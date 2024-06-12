In case you missed it, Jacquemus’ “La Casa” Cruise show took place on Monday night — and it was a star studded event.

Singer Dua Lipa was in attendance, wearing a super-sheer turquoise dress and accessories that matched her red hair. Meanwhile, Blackpink star Jennie Kim made her runway debut wearing a long black dress. Runway fixture, Iman Hammam was also there, embracing the “blokecore” trend with an oversized soccer jersey and biker-shorts look.

Fellow model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also made waves at the designer, quietly sporting an unreleased look from the runway and more than $30,000 worth of fine jewelry. Casual!

Rosie’s Zebra Skirt Look

Huntington-Whiteley arrived to the show’s venue wearing a not-yet-seen look from the new cruise collection. Her two-piece outfit included a bateau-style top, which she tucked into a belted zebra print pencil skirt. When paired together, the pieces created a chic “Old Money” look that felt true to the model’s subtly sophisticated style.

Jacopo Raule/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

As for the styling, she donned pieces from Jacquemus’ collection of trendy accessories — including a pair of strappy black sandals with an architectural heel and the brand’s La Petite Pochette Rond Clutch ($935). She also wore her hair down, softly framing her face.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

Of course, she wouldn’t be Rosie Huntington-Whiteley without an assortment of very expensive jewelry. As a Tiffany & Co. brand ambassador, she’s been seen wearing her fair share of pricey pieces — even while wearing no clothes at all.

Her Opulent Jewelry Selection

She donned a pair of High Tide statement earrings ($2,150) in yellow gold. But what was most impressive, is how the model just so casually wore a $30,000 gold bangle in the most understated way.

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage/Getty Images

The sold-out piece is made from 18k gold in a thick doughnut-inspired shape (hence the name Doughnut Bangle). She wore the piece, solo — because with a bracelet like that, there’s no need for stacking.