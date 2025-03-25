Rihanna frequently steps out in stunning, eye-popping looks — almost as often as she goes to Giorgio Baldi, wearing an ensemble that only she could pull off.

Over the weekend, the singer and business mogul stepped out at her favorite Los Angeles eatery for a low-key dinner, wearing an unexpectedly casual look that included one of 2025’s most popular bag trends.

Rihanna’s Plunging Dad Look

Stepping out in Los Angeles, Rihanna rocked the ultimate dad look, proving that she can elevate any aesthetic. She wore a utilitarian black hooded jacket, undoing the top few buttons to create a plunging neckline and tease her red tank top underneath. She paired her dad jacket with complementary flare jeans in a classic blue denim shade.

RiRi added some glamour to her look through the accessories. She contrasted her casual jeans with a pair of deep red pointed-toe stilettos and wore some major bling around her neck, including a studded diamond choker and a gold chain-link necklace with a bedazzled circular “R” pendant. She also donned oversized Tom Ford sunglasses with orange lenses.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Rihanna’s Double Handbags

However, RiRi’s most glamorous accessory was the bag — nay, bags — that she was carrying. She completed her look with Chanel’s rare double twin bags, comprised of a small single-flap handbag connected to the top handle of a medium-sized purse with a twist lock.

RiRi went with classic Chanel motifs, carrying a black version with gold hardware and the fashion house’s signature quilted monogram. Her set is a very rare find, with pre-owned twin bags retailing for at least $8,000, and at times over $10,000 for vintage versions.

ShotbyNYP / BACKGRID

Rihanna also carried her Chanel twin bags the night before, pairing them with a fitting Chanel baseball jersey, a pinstripe Yves Saint Laurent blazer, baggy jeans, and Puma sneakers (likely from her Fenty x Puma range) that have yet to be released. Even RiRi has to get her money’s worth when a bag is this good.