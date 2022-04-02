These Cheap Bras & Underwear Are Actually Effing Amazing

I don’t know about you, but there’s nothing more thrilling to me than finding the perfect underwear. Hear me out: Once you do, expect an instant confidence boost and outfits that look automatically better — like magic. Your lewks will be better-fitting with a chicer silhouette, and that’s not an exaggeration. If you’re on-board with this fashion belief system, then I have a little surprise in store for you below. I’ve curated a hotlist of bras and underwear that are effing amazing. And, of course, I made sure they were affordable — because why break the bank if you don’t have to, right? Right.

The elevation of all your future ‘fits starts with a strong foundation, from top to bottom. Therefore, I’ve included a combination of the most perfect simple bralettes along with push-up bras that don’t look fake. For your bottom half, you’ll be presented with a mix of seamless underwear that eliminate visible lines plus cute lace panties, boyshorts, and surprisingly comfortable thongs. Are you picturing all the possibilities?

On that note, here are 33 bras and underwear that won’t disappoint. Better yet? They’re all currently on Amazon for under $35. Happy shopping!

1 A Whisper-Weight Underwire Bra With 15,000+ Five-Star Ratings Bali Ultra Light Illusion Neckline Bra Amazon $23 See On Amazon Who knew an underwire bra could be so easygoing? The contoured cups on this fan-favorite from Bali have lightweight mesh inserts and angled seams, with supportive slings that lift and shape you ultra-naturally. Shopper concurred with its wearability throughout the reviews, with one reviewer writing, "this bra is very comfortable, especially considering it has an underwire. It doesn’t poke under the arms and lays completely flat against my body,” while another called it “without a doubt the most comfortable bra I've EVER worn. EVER. EVER.” Available sizes: 34B — 42DD

Available colors: 31

2 This Seamless Bralette With A Knit-In Support System Bali Comfort Revolution Wirefree Bra Amazon $21 See On Amazon If you crave support but also want it to feel invisible, this Bali bra should be an essential. There are no wires involved, but you will surely feel lifted in its high-stretch fabric with targeted knit-in zones. Meanwhile, U-shaped back has three hook-and-eye closures for a smooth, custom fit all your own. “I’m what some may call 'blessed' in the chest. However, this makes me prone to hating any bra I try, no matter the size,” one fan confessed. “This bra, however… is a godsend. It minimizes my size but also feels so comfortable and like I’m wearing nothing,” they raved. Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 42

3 A Pack Of Breathable Cotton Boy Briefs POKARLA High Waisted Cotton Briefs (5 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon Boasting a 4.6 rating and over 38,000 five stars, these high-waisted cotton briefs are an Amazon best-seller, and if you read the reviews, it’s obvious why. There’s no pilling, pinching, binding up — you get the picture. Even better? Despite being a full-coverage brief, there are no visible panty lines in sight, and the wide elastic waistband feels barely-there. “These have just the right amount of spring- not too tight, not too loose. No matter which way I move, I have yet to get a wedgie. They also don’t reveal any panty-lines!! Seriously, these are the most comfortable underwear I have ever tried,” one shopper revealed. Available sizes: X-Small — 6X

Available colors: 10

4 This Wireless T-Shirt Bra With A Fit That’s Smooth As Butter Warner's Easy Does It Smoothing Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon Made with the stretchiest blend of nylon and spandex, this Warner’s Easy Does It bra is one smooth operator. Not only do you receive wireless comfort, but the side panels also prevent common fit issues like underarm bulges, and the seamless construction looks like a second skin under clothes. Over 22,000 people gave this bra five glowing stars, adding high praise like “I threw out all my old sports bras and bought 6 of these,” and claiming "this bra feels like you're not wearing one." Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 12

5 The “No-Bounce” Sports Bra That’s A Godsend At The Gym Glamorise No Bounce Back-Close Sports Bra Amazon $32 See On Amazon Finding a truly supportive sports bra for working out is no easy task, but this Glamorise version might be the answer to your prayers. The breathable mesh longline design provides upper bust containment and bounce control. Functional details include non stretch straps that stay in place during movements and a hook-and-eye closure. “No longer do I have to stuff myself into three sports bras, crushing my bosom and my soul, to be able to get a good workout. My 36G bust is fully supported in this bra - it's comfortable, easy to put on, and cute! I especially like the panel that prevents too much cleavage, which has always been a problem for me. Now I can go to the gym without feeling self conscious,” one fan praised. My favorite part? It gives off a futuristic Chromat vibe. Available sizes: 34C — 50J

