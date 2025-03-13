You can take the girl out of Barbados, but, if you’re Rihanna, you’ll always fly back. As a proud Barbadian, she routinely travels to the island, especially when she can throw a party for any of her labels’ new stores or drops. Last November, Fenty Beauty opened a few shops in her home country, so she mounted an event to celebrate her beauty empire’s Caribbean expansion.

On Wednesday, March 12, she went back to Barbados to kick off an exciting drop from a wholly different project: her Fenty X Puma collab. Naturally, she attended the event in style, mixing her spicy, tropical sensibilities with the sportswear giant’s athletic aesthetic.

Rihanna’s Bikini & See-Through Dress

PUMA and Rihanna have been longtime collaborators. The “Diamonds” singer even served as the brand’s creative director from 2014 to 2018. In 2023, however, they revisited their former relationship when Rih was officially appointed creative director of Fenty X PUMA, a multi-year partnership that entails a whole set of products.

The latest drop includes neon colorways of the Avanti LS and the jelly cleat sandals, a sporty resortwear crossover. As expected, she repped the designs when she graced the event.

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold/PUMA

Taking inspiration from the products’ lime green color palette, she wore a diaphanous top in the zesty hue, seemingly tucked into a matching A-line tulle skirt. Even her choice of lingerie — a triangle bikini top fully visible under the sheer top — had a neon green tint.

Courtesy of Dennis Leupold/PUMA

Ever the unconventional dresser, she threw on a cream baseball shirt-style dress buttoned strategically to expose her décolletage. She haphazardly layered one-half of the shirtdress under another green tulle skirt (teal this time) for a play on proportions and textures. Only she can pull this off.

Her Sneakers Cost How Much?!

The pièces de résistance of her outfit, of course, were her Fenty X PUMA Avanti LS sneakers, the modern iteration of the ’70s-era shoe. Her choice was the lime-and-orange colorway, which retails for $120. It also comes in an orange-and-pink combination, for those who prefer warmer tones.

A “Soccer Mom” Through & Through

In December, Rih began wearing “soccer mom”-inspired ’fits, incorporating the sporty style in her typically spicy repertoire. She’s officially a soccer fan with the new Fenty X PUMA Cat Cleat Jelly, a cleat-thong sandal hybrid. Showing off her new design on Instagram, she wrote, “When you can’t decide on soccer VS summer.”

The summery thong retails for $90 and also comes in both lime and orange colorways.

No one does it like Rih.