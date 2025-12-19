Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just added a new notch to her glowing resume: Fashion Director of e-tailer FWRD. The label is known for tapping supermodels to lead certain divisions. Kendall Jenner, for example, has been its creative director for a few years now, curating her own seasonal edits and starring in its campaigns. To commemorate Huntington-Whiteley’s new post, she also came up with her own edit and starred in the corresponding materials.

In a sea of timeless looks she modeled, there was one that fully captured her boss babe persona: a boxy pantsuit with a spicy twist.

Rosie’s Power Suit

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel is used to being an executive (she’s behind makeup brand Rose Inc., after all). That said, she’s always been comfortable CEO-core dressing. (She even collaborated with Wardrobe.NYC for a collection of chic boardroom-ready pieces.) As one of fashion’s most adventurous, she’s also a huge fan of corp sleaze, CEO-core’s spicier sister. That’s exactly what she channeled in one of her FWRD layouts.

For the shoot, posted on Instagram on Friday, Dec. 19, Huntington-Whiteley wore a classic black pantsuit from Givenchy with contemporary elements. The blazer featured pointy, padded shoulders, in line with the trending boxy silhouette. However, it was the risqué way she styled it that made it even more jaw-dropping. Sans a blouse or bra, the décolletage-forward result was on brand with Hollywood’s “naked dressing” ethos.

With Huntington-Whiteley’s approval, the corp sleaze aesthetic is clearly showing no signs of slowing down in 2026.

More Chic Looks, Right This Way

In another photo, Huntington-Whiteley served an alternate version of “office vixen.” The look included a fitted leather strapless top from Khaite with a high, sculptural neckline that fell forward, away from her collarbone, and a matching skirt. Her office-friendly touch came in the form of huge, black-rimmed opticals, which she styled with a sleek bun.

Elsewhere in the chic photo dump, the supermodel went the glamorous route in shield sunglasses and a gold/latte fur coat from Toteme, which featured an oversized chunky collar and a center slit. Instead of wearing it with bottoms, she also gave this the skin-baring treatment by keeping her legs bare and visible. Her only form of leg covering? A pair of knee-high boots from Bottega Veneta, which mimicked the brand’s signature intrecciato weave.

Can’t wait for her next campaigns.