Available colors: 9

6 Seamless Panties That Even Work With Leggings! VOENXE Seamless Bikini Panties (5 Pack) Amazon $19 See On Amazon The best part about these seamless panties? They are a no-show even under famously clingy bottoms, including bike shorts and yoga pants. “I like that they are not laser cut, it has some kind of band lining the edge so they won’t roll up but they’re still not showing under leggings,” one shopper pointed out. Not only that, they're made with a perforated nylon and spandex material that's both moisture-wicking and breathable, with an added cotton crotch lining for extra freshness. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

7 A Minimalist Bralette That Looks Like Second Skin Calvin Klein Invisibles Seamless Bralette Amazon $32 See On Amazon Simple, sleek, and secretly supportive, this Calvin Klein bralette is a dream to wear. It's part of the iconic loungewear brand's Invisibles collection, and that's exactly what it is under blouses and knits. That’s because the seamless elastic fabrication and adjustable shoulder straps keep your chest both in check and lifted without any wiring. “There are absolutely no visible lines underneath even the sheerest of shirts. The padding is thin, light and flexible, so it accentuates what I've already got without changing the natural shape at all,” one reviewer wrote. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 17

8 A Brilliant T-Shirt Bra With Straps You Adjust In The Front Warner's No Side Effects T-Shirt Bra Amazon $20 See On Amazon You might despise underwires, but, sadly, sometimes they're needed. When this is the case, reach for this Warner's bra for no regrets. The bra's flexible foam cups are lightly lined with side-smoothing panels, and those front-adjustable straps couldn’t be smarter for easy adjustments. Another highlight? You won’t want to rip it off your body at the end of a long day. “This is the VERY FIRST brand style bra that I do not change the minute I walk in [the] door after work. Feels like you're wearing nothing. This material stretches and breathes while you wear,” one shopper raved. Available sizes: 34B — 42C

Available colors: 8

9 Wildly Popular Cotton Hipsters With A Low-Slung Rise INNERSY Cotton Hipster Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $23 See On Amazon If you’re in the market for some full-coverage underwear that doesn’t sacrifice sexiness, Innersy’s six-pack of cotton hipsters are daily must-haves. They’re soft, breathable, and sporty — in a hot way. “It’s so hard to find a modest (not granny [panty] or micro thong) panty in all cotton,” one fan explained. “I’ve tried everything from super expensive, boutique brands...to Amazon Essentials,” they added, before declaring, “These are my favorites.” Choose between a bunch of color combos, including neutrals, pastels, and all-white. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 14

10 This Trio Of High-Impact Sports Bras With A Cult Following MIRITY High Impact Sports Bras (3 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon From HIIT class to the yoga mat, these Mirity sports bras will amaze you with their stabilization and stretch. The racerback design has ventilation panels for constant air flow and wide shoulder straps that give extra support. "These are SO supportive for Cardio, Weight Training, Yoga, Pilates, everything!!! I can lean forward, backward, sideways, jump, stretch...and everything STAYS IN PLACE," one shopper gushed, praising them for being both comfortable and affordable. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available color: 9

11 Genuinely Comfortable Seamless Thongs With Mesh Ventilation VOENXE Seamless Thongs (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon Here’s the top-rated thong version of the VOENXE’s seamless bikini panties — and they don’t disappoint. They have the same seamless fabrication of perforated nylon and spandex that’ll look like you went commando and feel just as weightless. Unlike skimpier thong styles and G-strings, you’ll hardly realize you have them on thanks to the stretch. There’s also a light cotton lining bonded to the crotch for breathability without adding seams. “These underwear are amazing. I’ve bought several different brands such as Calvin Klein, Victoria’s Secret, etc. and these are by far the best I’ve ever bought,” one shopper swore. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 8

