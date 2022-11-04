With the newest film in the Marvel franchise officially in theaters November 11, Rihanna has ended her musical hiatus, lending her talent to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The mogul created an incredible music video for the emotional song “Lift Me Up,” complete with a very on-brand look.

The artist brought her famously unique style (read: a spicy mix of high-glamour and sports-inspired streetwear), donning a white silk gown and an artsy, cream-colored puffer coat. Ever the fan — and designer of — lingerie-inspired pieces, Rihanna’s dress featured a fitted corset bodice and a strappy bustier top.

Her bomber jacket, on the other hand, was the epitome of futuristic athleticwear. The ivory coat looked as though a second was attached via the zipper, with the fabric hanging down on one site for an asymmtrical look. To finish, she added a massive, diamond-encrusted statement ring, a glitzy beaded necklace, and matching silver eyeshadow. It was a unique ‘fit none but Riri could pull off.

Though Rihanna loves a color moment, she went for an all-neutral palette for this video. This has been her aesthetic as of late, recently wearing a sequin-covered Rick Owens look at the Wakanda Forever premiere.

Check out the full video below.