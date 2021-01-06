Shopping
7 Style Essentials For Your New Rollerskating Hobby
Master it before the end of quarantine.
2020 will forever be remembered as one of the most bizarre years in history. But for all the ups and downs, it did deliver some highlights. There was banana bread, for starters. Then there was the rise of loungewear (which seems to be showing no signs of slowing down). And of course, how could you forget: the resurgence of roller skating. If you were frantically searching how to roller skate for beginners at some point during quarantine, you are not alone.
Seemingly overnight, countless roller skating personalities popped up on TikTok and Instagram, convincing the rest of us regular, not-as-coordinated folks to give the activity a try. Black women in particular have been riding the roller skating wave for decades, so it’s no surprise that its recent surge in popularity can be attributed to the likes of Oumi Janta in Berlin, Kelsey Guy in Los Angeles, Toni Bravo in Long Beach, California, and a host of other flawless (and fashionable) queens on wheels.
If you’re anything like me, you probably haven’t laced up a pair of roller skates since at least middle school. And while the thought of picking up a new habit for 2021 is thrilling, you might be feeling just a bit intimidated by the very thought of having to successfully maneuver your body on a set of shoes with wheels. After all, no one’s trying to sprain an ankle here!
That’s precisely why having the right gear and clothing is essential for embarking on your roller skating journey. From the skates themselves to the proper padding to practical apparel that’s fall-proof, here’s everything you need to make your four-wheel debut safely and stylishly.
We only include products that have been independently selected by Bustle's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.