiest lace trim for a special finishing touch that makes these undies look so much more expensive than they really are. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 26

16 This 4-Pack Of Stretchy Bralettes With Adjustable Straps Geyoga Wireless Cami Bras (4-Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Not only are these popular and affordable bralettes made of a comfortable, supremely stretchy mixture of polyester and spandex, they also feature adjustable straps so you can customize your fit. Each four-pack comes in a chic array of neutrals or saturated colors, depending on your preference. Comfortable, cute, and cheap — no downsides here. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large-3X-Large

Available colors: 9

17 A Seamless & Stretchy Bra You’ll Want To Wear Everyday Warner's Easy Does It Dig-Free Convertible Comfort Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon One reviewer wrote that this seamless, wireless bra from Warner’s “has become my ‘go to’ everyday bra,” and it’s easy to see why. It’s soft and stretchy (thanks to its 80% nylon and 20% elastane construction), has ultra-thin padding that smooths and shapes without an underwire, and a wide, supportive waistband. Plus, it has adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback style. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 9

18 A Luxurious-Feeling Bra That Won’t Break The Bank Warner's Easy Does It Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $29 See On Amazon Want the look and feel of a luxury bra, minus the high-end price tag? Meet this wireless bra from Warner’s, complete with lightly padded cups, wide adjustable straps, and high-rise wings that help create a smooth silhouette. This bra checks all the boxes, with one enthusiastic reviewer writing that it has a “utilitarian style but [is] luxuriously soft and comfy.” Talk about getting the best of both worlds! Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 15

19 A 5-Pack Of Lacy Bralettes That Are Worth Showing Off Duufin Lace Bralettes (5-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Even though these lace bralettes are technically undergarments, they’re just too pretty not to show off. Featuring removable padding, dual straps, and a V-neck silhouette, these delicate bras are stretchy and so much softer than your typical lace, according to obsessed shoppers. Imagine this peeking out from underneath a structured blazer... swoon. Available sizes: Small-Medium — Large-X-Large

Available colors: 15

20 This Multi-Pack Of Breathable Boy Shorts That Reviewers Call “Life Changing” R RUXIA Boyshort Panties (5-Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon Whether you need a seamless pair of underwear that won’t bunch or roll beneath your workout leggings, or a pair that’s soft and breathable enough to to sleep in, this five-pack of boy shorts has you covered (literally). Made from 65% nylon, 30% polyester, and 5% spandex, these stretchy, full-coverage undies are comfy, moisture-wicking, and made to move with you. They’ve earned a loyal following on Amazon, where one fan wrote, “When I got these…my life changed. Honestly. These are the most comfortable underwear I’ve ever had. They are extremely soft, very stretchy, and actually help me sleep better which makes my days so much better.” Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 4

21 A 3-Pack Of Strappy Sports Bras As Comfy As They Are Cute Sykooria Strappy Sports Bra (3-Pack) Amazon $29 See On Amazon If you’ve been wanting to stock up on some basic-but-cute sports bras, look no further than this three-pack of fan-favorite longline sports bras. Featuring intricate criss-cross straps, smoothing and shaping foam cups, and a wide, supportive waistband, these seamless bras are perfect for low-impact activities like hot yoga and long hikes. Or, throw one on with a pair of joggers and trendy sneakers, and you’re ready for a day of errands. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 17

22 This Wireless Contour Bra With Cloud-Like Comfort Warner's Blissful Benefits Super Soft Comfort Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon No wires, no problem. With over 11,000 five-star ratings, this seamless bra with molded cups contours and defines, without any hardware that can dig into or pinch your skin. Plus, the straps are adjustable from the front, making it easy to customize the fit. The plunging neckline is perfect for wearing beneath a V-neck top, and the smooth polyester and spandex material is nearly weightless. Available sizes: 34B — 40D

Available colors: 6

23 This Lounge-Worthy Pullover Bra At An Unbeatable Price Hanes Get Cozy Pullover ComfortFlex Wirefree Bra Amazon $10 See On Amazon This pullover bra from Hanes is perfect for days spent lounging around the house, thanks to its four-way stretch, wide, dig-free straps, and seamless contoured cups. A deep V-neck means it will stay hidden underneath lower-cut shirts. More to love? One reviewer wrote that it makes for an excellent alternative to Skims bras, minus the wait list and price tag. Available sizes: Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 7

24 A Delicate Lace Bralette From A Luxury Lingerie Designer Cosabella Never Say Never Sweetie Bralette Amazon $34 See On Amazon This delicate bralette from the luxury Italian brand Cosabella will make you feel like you’re living la dolce vita, even if you’re just watching Netflix in bed. With its semi-sheer floral lace construction and scalloped edge details, this wireless bralette has adjustable straps and a ruched center for a bra that’s as beautiful as it is comfortable. Choose from 30 rich shades, like Amethyst, Bright Grenadine, or Dusty Turquoise. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 30

25 This Barely-There Bra From An Iconic Brand Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $31 See On Amazon While most bras come off within seconds of entering the house, this seamless one from loungewear legend Calvin Klein might hang around a little longer. Designed for all-day comfort, this V-neck pullover bra is made from smooth, stretchy, blissfully lightweight microfiber with virtually invisible cups that shape and support. “These bras are perfection!” one customer wrote, while another confirmed, “This bra is unbelievably soft. It doesn't dig in anywhere and doesn't ride up. I have nothing bad to say about this bra.” Available sizes: X-Small — 2X

