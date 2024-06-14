Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has the power to make any ensemble she wears feel effortlessly chic. Whether it’s an Instagram ’fit check or an understated off-duty outfit snapped by the paparazzi, the model knows exactly what pieces works for her — and more often than not they’re a bit revealing.

The model’s style, generally includes a skin-baring aspect — be it scantily-clad cut-outs or see-through fabrics that leave very little to the imagination. And in every case, she manages find the perfect balance between too much skin and just the right amount.

So, it was really no surprise when the model posted yet another risqué dress on main. And this time, she embraced the no-pants trend that’s been especially popular this season, with the help of a gorgeous floor-length dress.

Rosie’s Rosy Dress

Her see-through dress — a design from Jacquemus’s Le Mariage Collection — is vastly different from the polished zebra skirt look that she wore to the brand’s runway show earlier this week in Capri, Italy. It was cut from a sheer, featherweight fabric with 3D rosettes smattered across the strapless silhouette (a key detail from the brand’s summery lineup).

Her look was underpinned with a cheeky ivory bodysuit. Yet another example of the way Huntington-Whiteley can make even the most revealing pieces look high fashion.

Like many of Jacquemus’ pieces this number is best suited for tropical, beach destinations. (Anja Taylor Joy wore the same look to Cannes with a massive hat last month.) To match the island vibe, Huntington-Whiteley opted out of shoes all togeher.

Shop Her Look

The gauzy maxi dress ($2,230), is currently available, both on the brand’s website as well as e-tailer MyTheresa. In bridal white, this gown makes a great investment piece for unconventional brides.

And in true RHW fashion, she finished the strapless look with Tiffany & Co. staple: their gold bean necklace ($1,725).

Absolutely in her element, it’s safe to say fans should expect a number of memorable summer looks from Huntington-Whiteley this summer. And I can’t wait.