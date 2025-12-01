Rosie Huntington-Whiteley knows a thing or two about lingerie. The model first found fame on the Victoria’s Secret runway, and she’s still an underwear extraordinaire.

Back in 2012, the supermodel began her transition to super-mogul status, launching a self-designed lingerie collaboration with the iconic British retailer, Marks & Spencer. Over a decade later, the M&S Rosie collection has become ubiquitous — Marks & Spencer reports that one item from the line is sold every 30 seconds — and Huntington-Whiteley continues to rock the label. In a recent Instagram post, she modeled a lacy look from the line and tied it all together with a bow.

Rosie’s Sheer Bra

Huntington-Whiteley is still modeling on the regular, starring in campaigns for luxe brands like Burberry and Falconeri. But nowadays, she’s as much an artist as she is a muse. “Being on a shoot is lovely, but it’s the least fulfilling part of what I do now,” she told The Times in an April interview. “I prefer to have creative input and create a product.”

Best-case scenario? She’s doing both — stretching her modeling and creative muscles. In a Nov. 29 Instagram post, she sported a dusty rose-hued bra from her collection. The underwire bra featured sheer cups made of delicate eyelash lace and no padding — plus, a pink bow right in the center.

Rosie’s Lacy Thong

Huntington-Whiteley’s love for lingerie came from experience — and one perk of designing her own line is that she’s been able to incorporate all of her favorite features into her creations. For Huntington-Whiteley, that meant crafting a high-leg undie. “I've been pushing them for years,” she told Elle about high-leg styles in 2022. “They are just so flattering on the body, elongate the legs, cinch your waist and look super feminine.”

In her Nov. 29 post, she modeled one of her very own high-leg thongs. The pink lace underwear — a perfect match for her bra — cut high over her hips, and a tiny gold nameplate decorated the waistband.

Leave lingerie designing to the experts — Huntington-Whiteley included, of course.