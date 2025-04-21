Lingerie brands are doing the most with their campaigns. Between Intimissimi teaming up with Heidi Klum, Savage X Fenty casting Rihanna in nearly all its materials, and Victoria’s Secret utilizing a slew of Angels to pose in photo shoots, intimates ads these days have been extra chic and star-studded. The latest brand to throw its hat in the ring was Marks & Spencer, and it did so by tapping none other than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley.

Rosie’s Lacy Lingerie Set

One of the woes (or joys, depending on how you see it) of dressing these days is ensuring one’s outfit is coordinated, inside and out. If you previously thought nothing of skipping a garter belt with matching stockings or, heaven forbid, throwing on mismatched undies, the fashion set is proving that styling one’s intimates is just as important as every other part. Take Huntington-Whiteley’s campaign as an example.

On Thursday, April 17, the supermodel stripped to her Marks & Spencer skivvies for a shoot. Her choice included a set of four slinky pieces in bridal whites. She donned a see-through balconette bra with a tiny keyhole cutout. Her booty-baring thong was similarly designed; it was sheer, lacy, and with a teeny hole detail.

Because a brassiere and a thong aren’t enough, she completed her look with a matching garter belt hooked to garters.

Meanwhile, In Swimwear...

Days prior, the supermodel shared a different campaign for another London institution: Burberry. Instead of lingerie, the summer-focused materials featured a series of teeny string bikinis all blanketed in the label’s signature tartan.

In one photo, Huntington-Whiteley wore a triangle bikini set in the iconic khaki pattern. She topped it off with an olive green tank, ruched along the torso for a cropped effect, and shield sunglasses.

Elsewhere in the campaign, she traded the khaki print swimsuit for a white triangle bikini top. She completed the look with more ivory pieces, including a button-down as a coverup, high-waist patterned pants, and a scarf worn as a headwrap.

In another, she lounged on a yacht wearing a short-sleeved polo tied high up to expose her belly. Styling it like a pro, Huntington-Whiteley matched the white plaid print with her bikini, another stringy white bikini, albeit in tartan.