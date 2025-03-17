Rihanna is one of the few celebrities who can pull off almost anything she throws on. The singer and Fenty entrepreneur is a pro at combining two aesthetics that typically don’t work together, from matching a bikini to her Fenty x Puma sneakers or turning a bathrobe into formalwear.

On March 16, RiRi showed off another one of her effortlessly cool ensembles when she stepped out in Los Angeles to support her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, who was headlining the Rolling Loud Festival.

Rihanna’s Eye-Popping Skirt

Rihanna’s look combined streetwear with sheer couture. She wore a structured navy blue bomber jacket, popping the hood to create oversized lapels and undoing the zipper just a bit to make a plunging neckline.

Naturally, she contrasted her casual top with some designer garb. She carried a black Gucci Horsebit shoulder bag with silver chain hardware, inspired by the fashion house’s Tom Ford era. But she didn’t hold the bag herself; instead, she left it with someone from her team, as a true superstar does.

iamKevinWong.com / BACKGRID

She paired her utilitarian jacket with a matching ruffled skirt that featured a massive leg slit, which RiRi used for posing purposes, showing off her strappy black open-toe heels. The skirt was made with see-through lacy fabric, showing off RiRi’s black undies from behind.

ShotbyJuliann / BACKGRID

She completed her look with some bling, including a sparkling diamond choker necklace and a subtle white anklet that perfectly complemented her pedicure.

RiRi’s Latest Sheer Looks

RiRi’s Rolling Loud look was just the latest in her recent run of sheer ensembles. On the cover of Harper’s Bazaar, she flaunted her booty by draping a black silky mousseline dress from Dior Haute Couture across her body. Underneath, she wore a skin-colored corset top, also designed by Dior.

Harper's Bazaar

The star’s style is proof that any sheer ’fit can look like true haute couture.