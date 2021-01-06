2020 will forever be remembered as one of the most bizarre years in history. But for all the ups and downs, it did deliver some highlights. There was banana bread, for starters. Then there was the rise of loungewear (which seems to be showing no signs of slowing down). And of course, how could you forget: the resurgence of roller skating. If you were frantically searching how to roller skate for beginners at some point during quarantine, you are not alone.

Seemingly overnight, countless roller skating personalities popped up on TikTok and Instagram, convincing the rest of us regular, not-as-coordinated folks to give the activity a try. Black women in particular have been riding the roller skating wave for decades, so it’s no surprise that its recent surge in popularity can be attributed to the likes of Oumi Janta in Berlin, Kelsey Guy in Los Angeles, Toni Bravo in Long Beach, California, and a host of other flawless (and fashionable) queens on wheels.

If you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t laced up a pair of roller skates since at least middle school. And while the thought of picking up a new habit for 2021 is thrilling, you might be feeling just a bit intimidated by the very thought of having to successfully maneuver your body on a set of shoes with wheels. After all, no one’s trying to sprain an ankle here!

That’s precisely why having the right gear and clothing is essential for embarking on your roller skating journey. From the skates themselves to the proper padding to practical apparel that’s fall-proof, here’s everything you need to make your four-wheel debut safely and stylishly.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 The Hoodie AE Sherpa Color Block Quarter Zip Jacket Aerie Size XXS-XXL $77.95 See On Aerie Stay cozy in this sherpa number that will keep your skin protected and covered in case you take a tumble (or two). Bonus points for a chic color palette that can easily work year-round.

2 The Denim Sculptek Ultra Skinny Midnight Jean Athleta Size 0-16 $118 See On Athleta If you're worried about falling, wearing a thicker fabric like denim will lessen the likelihood of getting deep cuts or contact burns. It's not totally fool-proof, but hey, it's probably a safer bet than a super thin pair of leggings. Opt for a stretchier denim material so you can still move comfortably.

3 The Tee Woman Up T-Shirt Stuzo Clothing Size XS-XXL $30 See On Stuzo Clothing Graphic T-shirts are practically a roller skating essential, whether you're rocking a vintage band tee, a worn-in tee from your favorite local business, or a tee that's got something to say. And since women kinda rule the roller skating world right now, why not channel some of that boss energy?

4 The Earrings The Jordan Hoops Oma The Label Size 20MM $49 See On Oma The Label Jewelry should be kept to a minimum while doing any physical activity for safety reasons, but that doesn't mean you can't flaunt a little sparkle. These tiny hoops add just a touch of glam to your roller skating look.

5 The Wheels Impala Quad Skate Impala Skate Size 1-14 $94.95 See On Impala Skate Musty, decades-old rental skates from the local roller rink are officially a thing of the past. If you're going to give this a real try, you've got to invest in a pair of fresh skates that are equal parts fashionable and functional.

6 The Pads Impala Adult Protective Set Impala Skate Size S-L $44.95 See On Impala Skate Protect. those. joints! This set comes with pads for your knees, elbows, and wrists, so you can avoid ending up with a gash that leaves a scar for years to come.