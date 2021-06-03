When Rickey Thompson got the call to take on hosting duties for the Coach winter collection runway show in Shanghai, it was the location that initially drew him in.

“Well, when I saw the word Shanghai, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, international, so me,’” Thompson tells Bustle. “When I got on the set, I was super excited to really jump in. The whole hosting gig was just so me — I got to play on it and use my personality.”

The experiential runway show is taking place at the historic Shanghai Exhibition Center, and will feature creative director Stuart Vevers’ latest collection for the fashion brand. Coach will broadcast the show through a special episode of “Coach TV: Live From Shanghai” on its social channels globally.

Thompson is known for his exuberant personality on social media, making him the perfect fashion show host. But fans would be surprised to learn he can struggle with shyness.

“A lot of people don’t know this, but sometimes I get really shy,” he says. “When I go to — let’s say a public place by myself — I get so nervous. I always have to have someone I know with me so I can feel comfortable and really spread my wings. When I’m in a room by myself, alone, oh girl, I’m so shy. I’m always pretending to be on my phone because I’m like, ‘Conversations, not for me.’”

The mega influencer — with 5.5 million Instagram followers and counting — previously starred in the Coach spring 2021 campaign and says he loves the brand because it is “so classic.”

“Back in the day, my mom, my aunt, and my grandma were obsessed with Coach,” he says. “My mom is so excited about it. When she went to the Coach store and saw me in the window, she’s like, ‘Oh my God, this is so cool.’ I was like, ‘Yeah mom, look at me, I’m doing a big thing or whatever.’ So they’re happy about it.”

When it comes to his personal style, one scroll through Thompson’s feed makes it clear that he’s a big fan of 2000s fashion. But there are a few trends from the era he doesn’t plan on repeating. Ahead, he walks Bustle through all his 2000s style dos and don’ts.

Velour Sweatsuits Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images “It’s very cute for the airport,” Thompson says. “I love the look for, you know, running errands. I would definitely wear it for something like that.”

Skinny Scarves Joe Giblin/WireImage/Getty Images “Oh, these are not my fave. I cannot stand a skinny scarf, girl. It’s just too skimpy for me. Like I need my scarf to look full. And that’s for the wintertime. A skinny scarf? Not for me.”

Trucker Hats Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images “I love trucker hats. I wear them a lot actually now. They’re just so easy. They’re just so comfortable. And they know how to really jazz up an outfit. I usually get them either at thrift shops or Depop. I have friends who have their own brand and they make trucker hats as well.”

Fedoras Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images “I hate fedoras, oh my goodness. I was somebody who used to be obsessed with fedoras. I look back and I look very witchy. They’re just so big. You can only wear it one way. I remember I tried to tilt my hat to the side. It was not cute at all. Like what is this? I look back on them and I’m like, ‘Ricky, now you know you should have left that fedora hat at home.’”

Popped-Collar Polos Christian Vierig/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images “I’m gonna have to pass on that one, too. No. I just can’t. I feel like that is giving very much vampire-esque or whatever. I don’t want to put the collar to be popped up that high. I want the collar laid down exact. Oh, no, no, no.”