12 A Pretty Lace Bralette That’s Actually Convertible Maidenform Lace Convertible Bralette Amazon $15 See On Amazon Complete with lace-covered foam cups and a lightweight mesh band, this Maidenform triangle bralette is a laidback version of your prettiest lingerie. Its convertible straps can be worn three ways: traditionally over the shoulders, criss-crossed, or halter style, depending on your top of the day. Shoppers sounded off in the reviews on the quality and feel of the filigree lace. “My skin is usually mildly irritated by lace trimmed bras. My skin is not irritated with this one,” one commented. Another wrote that “the lace gives it a luxurious look and yet it feels as comfortable as a sports bra.” Available sizes: 34A — 40D

Available colors: 7

13 The Longline Sports Bra You’ll Swear Is Lululemon THE GYM PEOPLE Longline Padded Sports Bra Amazon $22 See On Amazon Ideal for everything from yoga to high-intensity gym sessions, this workout crop top is a sleek way to get dressed for your workouts without baring it all in a sports bra. “Super amazed at how much I love this freaking top,” one fan raved. “First of all it looks great and really holds those puppies down...Then it's also super comfortable. It feels way better than wearing a separate sports bra and top but works just as good or even better than some of my sports bras.” Another plus? You can wear it as a summer tank with jeans or shorts. Available sizes: X-Small — X-Large

Available colors: 15

14 These Cooling Briefs That Wick Away Sweat Fruit of the Loom Coolblend Moisture Wicking Panties Amazon $11 See On Amazon On the hunt for reliable panties that are light, airy, and won't feel gross in sweltering temps? Fruit of the Loom makes these briefs that you'll be obsessed with — guaranteed. Cut from moisture-wicking microfiber with a cotton lining, there's a pack of classic bikini styles (shown) as well as a high-cut option if you desire more coverage. One shopper explained why the stripy front panels are so key in the summertime. “Oh my God! You know how when you're super sweaty, your underwear gets sweaty, especially along the sides? Maybe you don't, but I do. The stripy sheer part totally solves it." Available sizes: 5 — 9

Available colors: 2

15 Some 100% Cotton Bras That Give Great Support Fruit of the Loom Cotton Stretch Extreme Comfort Bra (3 Pack) Amazon $26 See On Amazon When Fruit of the Loom dubs something “extreme comfort,” they aren’t exaggerating — and these cotton bras are proof. They have supportive underwires that won’t poke or dig, which helps contour the soft cups without the need for thicker materials. Sounds like perfection in bra form, right? This customer agreed: “This is supportive, breathable, and most of all--SUPER COMFORTABLE AND FUNCTIONAL. Fits true to size, cottony soft right out of the package, and in true Fruit Of The Loom fashion, made well.” Available sizes: 34B — 40DDD

Available colors: 8

16 A Gorgeous Convertible Lace Demi Bra That Looks Expensive Maidenform Push Up & In Demi Bra Amazon $15 See On Amazon How pretty is this Maidenform bra? Gorgeous, to say the least. But if you’re a stickler for comfort, don’t shy away from it because it has lace, padding, and an underwire. I know that those details can be uncomfortable, but this version isn’t the least bit itchy, stiff, or tight. “This bra not only manages to give me cleavage (a feat, to be sure) but it's oddly comfortable,” one shopper praised. “I wear it almost every day for 10 hour stretches or so and sometimes forget I'm wearing it,” they swore. Available sizes: 32A — 40D

Available colors: 13

17 Amazingly Seamless Hipsters That Disappear Under Leggings ALTHEANRAY Seamless Hipster Underwear (6 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon Here's a full-coverage panty with seamless, silky fabric that lays perfectly flat and won't ride up or down. How, you might ask? The one-millimeter hem on these is so thin that it literally blends into the skin, leaving zero chance of panty lines. (God bless.) “These are absolutely the best seamless underwear I've found...from yoga pants to jeans,” one shopper swore, adding they were “100% no show/no seams, with finished edges...so comfortable and last!” Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 7

18 Some Full-Coverage Cotton Briefs With A Sky-High Waist ASIMOON Cotton Full Briefs (5 Pack) Amazon $25 See On Amazon According to more than 12,000 shoppers, these cotton briefs are the elevated granny panties you need in your life. Wear them with sweatpants in the winter or underneath little dresses in the summer (and yes, there's a double-lined cotton crotch for a double-dose of breathability) .“The best fitting panties I have ever worn since adulthood,” one shopper raved. “Verrry comfy! They do not roll down at the waist line as I go about my day, and do not gape around my legs.” Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 17

