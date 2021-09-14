Celebrity Style

Rihanna Paired A Skully Hat & Diamonds For Her Met Gala Look

Her outfit was designed by Balenciaga.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
By Gianluca Russo

At long last, Rihanna has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala, a few hours late but ready to serve, just as we’d expect from the Queen of the Ball.

Walking the steps of the Met alongside A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore an extravagant Balenciaga plush dress with a skully worn over a sparkling headpiece. She complemented the look with jewelry by Bulgari and Nigerian designer Thelma West.

Some fans saw the look as a glamorous take on American streetwear, meaning she interpreted the theme perfectly while giving visibility to a fashion category that’s rarely given praise.

Her turn on the Met Gala red carpet was, as always, worth the wait. When the Vogue live coverage ended at 9 p.m. ET, many suspected that perhaps the singer/entrepreneur wouldn’t be in attendance. However, an hour later, she arrived, just as New York City began to thunder and storm.

At her side was A$AP Rocky, who wore an IRL blanket-like coat on top of a perfectly tailored tux. It was cozy meets couture and, well, a lewk. The duo proved that they are the new fashion couple to watch.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky attend the Met Gala together.Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jamie McCarthy/MG21/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images