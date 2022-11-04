Celebrity Style
Rihanna Wore A Corset Dress In Her New "Lift Me Up" Music Video
She’s never not serving up lingerie.
With the newest film in the Marvel franchise officially in theaters November 11, Rihanna has ended her musical hiatus, lending her talent to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The mogul created an incredible music video for the emotional song “Lift Me Up,” complete with a very on-brand look.
The artist brought her famously unique style (read: a spicy mix of high-glamour and sports-inspired streetwear), donning a white silk gown and an artsy, cream-colored puffer coat. Ever the fan — and designer of — lingerie-inspired pieces, Rihanna’s dress featured a fitted corset bodice and a strappy bustier top.
Her bomber jacket, on the other hand, was the epitome of futuristic athleticwear. The ivory coat looked as though a second was attached via the zipper, with the fabric hanging down on one site for an asymmtrical look. To finish, she added a massive, diamond-encrusted statement ring, a glitzy beaded necklace, and matching silver eyeshadow. It was a unique ‘fit none but Riri could pull off.
Though Rihanna loves a color moment, she went for an all-neutral palette for this video. This has been her aesthetic as of late, recently wearing a sequin-covered Rick Owens look at the Wakanda Forever premiere.
Check out the full video below.