19 Lace Panties That Make A Hot Alternative To Itty-Bitty Thongs Sunm Boutique Lace Bikini Panties Amazon $17 See On Amazon These Sunm Boutique lace panties prove that you don’t need to resort to as little fabric as possible for special occasions. The sheer back coverage looks plenty gorgeous, and disappears under your pants. (No lines, no bunching — no nothing.) “These are such soft cheekies, The lace does not scratch the skin and has a beautiful sheen,” one shopper praised. “Seriously, they fit better than I expected. All in all, these are the most comfortable cheekies I own now.” Available sizes: X-Small — 3X

Available colors: 10

20 A Racerback T-Shirt Bra That Handily Clasps In Front Maidenform Lightly Padded Racerback Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Proving that racerbacks don’t always have to be sporty, this Maidenform bra has a lace band and back that’s extremely elegant-looking. One major game-changer? There’s a front snap closure that's exceptionally easy to put on — which, along with the full-coverage cups, creates a beautiful shape under your tanks. “What a lifesaver! I broke my wrist and needed surgery on my dominant hand,” one shopper explained. “There's no way for me to manage traditional back hooks with one hand. Those 'cute' cami-tanks just aren't sufficient for my size either. This has enough support, is back smoothing and can be hooked with one hand,” they reported. Available sizes: 32C — 42D

Available colors: 9

21 A Minimalist Tank Bralette That Looks Like SKIMS Hanes SmoothTec ComfortFlex Fit Wirefree Bra Amazon $9 See On Amazon This Hanes bralette supports a wide range of bra sizes in a seamless, stretchy tank style with a sleek V-neck silhouette. One shopper gave readers the 411: “The fabric is very soft and there is no squeezing or binding. The only thing is I am a 44D, and while it provides enough support for me to wear it out for errands, I wouldn’t wear it to work." Both cooling and moisture-wicking, this particular style gives me a major SKIMS vibe — for a fraction of the price. Available sizes: Small — 3X

Available colors: 8

22 This Tried And True Bra With Over 34,000 Five-Star Ratings Playtex 18 Hour Lift and Support Wirefree Bra Amazon $16 See On Amazon Playtex bras have been worn by generations — and with this many fans, there’s no doubt they’ll continue to be a best-seller for decades to come. This model features a beautiful floral jacquard fabric (that even) has cooling properties) with dainty lace trim. The brand's signature four-way support system (think: thick straps, fuller cups, back and side support) keeps breasts happy all day long without wires prodding into you. “It’s literally the holy grail of bras,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: 36B — 46D

Available colors: 16

23 These Awesomely Sturdy Cotton Briefs In Punchy Colorways wirarpa High Waisted Cotton Briefs (4 Pack) Amazon $20 See On Amazon One reviewer swore that these high-waisted briefs were like “wearing a cloud on your bum.” (And who wouldn’t want that?) This four-pack is made from sturdy cotton that's beneficial, especially in warmer climates, for battling bacterial infections or weirdo itching out of the blue. "I am prone to yeast and sweat. These are a godsend. They are not restricting. They move with me. They don't ride up or pull on my skin," another shopper noted. Not only that, the smile-inducing colorways are always bonus. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 13

24 A Stack Of Lace Bralettes With The Softest Lining Duufin Lace Bralettes (5 Pack) Amazon $15 See On Amazon These Duufin lace bralettes look like something you’d see at Free People — except you’ll be receiving five of these for just $15. (At department stores, you could easily pay four times as much for just one bra). Don’t expect poor quality in exchange for the low price here, folks. Scroll through the reviews and you’ll find enthusiastic comments like “more comfy than wearing nothing,” and "washed them a dozen times already, and they've held up way better than expected." Rock these solo with baggy denim or as a pretty little modesty top underneath plunging necklines. Available sizes: X-Small — 5X

Available colors: 13

25 Sweet Lace Boyshorts That Reveal A Peek Of Cheek Barbra Lingerie Lace Boyshort Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $24 See On Amazon These lace boyshorts are soft as hell, and cute to boot. Even though the lace looks delicate, they’re actually pretty durable and can be machine-washed without pilling or damage. More noteworthy details on these shorties include the elasticized waist (finished off with a darling bow) and a cotton gusset. “They are flawless. Just enough give to hug your curves and not be constricting,” one shopper commented. Available sizes: Small — 5X

