Rihanna Paired A Skully Hat & Diamonds For Her Met Gala Look
Her outfit was designed by Balenciaga.
At long last, Rihanna has arrived at the 2021 Met Gala, a few hours late but ready to serve, just as we’d expect from the Queen of the Ball.
Walking the steps of the Met alongside A$AP Rocky, Rihanna wore an extravagant Balenciaga plush dress with a skully worn over a sparkling headpiece. She complemented the look with jewelry by Bulgari and Nigerian designer Thelma West.
Some fans saw the look as a glamorous take on American streetwear, meaning she interpreted the theme perfectly while giving visibility to a fashion category that’s rarely given praise.
Her turn on the Met Gala red carpet was, as always, worth the wait. When the Vogue live coverage ended at 9 p.m. ET, many suspected that perhaps the singer/entrepreneur wouldn’t be in attendance. However, an hour later, she arrived, just as New York City began to thunder and storm.
At her side was A$AP Rocky, who wore an IRL blanket-like coat on top of a perfectly tailored tux. It was cozy meets couture and, well, a lewk. The duo proved that they are the new fashion couple to watch.