Available colors: 30

26 A Practical Multi-Pack Of Cotton Briefs At An Amazing Price Amazon Essentials Cotton High Leg Brief Underwear (6-Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Everyone needs a good pair of briefs, and this pack of either six or 10 from Amazon Essentials boasts a truly unbeatable price. Made from 95% cotton with a touch of spandex, these high-leg panties are oh-so soft and have almost 28,000 five-star ratings to recommend them. One reviewer wrote, “The fit, the elasticity, the comfort- everything is a 10/10!” How’s that for ticking all the boxes? Available sizes: XX-Small — 6X Plus

Available colors: 27

27 A Comfier Alternative To Your Usual T-Shirt Bra Warner's Comfort Wireless Lightly Lined T-Shirt Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon A comfy T-shirt call for even comfier T-shirt bra, like this one from Warner’s. Unlike your typical underwire T-shirt bra, this one is completely wireless and made from the smoothest and lightest-weight nylon blend, but supportive foam cups and smoothing wings create a streamlined silhouette underneath even the clingiest of tops. Plus, it has front adjustable straps, so you can conveniently customize the fit while it’s on without a struggle. Available sizes: 34A — 40C

Available colors: 7

28 A 4-Pack Of Stretchy Bralettes With Convertible Straps Caramel Cantina Adjustable Strap Bralette (4-Pack) $30 See On Amazon “Really like that these are light weight, great colors, and very breathable/easy to wear,” one reviewer wrote of these soft, stretchy bralettes. Particularly great for those with smaller breasts, these bras feature removable pads for customizable support; and, unlike most pullover-style bralettes, these have adjustable straps that can be converted into a racerback style. They’re perfect for holding everything in place, while still delivering ultimate comfort and no distracting hardware. Available sizes: Small-Medium

Available colors: 8

29 This Smooth Pullover Bra That’s Extra-Stretchy PRETTYWELL Comfortable Bra Amazon $25 See On Amazon Made with 33% spandex, this super stretchy pull-on bra offers maximum comfort thanks to a seamless construction, breathable and removable cups, adjustable straps, and smoothing back panels. One enthusiastic reviewer wrote that it “feels like you’re basically wearing nothing.” Now that’s comfort. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

30 A Seamless Scoop-Neck Bra That Keeps You Cool & Dry Bali Comfort Revolution Wireless Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Made from 61% nylon and 39% spandex, this sleek bra uses Bali’s SmoothTec fabric that’s lightweight and moisture-wicking to keep you cool and dry all day long. With removable foam padding and wide, dig-free straps, this pullover bra has zero hardware and offers 100% comfort. “This is one of the most comfortable bras that I have ever owned,” one customer wrote. “It is one continuous piece of shaped, silky fabric. There is no hook and eye closure, so no binding band around your torso.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large

Available colors: 17

31 A Fan-Favorite Seamless Bra That Delivers On Coverage & Comfort Bali Comfort Revolution ComfortFlex Fit Wireless Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon No buttons, no wires, no padding, just pure comfort. This full-coverage seamless bra from Bali has wide, stay-in-place straps, a reinforced supportive band, and is made from a moisture-wicking blend of nylon and spandex. It’s earned almost 14,000 five-star ratings to date, with one customer reporting that it’s “the most comfortable I have ever had,” another raving that it’s “easy to put on,” and yet another writing that it’s “great for a day I don’t want to wear a sports bra, but don’t want a bra.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X-Large Plus

Available colors: 14

32 A 3-Pack Of Cute & Classic Boxer Briefs From Hanes Hanes Comfort Flex Classic Boxer Brief (3-Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon This three-pack of Hanes boxer briefs are the definition of a classic. Made from blend of cotton, polyester, and spandex, these mid-rise underwear have a soft elastic waistband that won’t slip, bunch, or dig, and the full-coverage style keeps you comfy all day or night long. They don’t have tags, either, so there’s no chance of a distracting itch. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

33 This Longline Racerback Tank With A Built-In Bra CRZ YOGA High Neck Longline Sports Bra Amazon $24 See On Amazon What’s better than a comfortable bra? Not having to wear a bra at all! This high-neck tank top/bra hybrid is equipped with a built-in bra with removable padding. It also has flexible four-way stretch and is made from a breathable, moisture-wicking blend of polyamide and spandex. It’s versatile too; pair it with leggings for a Pilates class, or a pair of Dad jeans and chunky sneakers and for a coffee date with friends. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

34 A Stretchy, Seamless Sports Bra Designed To Move With You BESTENA Sports Bra Amazon $11 See On Amazon You’ll want to wear this super comfortable sports bra even if you aren’t going to step foot in the gym. One reviewer wrote, “My favorite part is the separation this bra provides in the front, which most sports bras do not have.” That’s all thanks to the wide straps, wide waistband that offers support without an underwire, and a pair of removable shaping cups. The nylon and spandex construction is ultra-stretchy and lightweight, so even though it provides medium support, it still offers plenty of movement. Available sizes: Small — 4X-Large

Available colors: 3