Rihanna Basically Only Carries This $4K Gucci Bag Now

No surprise here: Rihanna is, yet again, reigning as the supreme as the queen of style — this time, on an NYC outing with her bestie, photographer Melissa Forde. On Friday night, the duo graced Manhattan hotspot Pergola, turning their casual night out into a high-fashion event. For proof, just check out the Fenty Beauty black mini body-con dress with sheer detailing. The cherry on top? An oversized faux fur coat in the most fabulous zebra motif.

Rihanna’s Ladies’ Night Look

A little more on the statement jacket in question: A vintage Rifat Ozbek piece, it boasted a bold pattern and luxurious texture that completely took Rihanna’s look to the next level. It provided a playful counterpoint to the sleek black dress, and the star looked so cool and confident wearing it.

The singer kept her accessories equally fierce by wearing black patent leather Gianvito Rossi pumps that added several inches to her statuesque frame. Meanwhile, her black Kaleo sunglasses acted as the perfect shield for a night of fun with her bestie. But it was the bling that had everyone buzzing: diamond necklaces that shined bright enough to blind you, and a gold "Mom" ring, which was the sweetest nod to motherhood.

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Rih’s Goddess Glam

A true style savant never forgets the power of a statement hairstyle. Rihanna channeled her inner fashion goddess with a braided hive that defied gravity. The intricate braids were adorned with sparkling crystal hair clips, including a whimsical flower clip to add an air of playful glamour. Beautiful bronze makeup and glossy lips polished off the look, making Rihanna the epitome of a glowing mama enjoying her night on the town.

BlayzenPhotos/BACKGRID

Her Favorite Bag

For Rihanna’s decision to revisit her favorite medium-sized leather quilted Gucci Horsebit Chain bag for the evening spoke volumes about her appreciation for timeless pieces. The style, which she has carried on multiple other occasions, proves that even a superstar understands the power of a good repeat.

This NYC outing is another reminder that Rihanna sets her own trends. Who else could pull off zebra print faux fur in May and make it look undeniably chic? Absolutely no one.