Available colors: 2

26 Some No-Show Hipsters Dressed Up With Lace Pretty Sweet Basics Cheeky Hipster Panties (10 Pack) Amazon $27 See On Amazon Is there a better underwear deal than 10 no-show lace hipster panties for $27? Probably not — and you will be just as satisfied with their quality as you are with the price. The laser-cut edges are invisible under clothes, while the lace adds just enough prettiness to feel special. “Are you kidding me? These undies are flippin' amazing!” One fan gushed. “I'm used to buying expensive undies [...] and would never have thought I could find one I like as much. They are so silly soft, I want to have sheets made out of the material,” they raved. Available sizes: Small — X-Large

Available colors: 5

27 Luxe-Looking Panties With Intricate Butterfly Lace cauniss Lace Hipsters (4 pack) Amazon $17 See On Amazon What's unique about these cauniss seamless hipsters is the fact that the lace is woven with an abstract butterfly design instead of the typical floral motif. (Stunning, right?) Along with looking downright lovely, you’ll be able to appreciate their luxurious feel for the long haul. “They look amazing from behind. Also, these are very durable. Most lace panties tear after a short bit. I wear these under jeans and they're still perfect. I've had these for months and will buy more,” one shopper wrote. Available sizes: Medium — XX-Large

Available colors: 3

28 A Fabulous Wireless Bra Warner's Blissful Benefits Lightly Lined Comfort Bra Amazon $13 See On Amazon If you want your bras lightly lined but not quite padded, preferably wireless, and ideally stretchy, then this Warner’s number might be right up your alley. The nylon and elastane material erases any lumps or bulges under clothes, and if you need a little lift, you can shorten the adjustable shoulder straps. “It's like a really soft and supportive sports bra that is actually comfortable but ALSO nothing is smushed,” one customer explained, and more than 3,000 shoppers backed it up with a five-star rating. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

29 An Assortment Of Seamless Panties With Precious Scalloped Edges Anzermix Seamless Laser Cut Brief Panties (6 Pack) Amazon $16 See On Amazon I’ve shown you a ton of seamless panties in this article, but there's still room for this version from Anzermix. They're on the simpler side, but the scalloped edges are a precious touch without resorting to lace. Feel confident that you won’t have any lines showing through your leggings or dresses like more expensive styles, since the edges are also curl-proof. “I just love these panties, they are super comfortable and the price is perfect!! I threw away all my VS underwear and bought all in these,” one shopper remarked. Available sizes: Small — Large

Available colors: 2

30 A Casual-Chic Loungewear Bra With A Ruched Front Closure Fruit of the Loom Front Closure Cotton Bra (2 Pack) Amazon $9 See On Amazon No underwire? No problem. This Fruit of the Loom bralette costs under $10 and provides comfortable support in a very au naturale fashion. Courtesy of the ruched hook-and-eye front closures, you won't have any uniboob action. Not to mention, it comes in handy if you just had surgery and can't maneuver a back clasp. It's also soft enough to wear 24/7, according to reviewers. Available sizes: 34 — 48

Available colors: 17

31 Ditch The Shapewear: These Hipsters Are An Excellent Tummy Smoother Warner's Blissful Benefits Seamless Hipster Panty (3 Pack) Amazon $12 See On Amazon Okay, sure, these Warner undies aren't exactly the same as SKIMS, but they're a close second for the days you want a smooth fit with full seat coverage. Shoppers also mentioned that they were a great solution after C-sections, because they didn’t roll down and covered the stomach sufficiently. Plus, the seamless waistband won’t irritate. “The fit is perfect and the fabric is super soft! No rolling, no wedgie, & no muffin top. Super comfortable,” one shopper confirmed. Available sizes: Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 4

32 Dirt-Cheap Lace Thongs That Outshine Victoria’s Secret ANNYISON Lace Thongs (6 Pack) Amazon $14 See On Amazon When I combed through the reviews for feedback, shoppers were comparing these lace thongs to Victoria Secret left and right. Besides the incredible deal, these are truly cut to perfection with a skimpy (but fully-lined) bottom and a wider waistband that keeps them in place. "They're an awesome price, the lace is soft and the best part, they are super comfortable to wear to the gym. I am never going back to VS PINK,” one reviewer declared. Available sizes: X-Small — XX-Large

Available colors: 11